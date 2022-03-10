Knicks open to trading recently acquired Cam Reddish?

Scotto: I remember one executive who spoke about Cam Reddish and said, “I’m on the fence with him. He’s the right type of player who could be really good, but he could easily be a bust too.” Bondy: I think they’re open to trading him. They don’t want to trade him because they just gave up a first-round pick for him. If they get anything less than a first-round pick back for him, that would symbolize the trade was a big mistake already. I don’t think they want to make that concession. They want to give Cam Reddish another year. He’s under contract for next season. They don’t have to give him an extension. I don’t think they will based on what they’ve seen from him so far. He will be a restricted free agent if they get that far in 2023.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish (sprained shoulder) left the team and is back in New York getting reevaluated, according to Thibodeau – 12:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Can Reddish back in New York getting sprained shoulder evaluated. Doesn’t sound great. – 12:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam reddish is back in New York being examined. Sprained right shoulder was original diagnosis. – 12:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish has a sprained right shoulder and is out for tomorrow’s game. – 5:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable and Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas. Grimes, Noel, Rose, Samanic, Toppin and Walker remain out. – 5:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable & Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas. – 5:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable and Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas.
Obi and Noel still sidelined – 5:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Just saw Cam Reddish walk into the Knicks locker room with his right arm in a sling following the scary fall in the second half. – 1:08 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Reddish is up. Nice ovation from the crowd in Sacramento. He’s headed straight to the locker room. – 12:26 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish just came down very hard after flying over Davion Mitchell – looked like he hit his head on landing. Helped up and heading to teh locker room – holding right shoulder. – 12:26 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Cam Reddish is down. Looked like he hit his head on the ground trying to swat Davion Mitchell on the break. – 12:25 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, we’ll see how that start of the second quarter lineup works – since Knicks are down 33-17 after the first quarter. Barrett in for Randle, but Taj staying on with the bigs in foul trouble. So RJ, Taj, McBride, Reddish and Quickley. – 11:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle, Burks and Fournier didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter last night.
McBride, IQ, Reddish and Sims each played the entire fourth quarter last night.
And the Knicks outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter for the first time in a month.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-knicks-w… – 10:24 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
The lineup that essentially won the game last night for the #Knicks was made up of: Quickely (22), RJ (21), Reddish (22), Deuce (21) and Mitch (23). When you’re 12 games under .500, this is what you like to see:
youtu.be/Lwy78LC7LH8 – 9:21 AM
The front office knew at the time of the trade that Thibodeau was not a fan of the deal, according to sources. And you don’t need sources to figure out the coach’s assessment now, considering Reddish still hasn’t earned a regular role when everyone is healthy. Thibodeau steered away from using Reddish, he said, because they traded a non-rotation player in Knox, which meant there was no space for someone new. -via The Athletic / February 11, 2022
Sources indicated the Lakers had several potential deals fall through, with players including Toronto’s Khem Birch and Chris Boucher, as well as the Knicks’ Cam Reddish in the mix to come to Los Angeles. A three-team deal involving the Knicks and Raptors was scuttled after the other two teams couldn’t agree on draft compensation. -via The Athletic / February 10, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Cam Reddish as the trade deadline approaches, and members of the Knicks organization have been doing their due diligence on Goran Dragic as the teams talk about potential trades, per SNY sources. One deal that had been discussed leading up to Thursday was a three-team trade involving Nerlens Noel and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, Reddish and Alec Burks to Los Angeles, and Dragic and draft compensation to New York, SNY sources confirm. -via SportsNet New York / February 10, 2022