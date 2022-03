Knicks open to trading recently acquired Cam Reddish?

Scotto: I remember one executive who spoke about Cam Reddish and said, “I’m on the fence with him. He’s the right type of player who could be really good, but he could easily be a bust too.” Bondy: I think they’re open to trading him. They don’t want to trade him because they just gave up a first-round pick for him. If they get anything less than a first-round pick back for him, that would symbolize the trade was a big mistake already. I don’t think they want to make that concession. They want to give Cam Reddish another year. He’s under contract for next season. They don’t have to give him an extension. I don’t think they will based on what they’ve seen from him so far. He will be a restricted free agent if they get that far in 2023.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype