Knicks view RJ Barrett as cornerstone piece

Bondy: The Knicks have not re-signed a player that they drafted to a second contract coming off their rookie deal since Charlie Ward. That’s how long it has been. He’s up for an extension after the season coming off his rookie deal. I think the Knicks view him as a future cornerstone piece. You’re correct in saying he’s their most valuable trade piece. If they are going to go after Donovan Mitchell or whoever, he would be their most enticing piece.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
grateful as hell the knicks have rj barrett pic.twitter.com/iMdwPx6Hye – 9:18 PM
grateful as hell the knicks have rj barrett pic.twitter.com/iMdwPx6Hye – 9:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With two fouls on RJ Barrett McBride is in very early – 3:55 left in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
With two fouls on RJ Barrett McBride is in very early – 3:55 left in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last two months, there are four players in the NBA averaging more than 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and more than 2 made three-pointers per game:
LeBron James,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
…and…
RJ Barrett
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 9:14 AM
Over the last two months, there are four players in the NBA averaging more than 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and more than 2 made three-pointers per game:
LeBron James,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
…and…
RJ Barrett
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 9:14 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the six games the #Knicks have played since the All-Star break,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
28.8 points,
7.0 rebounds,
5.0 assists and
2.3 made three-pointers.
Luka Doncic is the only other player in the NBA averaging at least 28/7/5 after the ASB.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 10:19 AM
In the six games the #Knicks have played since the All-Star break,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
28.8 points,
7.0 rebounds,
5.0 assists and
2.3 made three-pointers.
Luka Doncic is the only other player in the NBA averaging at least 28/7/5 after the ASB.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 10:19 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: On The Putback last week, we talked Miles McBride minutes, Mitchell Robinson extension (clip below), RJ Barrett & more on w/
@Steve Popper, @DanGraca & @CWilliamson44. Great insight from Popper, a grizzled veteran of the beat. Full show here: https://t.co/7yhOv9YzWM pic.twitter.com/srwZ9d5AJH – 9:38 AM
From earlier: On The Putback last week, we talked Miles McBride minutes, Mitchell Robinson extension (clip below), RJ Barrett & more on w/
@Steve Popper, @DanGraca & @CWilliamson44. Great insight from Popper, a grizzled veteran of the beat. Full show here: https://t.co/7yhOv9YzWM pic.twitter.com/srwZ9d5AJH – 9:38 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
4-2 NBA night. Losses were 76ers/Bulls 2% OVER that fell short despite a nice 69-point 1st quarter & De’Aaron Fox not topping 25.5 points (-1%). 🦊 scored 24, missed 2 FTs & short floater in closing minutes
💰 76ers 4%, Pistons 2%, NYK/SAC OVER 2%, RJ Barrett OVER 25.5 points 1% – 1:12 AM
4-2 NBA night. Losses were 76ers/Bulls 2% OVER that fell short despite a nice 69-point 1st quarter & De’Aaron Fox not topping 25.5 points (-1%). 🦊 scored 24, missed 2 FTs & short floater in closing minutes
💰 76ers 4%, Pistons 2%, NYK/SAC OVER 2%, RJ Barrett OVER 25.5 points 1% – 1:12 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
RJ BARRETT chants from the remaining crowd in Golden 1 Center. – 12:56 AM
RJ BARRETT chants from the remaining crowd in Golden 1 Center. – 12:56 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 44-24 Knicks’ 3rd quarter gives New York a 92-87 lead over the Kings headed to the 4th quarter. That was impressive. Julius Randle with 30 points, RJ Barrett 20 points for NYK. De’Aaron Fox with 22 for Sac. – 12:23 AM
A 44-24 Knicks’ 3rd quarter gives New York a 92-87 lead over the Kings headed to the 4th quarter. That was impressive. Julius Randle with 30 points, RJ Barrett 20 points for NYK. De’Aaron Fox with 22 for Sac. – 12:23 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings 20 point lead is now cut to 6. Knicks start the 3rd with a 22-13 run. RJ Barrett is up to 20 points now. – 12:04 AM
The Kings 20 point lead is now cut to 6. Knicks start the 3rd with a 22-13 run. RJ Barrett is up to 20 points now. – 12:04 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings take a 63-48 lead into the half in Sacramento. Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis each with 15 points for the Kings. RJ Barrett with 15 for NY – 11:39 PM
Kings take a 63-48 lead into the half in Sacramento. Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis each with 15 points for the Kings. RJ Barrett with 15 for NY – 11:39 PM