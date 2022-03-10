Kyle Kuzma: I'm cemented as a winner, I'm cemented as a Lakers champion

But as Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope reflected on their Lakers’ past and their Wizards’ present, they abstained from expressing any bitterness with how their time there ended. “I don’t really play the ‘what if,’” Kuzma told NBA.com “I’m cemented as a winner, and I’m cemented as a Lakers champion. For me, it’s not about ‘what if.’ It’s time to move on. It’s time to improve my game.”
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With Kyle Kuzma about to play his first game ever against the Lakers tomorrow, check out this profile from @Josh Robbins. Lots of good perspective since the trade. AK theathletic.com/3166171/2022/0… – 1:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Getting Kyle Kuzma from the Lakers for Russell Westbrook represents the anti-Wizards trade. This time, they were the ones who traded an aging veteran for a young player on the rise. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Breakdown: Kristaps Porzingis’ importance on the Wizards offense at @SdnaGr.
He tries to get acclimated and finds his spots. He already leaves his mark and he becomes big factor alongside Kuzma and KCP. The piece the Wizards needed as hell. #DCAboveAll
sdna.gr/mpasket/942622… – 11:46 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I caught up with Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope about their first Wizards season, facing the Lakers & more. KCP insists there’s “no hard feelings” toward the Lakers after the trade. Kuzma added, “it’s time to move on; it’s time to improve my game.” https://t.co/qg2XrnFpS4 pic.twitter.com/veclGpRApi – 10:04 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma played in L.A. tonight for the first time since being traded from the Lakers, but says it will be different on Friday.
“Clipper games ain’t Laker games. It’s two separate arenas really, and now it’s Crypto[.com]. We’ll get the real taste of this arena Friday.” – 1:50 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyle Kuzma and KCP will face the Lakers for the first time on Friday. He says it will be a “big game for me and Pope.” Asked what it was like to be back in Crypto, Kuzma says Clippers games and Lakers games are very different. Kuz’s game and role have grown since Lakers days. pic.twitter.com/dtUHnKORlg – 1:29 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma on what it was like to play back in LA: “Clipper games ain’t Laker games. They’re two separate arenas, really.” pic.twitter.com/vusj33fXkZ – 1:26 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kuzma says the lakers game is big for him and pope, and they have to win it. #DCAboveAll | #Lakeshow – 1:22 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Postgame Kyle Kuzma says put the L on him; he said he was too passive. – 1:18 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Clippers 115, Wizards 109
Porzingis: 19 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 17 pts., 6 rebs., 4 assts.
Hachimura: 18 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
Gafford: 14 pts., 10 rebs.
Jackson: 31 pts., 3 rebs., 7 assts.
3-pointers: Clippers 16/32, Wizards 10/27 – 12:55 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Tough one for the Wizards, who played with more urgency than I’ve seen in a minute. Clippers 115, Wizards 109.
Porzingis: 19p
Hachimura: 18p
Kuzma: 17p
KCP: 16p
Wizards were 17-20 FT. Clippers had 16 three’s. Wiz 58 in the paint. That was a tight one – 12:55 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both teams have combined to miss five straight field goals following Kyle Kuzma’s game-tying 3.
104-104 with 3:34 left to play. Unseld Jr. uses timeout before he loses it… Lue may do the same after this possession. – 12:37 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma with a tough fading 3-pointer but he knew it was sauce the entire time – 12:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
14-4 start to second half for Wizards, with Kyle Kuzma scoring 6 of the points.
69-61 Wizards lead, 7:41 left in third quarter – 11:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kuzma and KCP are gonna combine for at least 500 points on Friday against the Lakers. AK – 11:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards lead the Clippers at the end of the first quarter in L.A., 29-28. Raul Neto leads all Washington scorers with eight points and also has three assists. Kyle Kuzma, playing his first game here since he was traded to Washington, has four points and three assists. – 11:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A good example of how well the Wizards are moving the ball right now right here. Deni to Kuz to Rui.
Also, once again, Deni Avdija running the break is a weapon. pic.twitter.com/QuGD8qkJIO – 11:03 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight at the Crypt:
LAC (34-33)
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
WAS (29-34)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kyle Kuzma
Kristaps Porzingis
Corey Kispert
Raul Neto – 10:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Same starters for Wizards vs. Clippers:
Neto, Kispert, KCP, Kuzma, Porzingis – 9:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Clippers: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 9:07 PM
More on this storyline
According to Cleaning the Glass, a website that specializes in advanced analytics, his usage rate of 23.5 percent through Friday ranked in the 92nd percentile among NBA bigs this season. “It’s been a great change of pace for me, a change of scenery,” Kuzma said. “I did as much as I (could) to maximize (myself) when I was with my former team, with changing my role every single year for the betterment of the team and trying to fit in with great players. But here, it’s been a lot different, because I don’t necessarily have to do that. My role has changed here. If you think about the first 25 games, I was in a different type of role than I am now: more scoring and just doing more things with the ball. It’s just great to be in a situation where I can just be myself and do what I do, and not dummy myself down. -via The Athletic / March 8, 2022
With Bradley Beal electing for surgery this week, every player on the Wizards’ roster not named Kyle Kuzma is available, three different sources said this week. That doesn’t mean it’s a fire sale — the Wizards definitely want return value — but they are not keeping anyone besides Beal and Kuzma away from talks. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022