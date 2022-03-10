LeBron James is entering the metaverse

Josh Gerben: LeBron James is taking his talents to the metaverse. @KingJames has filed new trademarks for – LEBRON JAMES – LEBRON – KING JAMES – CHOSEN1 The filings indicate an intent to offer: 1. Virtual footwear & clothing 2. Virtual basketball courts & more👇 #LeBronJames #Lakers
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James explains passing on potential game-winning layup: ‘Melo’s look was a lot better than mine’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/10/leb… – 7:30 AM
LeBron James explains passing on potential game-winning layup: ‘Melo’s look was a lot better than mine’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/10/leb… – 7:30 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Currently, the only players qualified for the minutes leaderboard with multiple seasons maintaining a .300 Win Shares per 48 or higher are:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Wilt and Steph have merely done it once before. – 4:55 AM
Currently, the only players qualified for the minutes leaderboard with multiple seasons maintaining a .300 Win Shares per 48 or higher are:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Nikola Jokić
Wilt and Steph have merely done it once before. – 4:55 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“I don’t think he shot a bad shot tonight, and not a rushed shot. Every shot was calculated, and a shot that he had worked on before.”
In a game that featured LeBron James and a bunch of other hall of famers, Jalen Green was the best player on the floor: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 3:29 AM
“I don’t think he shot a bad shot tonight, and not a rushed shot. Every shot was calculated, and a shot that he had worked on before.”
In a game that featured LeBron James and a bunch of other hall of famers, Jalen Green was the best player on the floor: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 3:29 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Now compare how last-place Houston defends in comparison to #Lakers … Identify LBJ early. Slow down his advancement of the ball. Stay in the gaps to force the ball to the open guy who you want to shoot. Even if Westbrook had made this, you live with the result. It’s good defense pic.twitter.com/5YpLsTiYA7 – 2:08 AM
Now compare how last-place Houston defends in comparison to #Lakers … Identify LBJ early. Slow down his advancement of the ball. Stay in the gaps to force the ball to the open guy who you want to shoot. Even if Westbrook had made this, you live with the result. It’s good defense pic.twitter.com/5YpLsTiYA7 – 2:08 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James looks resigned to defeat as Lakers season from hell continues, this time with OT embarrassment …
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 1:30 AM
LeBron James looks resigned to defeat as Lakers season from hell continues, this time with OT embarrassment …
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 1:30 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jalen Green, Rockets stun LeBron and the Lakers in overtime ift.tt/ybmZTMf – 1:18 AM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jalen Green, Rockets stun LeBron and the Lakers in overtime ift.tt/ybmZTMf – 1:18 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
LeBron James on Jalen Green: “He has great shot making ability. Everybody looks at his athletic ability, but his ability to make shots, he’s been doing this for quite a long time now, going all the way back to high school.” – 12:06 AM
LeBron James on Jalen Green: “He has great shot making ability. Everybody looks at his athletic ability, but his ability to make shots, he’s been doing this for quite a long time now, going all the way back to high school.” – 12:06 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said he thinks he could have gotten a decent look for himself at the end of regulation, but he was off balance and under the basket, and he thought Anthony had a better look. ‘Melo hit the dagger vs. Golden State on a LeBron drive and kick, but just missed this one. – 11:49 PM
LeBron said he thinks he could have gotten a decent look for himself at the end of regulation, but he was off balance and under the basket, and he thought Anthony had a better look. ‘Melo hit the dagger vs. Golden State on a LeBron drive and kick, but just missed this one. – 11:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on passing up the last shot in regulation: “I felt like Melo’s look was a lot better than mine.” – 11:47 PM
LeBron on passing up the last shot in regulation: “I felt like Melo’s look was a lot better than mine.” – 11:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron: “We have a very small margin of error this year, and teams are making us pay.” – 11:46 PM
LeBron: “We have a very small margin of error this year, and teams are making us pay.” – 11:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron: “We have a very small margin of error this year and teams are making us pay.” – 11:46 PM
LeBron: “We have a very small margin of error this year and teams are making us pay.” – 11:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said he missed several shots he typically makes, which is frustrating for him, as he’s always prided himself on being efficient offensively. He hit just 9 of 26 FG’s and 1 of 9 3’s, despite liking most of the looks he got. He added:
“I’ll be better on Friday.” – 11:45 PM
LeBron said he missed several shots he typically makes, which is frustrating for him, as he’s always prided himself on being efficient offensively. He hit just 9 of 26 FG’s and 1 of 9 3’s, despite liking most of the looks he got. He added:
“I’ll be better on Friday.” – 11:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green, Rockets stun LeBron and the Lakers in overtime houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:07 PM
Jalen Green, Rockets stun LeBron and the Lakers in overtime houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
We’ve had multiple 40-point scorers for five straight nights.
Saturday: LeBron 56, Fox 44
Sunday: Tatum 54, Jokic 46, Khris 44
Monday: Randle 46, Embiid 43
Tuesday: Kyrie 50, Garland 41
Tonight: Tatum 44, Giannis 43
So much talent in the league. pic.twitter.com/DFm6e04C8j – 11:04 PM
We’ve had multiple 40-point scorers for five straight nights.
Saturday: LeBron 56, Fox 44
Sunday: Tatum 54, Jokic 46, Khris 44
Monday: Randle 46, Embiid 43
Tuesday: Kyrie 50, Garland 41
Tonight: Tatum 44, Giannis 43
So much talent in the league. pic.twitter.com/DFm6e04C8j – 11:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jalen Green tonight:
32 points (career high)
13-21 FG
4-7 3P
He completely took over the game in overtime against LeBron James and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/214vtI1ERh – 10:49 PM
Jalen Green tonight:
32 points (career high)
13-21 FG
4-7 3P
He completely took over the game in overtime against LeBron James and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/214vtI1ERh – 10:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose 139-130 in OT to a HOU team that came into the night 33 games under .500. LAL is now 1-6 since the All-Star break and 28-37 overall. Russ 30p 8r 6a; LeBron 23p on 9-of-26 (1-of-9 from 3) 14r 12a; Monk 20p 6r; Reaves 17p; Augustin 16p on 6-of-9; Melo 13p. – 10:44 PM
Lakers lose 139-130 in OT to a HOU team that came into the night 33 games under .500. LAL is now 1-6 since the All-Star break and 28-37 overall. Russ 30p 8r 6a; LeBron 23p on 9-of-26 (1-of-9 from 3) 14r 12a; Monk 20p 6r; Reaves 17p; Augustin 16p on 6-of-9; Melo 13p. – 10:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
absolute destruction of the Lakers by the Houston Rockets. watch LeBron after this Westbrook missed layup. pic.twitter.com/9Ue1nkUPco – 10:41 PM
absolute destruction of the Lakers by the Houston Rockets. watch LeBron after this Westbrook missed layup. pic.twitter.com/9Ue1nkUPco – 10:41 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
LeBron doesn’t take the shot at the rim at the end of regulation and now they’re down 13 in OT – 10:39 PM
LeBron doesn’t take the shot at the rim at the end of regulation and now they’re down 13 in OT – 10:39 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
This is why the Lakers are the Lakers… can’t cash in on Gordon v LBJ in the post. And in transition they lose Green, who has been hotter than fish grease, and give him an open look 🤦🏽♂️ #LakersRockets pic.twitter.com/JV3QeGkljU – 10:38 PM
This is why the Lakers are the Lakers… can’t cash in on Gordon v LBJ in the post. And in transition they lose Green, who has been hotter than fish grease, and give him an open look 🤦🏽♂️ #LakersRockets pic.twitter.com/JV3QeGkljU – 10:38 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m surprised LeBron didn’t shoot that with a clear lane on that drive. He was almost assuredly getting a basket or free throws. Felt like he pulled a Ben Simmons on that one. Instead, it’s overtime. – 10:32 PM
I’m surprised LeBron didn’t shoot that with a clear lane on that drive. He was almost assuredly getting a basket or free throws. Felt like he pulled a Ben Simmons on that one. Instead, it’s overtime. – 10:32 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
LeBron just passed up a game winning layup to pass it to Donyell Marshall!? – 10:32 PM
LeBron just passed up a game winning layup to pass it to Donyell Marshall!? – 10:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
LeBron misses and the ball was knocked around a few times. Lakers ball, but Rockets are challenging. It’s possible Westbrook was on the line after one of the tips – 10:28 PM
LeBron misses and the ball was knocked around a few times. Lakers ball, but Rockets are challenging. It’s possible Westbrook was on the line after one of the tips – 10:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Green had a point. Argued Westbrook reached out and grabbed him. He did. LeBron’s block after was clean. – 10:25 PM
Green had a point. Argued Westbrook reached out and grabbed him. He did. LeBron’s block after was clean. – 10:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets prepare for possibility of LeBron James starting at center ift.tt/pwUIRYQ – 10:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets prepare for possibility of LeBron James starting at center ift.tt/pwUIRYQ – 10:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Successful challenge from Frank Vogel after Austin Reaves stripped Jalen Green (a foul was called on Reaves).
LeBron won a jump ball with Martin to get LAL possession, and Westbrook finished a layup to put LAL up 117-114. – 10:17 PM
Successful challenge from Frank Vogel after Austin Reaves stripped Jalen Green (a foul was called on Reaves).
LeBron won a jump ball with Martin to get LAL possession, and Westbrook finished a layup to put LAL up 117-114. – 10:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers 19th in 3s per game, have hit 16 of 40 (even with LeBron 1 of 7.) Rockets are sixth in 3s per game, have hit just 10 of 32. Kind of an issue in a three-point game. – 10:05 PM
Lakers 19th in 3s per game, have hit 16 of 40 (even with LeBron 1 of 7.) Rockets are sixth in 3s per game, have hit just 10 of 32. Kind of an issue in a three-point game. – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles by a player after turning 35:
16 — LeBron James
8 — Jason Kidd
Twice as many. pic.twitter.com/fX3TH22nhj – 10:01 PM
Most triple-doubles by a player after turning 35:
16 — LeBron James
8 — Jason Kidd
Twice as many. pic.twitter.com/fX3TH22nhj – 10:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers 98, Rockets 97 after 3. Lakers take the lead on a four-shot possession, capping a 15-6 run to close the quarter, much with LeBron out. Westbrook with 24. Rockets with seven in double figures, shooting 50 % but 9 of 28 3-point shooting an issue. – 9:53 PM
Lakers 98, Rockets 97 after 3. Lakers take the lead on a four-shot possession, capping a 15-6 run to close the quarter, much with LeBron out. Westbrook with 24. Rockets with seven in double figures, shooting 50 % but 9 of 28 3-point shooting an issue. – 9:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets played a poor end of the third quarter with LeBron on the bench and trail 98-97 going to the 4th – 9:52 PM
Rockets played a poor end of the third quarter with LeBron on the bench and trail 98-97 going to the 4th – 9:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews picked up LeBron James on a switch. James was his favorite player growing up. Bet there are a few of those in this matchup. – 9:45 PM
Garrison Mathews picked up LeBron James on a switch. James was his favorite player growing up. Bet there are a few of those in this matchup. – 9:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After falling behind by 8, LAL went on a 7-0 run, with LeBron assisting a ‘Melo 3, then scoring twice in a row at the Houston rim.
It hasn’t been LeBron’s best game after missing Monday’s with the sore knee, but he’s up to 13 points (6 of 14 FG’s) + 11 boards and 9 assists. – 9:41 PM
After falling behind by 8, LAL went on a 7-0 run, with LeBron assisting a ‘Melo 3, then scoring twice in a row at the Houston rim.
It hasn’t been LeBron’s best game after missing Monday’s with the sore knee, but he’s up to 13 points (6 of 14 FG’s) + 11 boards and 9 assists. – 9:41 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Overheard in section 106: “Lebron! We were born in the same hospital!” – 9:37 PM
Overheard in section 106: “Lebron! We were born in the same hospital!” – 9:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Over course of the season, for reasons I understand, LeBron has appeared less enthused by the whole “reinventing myself as a center!” thing. Particularly on the defensive end. AK – 9:37 PM
Over course of the season, for reasons I understand, LeBron has appeared less enthused by the whole “reinventing myself as a center!” thing. Particularly on the defensive end. AK – 9:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Only thing colder than the arena are the looks LeBron James is giving Austin Reaves after a couple of lackadaisical 3rd quarter turnovers – 9:28 PM
Only thing colder than the arena are the looks LeBron James is giving Austin Reaves after a couple of lackadaisical 3rd quarter turnovers – 9:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 68, Lakers 63 at half. Things got interesting at the end of the half when Sengun posted up LeBron — “backing it in, backing it in” old school style on one end, blocked his shot on the other. Lakers look unusually cranky, lot of jawing. – 9:07 PM
Rockets 68, Lakers 63 at half. Things got interesting at the end of the half when Sengun posted up LeBron — “backing it in, backing it in” old school style on one end, blocked his shot on the other. Lakers look unusually cranky, lot of jawing. – 9:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Sengun post ups against LeBron have been fun and for whatever reason, LeBron keeps giving him position on the block – 9:06 PM
The Sengun post ups against LeBron have been fun and for whatever reason, LeBron keeps giving him position on the block – 9:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead 68-63 at halftime. LeBron not happy with the officials and had long conversations with Ben Taylor and Michael Smith before going to the locker room – 9:05 PM
Rockets lead 68-63 at halftime. LeBron not happy with the officials and had long conversations with Ben Taylor and Michael Smith before going to the locker room – 9:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony recently passed Steve Nash for 28th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list. He’s currently 9 back of Dale Ellis for the next spot.
LeBron ranks 11th. – 8:40 PM
Carmelo Anthony recently passed Steve Nash for 28th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list. He’s currently 9 back of Dale Ellis for the next spot.
LeBron ranks 11th. – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers 38, Rockets 32 after 1. That is entirely too many points to allow the Lakers with LeBron scoring four. But Augustin with eight. Lakers made 15 of 25 shots, 6 of 11 3s. – 8:36 PM
Lakers 38, Rockets 32 after 1. That is entirely too many points to allow the Lakers with LeBron scoring four. But Augustin with eight. Lakers made 15 of 25 shots, 6 of 11 3s. – 8:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Sengun had LeBron posted up and created some space with a nice little spin move, but he couldn’t finish – 8:21 PM
Sengun had LeBron posted up and created some space with a nice little spin move, but he couldn’t finish – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun starts on Stanley Johnson, Gordon picks up LeBron. James checking Sengun. – 8:12 PM
Sengun starts on Stanley Johnson, Gordon picks up LeBron. James checking Sengun. – 8:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon starts out on LeBron, Alperen Sengun starts out on Stanley Johnson – 8:11 PM
Eric Gordon starts out on LeBron, Alperen Sengun starts out on Stanley Johnson – 8:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James returning for Lakers-Rockets tonight nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/09/leb… – 7:30 PM
LeBron James returning for Lakers-Rockets tonight nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/09/leb… – 7:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Houston:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
This is the 3rd game started by this group (1-1). – 7:30 PM
Lakers starters at Houston:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
This is the 3rd game started by this group (1-1). – 7:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James (knee soreness) will start tonight in Houston. – 6:36 PM
Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James (knee soreness) will start tonight in Houston. – 6:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is back in the lineup for the Lakers tonight in Houston. – 6:33 PM
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is back in the lineup for the Lakers tonight in Houston. – 6:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James (knee) will play tonight against the Rockets. – 6:33 PM
Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James (knee) will play tonight against the Rockets. – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are among betting favorites to acquire LeBron James and son Bronny sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:39 PM
The Sacramento Kings are among betting favorites to acquire LeBron James and son Bronny sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (knee soreness) will return tonight against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 5:19 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (knee soreness) will return tonight against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 5:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No change to LeBron James’ status for tonight’s game. He remains questionable due to left knee soreness.
Christian Wood, Dennis Schröder, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews remain questionable for the Rockets – 5:09 PM
No change to LeBron James’ status for tonight’s game. He remains questionable due to left knee soreness.
Christian Wood, Dennis Schröder, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews remain questionable for the Rockets – 5:09 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport How the Inevitable Lakers-Russell Westbrook Divorce Could Play Out – He may be better served as the Luol Deng 2.0, unless LAL can find value in return. How LeBron’s potential extension and the team’s future 1sts are key factors bleacherreport.com/articles/10029… – 4:29 PM
Latest @BleacherReport How the Inevitable Lakers-Russell Westbrook Divorce Could Play Out – He may be better served as the Luol Deng 2.0, unless LAL can find value in return. How LeBron’s potential extension and the team’s future 1sts are key factors bleacherreport.com/articles/10029… – 4:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Topics include whether it actually makes sense to extend LeBron this offseason, and what is/isn’t in bounds when it comes to heckling Russell Westbrook. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 3:50 PM
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Topics include whether it actually makes sense to extend LeBron this offseason, and what is/isn’t in bounds when it comes to heckling Russell Westbrook. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 3:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tennis and the NBA … inseparable. Shots from practice at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN: @FTiafoe in a @LeBron James jersey and @NickKyrgios paying homage to @CJ McCollum’s Portland years (photographer didn’t exactly capture the latter so well): pic.twitter.com/6HY7FN7dLi – 3:06 PM
Tennis and the NBA … inseparable. Shots from practice at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN: @FTiafoe in a @LeBron James jersey and @NickKyrgios paying homage to @CJ McCollum’s Portland years (photographer didn’t exactly capture the latter so well): pic.twitter.com/6HY7FN7dLi – 3:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in a loss to the Pistons, becoming the seventh NBA player to reach 50 career triple-doubles.
James now has 103 career triple-doubles, the fifth-highest total in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bUE7uGVet6 – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in a loss to the Pistons, becoming the seventh NBA player to reach 50 career triple-doubles.
James now has 103 career triple-doubles, the fifth-highest total in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bUE7uGVet6 – 2:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether it’s actually a good idea for the Lakers to extend LeBron James this offseason, then share more thoughts on Westbrook’s relationship with fans. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 12:30 PM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether it’s actually a good idea for the Lakers to extend LeBron James this offseason, then share more thoughts on Westbrook’s relationship with fans. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers ‘hopeful’ LeBron James plays Wednesday vs. Rockets, will remain cautious with star’s sore knee
https://t.co/7u54Oe2yxG pic.twitter.com/oVdQGrsEjO – 11:30 AM
Lakers ‘hopeful’ LeBron James plays Wednesday vs. Rockets, will remain cautious with star’s sore knee
https://t.co/7u54Oe2yxG pic.twitter.com/oVdQGrsEjO – 11:30 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Still can’t forgive LeBron for not beating the Dwight Howard Orlando Magic in 2009.
We DESERVED Kobe vs. LeBron in the Finals 🥺 – 11:27 AM
Still can’t forgive LeBron for not beating the Dwight Howard Orlando Magic in 2009.
We DESERVED Kobe vs. LeBron in the Finals 🥺 – 11:27 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After missing Monday’s game in San Antonio with left knee soreness, LeBron James listed as questionable for the Lakers’ game tonight in Houston – 11:18 AM
After missing Monday’s game in San Antonio with left knee soreness, LeBron James listed as questionable for the Lakers’ game tonight in Houston – 11:18 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good morning: I disagree with Kevin Durant’s premise that we need 3-4 years for Nets-Sixers to become a rivalry.
Thunder fans didn’t wait that long to start calling him cupcake, & Cavs fans didn’t need long to burn LeBron jerseys. Column for @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:40 AM
Good morning: I disagree with Kevin Durant’s premise that we need 3-4 years for Nets-Sixers to become a rivalry.
Thunder fans didn’t wait that long to start calling him cupcake, & Cavs fans didn’t need long to burn LeBron jerseys. Column for @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:40 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last two months, there are four players in the NBA averaging more than 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and more than 2 made three-pointers per game:
LeBron James,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
…and…
RJ Barrett
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 9:14 AM
Over the last two months, there are four players in the NBA averaging more than 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and more than 2 made three-pointers per game:
LeBron James,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
…and…
RJ Barrett
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 9:14 AM
More on this storyline
They have already learned firsthand about how things drive and soar from Goodyear. How toys are made and designed by Little Tikes. And now Akron students participating in his I Promise program are going to venture into the Metaverse. NBA star LeBron James has announced a new partnership between Crypto.com and his namesake foundation to help Akron kids — some 1,600 in all — to learn firsthand not only how cryptocurrency works, but the technology behind it and all the ways it will impact their lives and potential career paths in the future. -via Akron Beacon Journal / January 28, 2022
“It’s been amazing to see how many doors we’ve been able to open for my I Promise students and their families through the work we do with our partners and what we’re building with House Three Thirty,” James told the Beacon Journal through a spokesperson. “It’s important to me that we keep opening those doors – especially when it comes to Web3 and our digital future. “I’m still learning as everything keeps evolving, and now with Crypto.com, I want to make sure my kids and families are part of that as well.” -via Akron Beacon Journal / January 28, 2022