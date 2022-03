LeBron James is entering the metaverse

They have already learned firsthand about how things drive and soar from Goodyear. How toys are made and designed by Little Tikes. And now Akron students participating in his I Promise program are going to venture into the Metaverse. NBA star LeBron James has announced a new partnership between Crypto.com and his namesake foundation to help Akron kids — some 1,600 in all — to learn firsthand not only how cryptocurrency works, but the technology behind it and all the ways it will impact their lives and potential career paths in the future. -via Akron Beacon Journal / January 28, 2022