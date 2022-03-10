Mitchell Robinson to cash in big in free agency?

Scotto: I spoke to five NBA executives, and I asked them what in their mind is Mitchell Robinson’s projected free agency value as of today? According to those executives, his worst-case scenario is the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but generally, the projected range for him is between $12-13 million annually, which would be more than what Nerlens Noel got previously in free agency with the Knicks. Most executives think with the Knicks having Robinson’s Bird Rights, most around the league don’t see him walking for nothing.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic said he woke up with a sore back. And when Mitchell Robinson fouled him hard 3 minutes into the game he felt a twinge. He said it didn’t bother him the rest of the game.
Anyone who has endured back issues knows tomorrow could be a different story. – 12:29 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Mitchell Robinson botchd a rotation a few possessions ago, which led to both an open Dallas 3 and 47 popped blood vessels in Tom Thibodeau’s face. Big-time makeup play just now, coming back down and swatting a Luka Doncic step-back 3. Not many guys are capable of that. – 10:20 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson will warm up and see if he can go. Obi Toppin is getting “close” to return. – 7:03 PM
Scotto: One executive told me, “I think the Knicks re-sign him and maybe overpay to do so to keep him as an asset. It’ll be a tough negotiation given what they gave Nerlens Noel.” Another executive said, “He’s talented as a rim protector and elite on the offensive glass. He’s good offensively in the dunker area, and he can finish at a high clip, but he has no perimeter game and has a bit of an injury history.” -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2022
Bondy: Two teams that have been rumored to be linked to him are Detroit and Dallas. -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2022
Scotto: Detroit is a team I’ve heard that has interest in him. They’ll be linked to Deandre Ayton as well. The price gap between Mitchell Robinson and Ayton is going to be pretty significant. If Detroit can get other free-agent acquisitions, I think they’re certainly going to look at Robinson. Harold Ellis, who used to work for the Knicks, is with Detroit, so they’ve got some good inside knowledge on Robinson there. -via HoopsHype / March 10, 2022