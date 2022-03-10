Myles Turner inching towards return, still no timetable

James Boyd: Myles Turner did “30 minutes of non-contact work” today at practice, per Rick Carlisle. He added that Turner is “inching forward a little bit each day.” Still no timeline on his return. T.J. McConnell’s right wrist is getting better, but “that’s a week-to-week thing.” #Pacers
Source: Twitter @RomeovilleKid
Source: Twitter @RomeovilleKid
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Myles Turner did “30 minutes of non-contact work” today at practice, per Rick Carlisle. He added that Turner is “inching forward a little bit each day.” Still no timeline on his return.
T.J. McConnell’s right wrist is getting better, but “that’s a week-to-week thing.” #Pacers – 1:19 PM
Myles Turner did “30 minutes of non-contact work” today at practice, per Rick Carlisle. He added that Turner is “inching forward a little bit each day.” Still no timeline on his return.
T.J. McConnell’s right wrist is getting better, but “that’s a week-to-week thing.” #Pacers – 1:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner getting shots up after shootaround pic.twitter.com/45zwMDXlNb – 12:01 PM
Myles Turner getting shots up after shootaround pic.twitter.com/45zwMDXlNb – 12:01 PM
More on this storyline
James Boyd: #Pacers big man Myles Turner via his Instagram story: “First Practice Bayck 🤟🏾” Rick Carlisle said Turner, who has not played since Jan. 14 due to a stress reaction in left foot, did about 30 minutes of non-contact work today. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 10, 2022
Myles Turner has not played since Jan. 14 due to a stress reaction in his left foot, but the Pacers starter is getting closer to a return, according to an update he provided Thursday. Turner posted a video of himself on his Instagram story that shows him running the length of the court, catching a pass and then scoring a layup. The caption Turner added is “Day 1 of running” with a smiling emoji. The 6-foot-11 big man also shared another clip of himself doing defensive slides at what appears to be a Pistons practice facility. -via Indianapolis Star / March 5, 2022
James Boyd: Rick Carlisle says he expects Myles Turner to start playing again “soon after the (All-Star) break,” but as he said yesterday he isn’t certain on when. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / February 11, 2022