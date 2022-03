Nerlens Noel a trade candidate

The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Cam Reddish as the trade deadline approaches, and members of the Knicks organization have been doing their due diligence on Goran Dragic as the teams talk about potential trades, per SNY sources. One deal that had been discussed leading up to Thursday was a three-team trade involving Nerlens Noel and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, Reddish and Alec Burks to Los Angeles, and Dragic and draft compensation to New York, SNY sources confirm. -via SportsNet New York / February 10, 2022