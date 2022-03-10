Nerlens Noel a trade candidate

Scotto: In talking with multiple executives around the league, they think Nerlens Noel is a trade candidate. I agree. I reported on the three-team trade talks with the Knicks, Lakers, and Raptors. Noel was going to be a part of that. For those teams to get that in-depth on parameters with players, they were in serious talks about it. I certainly think there’s a possibility Noel gets moved.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable and Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas. Grimes, Noel, Rose, Samanic, Toppin and Walker remain out. – 5:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable and Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas.
Obi and Noel still sidelined – 5:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Same old here in Sacramento – Burks, Barrett, Randle, Fournier and Robinson starting, Obi, Noel and Grimes out. – 9:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Noel won’t play again until he’s healthy; Jericho Sims will play; and the kids defended, the easiest path to Thibs heart newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks latest injury report has Noel and Toppin out again vs. Sacramento tonight. – 5:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Knicks at Kings
Knicks: QUESTIONABLE – Taj Gibson (illness). OUT – Quentin Grimes (patella); Nerlens Noel (foot); Derrick Rose (ankle); Obi Toppin (hamstring); Kemba Walker (not with team).
Kings: QUESTIONABLE – Jeremy Lamb (hip). OUT – Terence Davis (wrist). – 4:33 PM
Michael Grange: Hate to be the bringer of cold water, but my sense from a couple of different sources is the possibility/likelihood of reported Raptors-Knicks-Lakers deal and Toronto ending up with Noel/Talen Horton-Tucker is slim. Some dialogue, for sure, but seriousness? “Mild”. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / February 10, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive in their pursuit of Cam Reddish as the trade deadline approaches, and members of the Knicks organization have been doing their due diligence on Goran Dragic as the teams talk about potential trades, per SNY sources. One deal that had been discussed leading up to Thursday was a three-team trade involving Nerlens Noel and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, Reddish and Alec Burks to Los Angeles, and Dragic and draft compensation to New York, SNY sources confirm. -via SportsNet New York / February 10, 2022