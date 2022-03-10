Pelicans signing Tyrone Wallace to 10-day contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Tyrone Wallace plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans, source tells ESPN. He’s averaged 27 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in last 11 games with Long Island of G League.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyrone Wallace was tearing up the G League. He’s definitely an NBA player. Glad to see him getting another shot at the league.
Also, funny that the Pelicans finally got their guy! – 6:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Tyrone Wallace plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans, source tells ESPN. He’s averaged 27 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in last 11 games with Long Island of G League. – 6:16 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The Washington Wizards are signing G/F Jordan Schakel of NBA G League Capital City on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 8, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Blazers are also signing G League guard Brandon Williams on a two-year, two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 21, 2022
James Edwards III: The Pistons have assigned Jerami Grant to the Motor City Cruise as he begins on-court work following thumb surgery on Dec. 16, sources tell @TheAthletic. No timetable for a return yet. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / January 17, 2022