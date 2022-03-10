Pelicans signing Tyrone Wallace to 10-day contract

Pelicans signing Tyrone Wallace to 10-day contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Tyrone Wallace plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans, source tells ESPN. He’s averaged 27 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in last 11 games with Long Island of G League.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyrone Wallace was tearing up the G League. He’s definitely an NBA player. Glad to see him getting another shot at the league.
Also, funny that the Pelicans finally got their guy! – 6:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Tyrone Wallace plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans, source tells ESPN. He’s averaged 27 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in last 11 games with Long Island of G League. – 6:16 PM

