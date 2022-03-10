Steve Nash on Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia: I hope he enjoys it

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets coach Steve Nash on the reception Ben Simmons should receive tonight in his return to Philly: “How many people in this world get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me, and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” – 12:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Controversial opinion: Ben Simmons is going to be booed less than expected tonight.
Unless they show him on jumbotron, there’s no real opportunity to direct it at him outside of chants developing organically. It’ll be very loud, but people are going to pay attention to the game – 11:58 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ return to Philly tonight:
“I hope he enjoys it. How many people get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” #Sixers #Nets – 11:35 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Andre Drummond on what Ben Simmons is feeling leading up to tonight’s game vs. #Sixers
“Ben is shooting jump shots right now. I don’t think he’s really worried about what’s to come” #Nets pic.twitter.com/O5X96sOLz1 – 11:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career.
Maxey
8.0 🔼 17.6 PPG
1.7 🔼 3.5 RPG
2.0 🔼 4.5 APG
0.4 🔼 0.8 SPG
0.2 🔼 0.5 BPG
53.1 🔼 58.6 TS%
Simmons
15.8 🔽 14.3 PPG
8.1 🔽 7.2 RPG
8.2 🔽 6.9 APG
1.7 🔽 1.6 SPG
0.9 🔽 0.6 BPG
55.7 🔼 58.4 TS% pic.twitter.com/bthN6zbY3s – 11:24 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash on the expected boo Simmons boo fest in Philly tonight: “I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. So I hope he enjoys the experience.” – 11:04 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons sitting on the bench tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege.” – 11:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons being on Brooklyn’s bench at the #76ers tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. So I hope he enjoys the experience.” #nets #sixers #nba – 10:59 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on Simmons’ return to Philly: “I hope he enjoys it. How many people get to go into an arena and get booed by the entire place?” – 10:53 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is a popular man this morning. pic.twitter.com/rdlzteZ1LM – 10:53 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Last time Nets-Sixers had real beef, Philly fans went in on @Jared Dudley for jabbing at Ben Simmons. Now it’s Simmons, on the Nets, who will be getting this treatment.
@NBAonTNT please show the intros pic.twitter.com/8Oc2eR01p2 – 10:49 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #Nets decision to bring Ben Simmons to Philly tonight is a bad one. Here’s why: maxim.com/sports/best-pr… – 7:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets not worried about Ben Simmons ahead of Philadelphia return: ‘Big boy’ nypost.com/2022/03/10/net… via @nypostsports – 6:45 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m surprised LeBron didn’t shoot that with a clear lane on that drive. He was almost assuredly getting a basket or free throws. Felt like he pulled a Ben Simmons on that one. Instead, it’s overtime. – 10:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Ben Simmons’ 1st game in Philadelphia as a member of the #Nets has the attention of #Sixers fans, but it won’t be the last time he hears it from the Philly faithful: https://t.co/4k5RcjQ48J (Photo is #76ers fans after BS made a 3-pointer vs. Cavs 12/7/19) pic.twitter.com/mkPAXbOBFq – 9:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony recently passed Steve Nash for 28th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list. He’s currently 9 back of Dale Ellis for the next spot.
LeBron ranks 11th. – 8:40 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: #Sixers’ fans expected to show their level of displeasure with Ben Simmons during his Philadelphia return with #Nets: https://t.co/4k5RcjQBYh #76ers pic.twitter.com/2PIXsc9MHI – 4:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Official word just Issued by the Nets: Ben Simmons is out Thursday at Philadelphia due to “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game in Philly has no new additions. LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons all out. David Duke Jr. and Day’Ron Sharpe are with Long Island. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving vs. James Harden and Joel Embiid. – 3:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With the return of Ben Simmons set for tomorrow, the team discussed the saga one more time at practice on Wednesday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 1:57 PM
Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna
The day before Ben Simmons “returns” to Philly, an NFC East rival trades for Wentz. What a day for booing. – 1:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“We’re just happy now that we have guys in the locker room who want to be here” Georges Niang said when asked about Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/qHg7Z1v2ZH – 12:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Ben Simmons’ first game in Philadelphia as a member of the #Nets has the attention of #Sixers fans, but it won’t be the last time he hears it from the Philly faithful: https://t.co/4k5RcjQ48J #76ers pic.twitter.com/3uHnrlOLZ4 – 12:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I love Doc Rivers, but calling for a Ben Simmons tribute video? C’mon. The only major market a guy can put his own needs ahead of the team – no matter what team doctors say – and be applauded for it is Chicago. #DRose – 12:01 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Steve Nash answering @Nick Friedell question whether he looks forward to catching up with James Harden:
“I don’t know that, we’ll see. I never really get a chance to talk to opposing players.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He’s incredible, he’s a career highlight real every time, every night, so we obviously have a special player on our hands.”
-Steve Nash after Kyrie Irving’s 5th career 50 point game vs. Hornets. – 9:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the great crowd in Philly will obviously be “out for their pound of flesh.” Says his Nets team looks forward to competing in that type of environment. – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash asked if he expects to catch up with James Harden, said he doesn’t tend to talk to opposing players. – 9:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash if he looks forward to catching up with James Harden on Thursday: “I don’t know that we’ll speak.” – 9:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Andre Drummond got hit in the nose in the first quarter. – 9:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on playing against James Harden on Thursday: “It’ll be a different feeling to play against him this soon after the trade, but it’ll be an exciting night for everyone to play.” – 9:33 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Not sure I’ve ever seen Goran Dragic make this pass. Got some extra love from Steve Nash for it. pic.twitter.com/SSwhRbaWWd – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash called the Hornets a “tricky” and “talented” team with their ability to push the pace in transition, spray threes: “They’re not conservative the way they play, and we have to be ready for that.” – 5:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on the gravity of tonight’s game against No. 8 Charlotte: “All these games mean something in the standings. It’s not like we’re just trying to get better at the expense of these games. No. We want to win these games.” #Nets – 5:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits cohesiveness will be key to start winning more games. – 5:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas, who is a game-time decision tonight per Nash, going through pregame in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/nlN7bu84qO – 4:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Props to Ben Simmons for sitting on the bench in Philly and not hiding in the locker room. It’s gonna be a nasty atmosphere but, as Steve Nash said, it’s good to get it over with. – 3:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
It remains unclear when Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut — but Steve Nash does expect him to be on the bench with them in Philly on Thursday.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Is it good for Ben to go back to Philly right now?
Nash: “It’s great. He’s on our team, he needs to be with his teammates and get the whole Philly thing out of the way a little bit. Maybe it never goes away but the first time it’s always nice to kind of deal with it and move on” – 12:01 PM
Is it good for Ben to go back to Philly right now?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is back in Brooklyn and had an MRI on his hip. He will be out for at least the next two games. – 10:53 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash still isn’t sure when Simmons will be able to play again. He said that Simmons won’t be going 5-on-5 in practice immediately whenever he is cleared to return. The Nets next formal practice is scheduled for Saturday. – 10:48 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said it was discussed in the coaches meeting to call up Day’Ron Sharpe from Long Island, but decided against it for tonight. Could still happen for Thursday. – 10:48 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
LaMarcus Aldridge went back home for an MRI on his hip. Steve Nash said the results were mostly good, but the center won’t be on the rest of this trip. #Nets – 10:48 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Aldridge left the team to go back and get an MRI. Nash said the MRI came back pretty good, but he will still need time to recover. – 10:48 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says that Simmons still isn’t with the Nets in Charlotte but he will be with them in Philly on the bench. “It is what it is. He’s a big boy. He’ll be fine … he wants to be there on the bench with his teammates.” – 10:47 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he’s open to conversation if Ben Simmons needs it ahead of his return to Philly. Thinks it’s good for him to get some of the heckling out of the way even though he’s not playing. – 10:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is fully aware of the reaction he’ll get. Nash said it’ll be good for him to face, and the All-Star wants to be on the bench supporting his #Nets teammates. #Sixers – 10:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is out for tonight and Thursday’s game in Philly. Cam Thomas is a game-time decision. Ben Simmons is not here. Will join them in Philly. – 10:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets landing in play-in will likely prompt major Steve Nash, roster questions nypost.com/2022/03/07/net… via @nypostsports – 1:14 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Was just looking back through some research and ran across a former Maverick who was traded for both Steve Nash and Shaquille O’Neal.
I could be a jerk and not tell you, but I’m not like that….
#Matrix – 8:07 PM
Was just looking back through some research and ran across a former Maverick who was traded for both Steve Nash and Shaquille O’Neal.
More on this storyline
Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green is spilling tea about Ben Simmons ahead of the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. While Simmons won’t be playing in the showdown, he will be on the bench, subjecting himself to a Philly crowd that’s sure to let him hear it, and then some. One claim Green passed along during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast was Simmons changing his phone number without anybody telling him on the team. The Sixers veteran said he texted Simmons “a bunch” but never heard back. -via Clutch Points / March 10, 2022
ProCity Hoops: Ben Simmons changed his phone number without telling anyone on the team. Danny Green personally reached out and sent “a bunch” of texts over a few weeks, but Ben didn’t respond. Nobody heard from him until he showed up at practice. – Danny Green via The Ryan Rusillo Show -via Twitter / March 10, 2022
Veteran Nets guard Goran Dragic knows the atmosphere in Philadelphia will likely be intense, but he said he doesn’t think Simmons will have an issue with it. “It’s probably not going to be pleasant,” Dragic said. “The same as in Toronto [for me], but it is what it is. We’re all professional athletes. At the end of the day it’s only boos, so you just go out there and perform and try to do your best. But as long as it’s nothing serious, no throwing things and just be verbal, I don’t care.” -via ESPN / March 8, 2022