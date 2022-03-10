Warriors vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (44-22) play against the Denver Nuggets (26-26) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 10, 2022
Golden State Warriors 51, Denver Nuggets 60 (Half)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Wiggins has missed 10 of his 14 free throw attempts after the All-Star break – 11:27 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
And they remedied that paint impact in the 2nd Q, going 8/9 in the paint. The #Nuggets are doing a great job of not settling, of constantly flowing to the rim & playing in the open court. It has manifested in a bunch of FTs as well: 15/17. This is a winning formula if it keeps up – 11:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors down 60-51 at the half. Here are three big stat disparities that got them there:
– Nuggets are outscoring the Warriors 34-24 in the paint.
– Nuggets are out rebounding the Warriors 28-19 (8-6 OREB)
– Denver has 15 second-chance points to Golden State’s four. – 11:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic came into tonight averaging 38-15-10 in his last three games and he is on pace for 32-20-6 tonight.
Denver is up on the Warriors by 9 at half thanks to him and they are trending towards their 4th win in five nights. – 11:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
There aren’t three players in the NBA who would make that pass Nikola Jokic just did to end the half.
And yet it’s probably his 4th best pass of the first half.
That dude processes faster than maybe anyone not named LeBron James. – 11:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first half tonight vs. Golden State: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists. He went 0-5 from 3-point range but 7-8 from two. It’s the Nuggets’ fourth game in five nights. – 11:20 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets close the half with an 8-0 “Not so fast, my friend” to the Warriors. Lotta fight for a team on its 4th in 5 nights. pic.twitter.com/MahfGYUvYf – 11:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Warriors 60-51:
-Joker 16-10-3, only needed 2 free throws to get there (he’s gonna keep shooting that 3 until he hits it)
-Bench DOMINATED. Double-digit +/- errywhere. Big time for them to step up with tired legs pic.twitter.com/FzLBPnvkoE – 11:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nuggets have 34 points in the paint at halftime. Warriors fans, that pretty much tells you everything you need to know.
DEN 60, GSW 51
Thompson: 10 points
Curry: 10 points
Looney: 8 points
Golden State went 5-20 from 3. – 11:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is incredible. Denver is now back up 9 after an 8-0 run to finish the half.
Nuggets lead the Warriors 60-51 after two quarters. – 11:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic finishes his slo-mo Euro step and Zeke Nnaji, Bones Hyland and Davon Reed all stand up on the bench to re-ennact the move.
#Nuggets head to the half up 60-51 despite shooting just 3-of-17 from 3-point range. – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jokic jumper looks like jetlag but rest of his game looks intact… – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jokic has already taken as many 3s tonight as he has in any game since the All-Star break.
And he’s missed all 5 attempts. – 11:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I love how Jokic always chooses the right play, and yes the wide open three is the right play… but not when you’ve had to score a million points in a billion minutes this week and your legs are tired. Go to the rack, big fella. Leave the threes. – 11:14 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Poole makes the extra pass to get Klay an open look. That is the chemistry you need if you’re the Dubs. Needs to be reciprocated. – 11:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets now 3 of 15 from 3-point range so far. Legs aren’t there, for good reason..
This leads to my dumb question of the night: Who’s more tired, the #Nuggets, who got to bed at 4:30 last night, or Jeff Green, whose wife welcomed their third daughter last night? – 11:13 PM
#Nuggets now 3 of 15 from 3-point range so far. Legs aren’t there, for good reason..
This leads to my dumb question of the night: Who’s more tired, the #Nuggets, who got to bed at 4:30 last night, or Jeff Green, whose wife welcomed their third daughter last night? – 11:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Really impressive second quarter to open up an 8 point lead by the Nuggets. Now Denver needs to close out these last 3 minutes strong to put themselves in a position to overcome playing their 4th game in 5 nights. – 11:12 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman in the 1st half: 3-8 for 10 points and 3 rebounds.
His makes: pic.twitter.com/MA5v4rXLv3 – 11:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Poole is making himself impossible to sit. That’s how you respond to a coach sitting you – 11:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A notable development in the Western Conference the last month-plus has been a second unit with Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, Bryn Forbes and DeMarcus Cousins becoming a force after bench play used to be a problem for Denver. Hard to believe but it’s happening and they are good. – 11:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Steve Kerr mic’d up was one of the first times I’ve genuinely found one of those segments insightful.
Looking at Kuminga and flat out saying “that’s not what our team does” says so much about how much they are relying on really young players.
Playoffs are 4 weeks away. – 11:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This run from Denver’s second unit just gave Nikola Jokic two extra minutes of rest. Jokic re-enters with 5:33 left in the second. He’s on track to only play around 16 minutes this half. Nuggets up by 9. – 11:07 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
This Bones / Boogie bench with JMyke at PF, Reed as the wing defender and Forbes as the sniper is really interesting. – 11:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not great minutes for Wiggins and Bjelica.
Pretty great minutes for Cousins and Bones. – 11:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
So the Nuggets decided to stop taking long jumpers and have re-established themselves in the paint. As a result, they’ve outscored the Warriors 18-5 to start the second quarter. And Golden State has gone ice-cold from the field.
DEN 47, GSW 35 – 11:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Warriors miss Draymond’s screening and passing so much it’s painful.
It’s exacerbated when Kuminga and Moody are both out there. Kuminga especially just looks lost when he’s asked to read, react and screen off ball. – 11:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Y’all made Andrew Wiggins an all star starter and the basketball gods been paying that back ever since – 11:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland goes into the timeout screaming and raising his hands at the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7Ri4yFweQE – 11:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bones Hyland the pride & joy of Delaware and the @WeR1Basketball program. – 11:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland is seeing the court so well. He came into the league with unexpectedly strong vision, but now that he is comfrotable at NBA speed, his passing is shining even more.
It’s going to be hard to keep him out of the playoff rotation even if the Nuggets are healthy. – 10:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Moody is about to check back in with Curry. He’s only played just four minutes. Picked up two early fouls in the first quarter. Donuts across the stat sheet otherwise. – 10:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones just took Steph Curry to the post with eyes like saucers man lol – 10:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones finds J-Myke, again, for the jam.
Bones runs back up court with the “goggles” up. – 10:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman gets a dunk in transition to end the first half. He has 10 points so far.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/TZyd3SoQsR – 10:57 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones is motivated, and looking healthy from the ankle issue. A little rested, he’s providing much-needed energy. – 10:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Not gonna lie… Denver would be dominating this game if they stopped settling for long jumpers. Warriors have no answer for them in the paint (20 points and counting).
That’s pretty much been the case for most of Golden State’s opponents lately.
GSW 35, DEN 35 – 10:56 PM
Not gonna lie… Denver would be dominating this game if they stopped settling for long jumpers. Warriors have no answer for them in the paint (20 points and counting).
That’s pretty much been the case for most of Golden State’s opponents lately.
GSW 35, DEN 35 – 10:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
With Santa Cruz down 62-43 in Stockton, James Wiseman has 10 points and three rebounds. Rough start for him, but he seems to be settling into a bit of a groove. Had a couple of highlight-worthy dunks in the second quarter. – 10:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nice close to the half for James Wiseman. Springs out on the fastbreak for a big dunk. He’s been more vocal on defense than he was as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/zoFp5UGmAC – 10:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones has been great. Him getting into the paint is such a big deal because he can make some really impressive reads from there. – 10:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s got things that nobody in this league can do — I’m really the only one that knows how it is to be out there with him.”
⁃Seth Curry on Ben Simmons. – 10:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry on Ben Simmons: “For all his flaws, he’s got things that nobody else in the NBA can do.” – 10:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry says he wasn’t surprised by the space he had in their win tonight. He said it’s a pick your poison type of effect for the offense #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/MFEuEb5y2Q – 10:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Seth Curry also says,
“Everybody knew this wasn’t your typical regular season game.” – 10:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets second unit is running plays for Bones now. Reed operating at the PG trying to find actions/space for the rookie. – 10:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Sean (Marks) wanted me for a reason — They trust me.”
⁃Seth Curry on the Nets organization trusting him. – 10:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Seth Curry says,
“We’re getting better — It’s just a regular season game, but it’s a big stepping stone for us.” – 10:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Wiseman just had a pretty vicious put-back dunk off his own miss. Was clapping afterward. Felt like a pretty cathartic moment for him after 11 months away from games. – 10:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins gets a T for disputing another offensive foul. Davon Reed and JaMychal Green get in Boogie’s ear. – 10:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Seth Curry says they could see Joel Embiid had that look in his eye he wanted to dominate. – 10:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is getting ridiculous with Boogie. He’s gotta be more locked in than this. – 10:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s a big time game — Just matched their intensity.”
⁃Seth Curry on playing his former team. – 10:48 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The #Nuggets want to be aggressive to the rim and use a size advantage vs. Golden St., and they were persistent in that in the 1st quarter….they just need to convert better in the paint. They were just 9/17 in the paint in the 1st. They only took 9 jump shots total. – 10:46 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets get 18 points in the paint in the first quarter, good.
They also shoot 1/7 from 3. Pretty good looks. This screams tired to me.
Can’t settle, keep that attack mentality. – 10:46 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Every time it looks like Denver has no other option or the offense is struggling they give it to Jokic and I’m like pic.twitter.com/FTWnRpi7Zw – 10:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s how you feel @Jonathan Kuminga !?!? pic.twitter.com/IvEk4K5lmO – 10:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga is balling tonight.
6 points (3-4) and already has a monster jam. – 10:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga got hacked on that dunk. No call.
On to the second quarter.
GSW 30, DEN 29 – 10:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
calm, cool, collected.
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/D0aYSpF3Tn – 10:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors started sharp offensively. Now they’re missing open shots. – 10:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Every time Jokic doesn’t touch the ball on offense I am deeply disappointed. – 10:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like the Nuggets to make the buckets they get at the hoop, that’s all. – 10:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There’s a fantastic energy in Ball Arena tonight. Feels like a big-game atmosphere. Despite missing some bunnies, #Nuggets are bringing it in their fourth game in five nights. – 10:36 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
In-arena feature in Denver, asks what the Nuggets favorite snacks are.
Nikola Jokic says “everything that is unhealthy.”
Lists peanut butter pretzels (this is a 🐐 snack btw) and chips.
“Not healthy and salty.” 😂😂 – 10:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JORDAN JUST DID THAT
📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/GQ3jP2AEt6 – 10:29 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Not a surprise, but it’s probably going to be a little while before James Wiseman is ready to contribute in NBA games. Looked a bit out of sorts in his first G League minutes. However, he did hit a nice hook shot toward the end of the first quarter. Getting his legs under him. – 10:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Guess AG talks with his eyes, too. Jokic catches Warriors napping on that fullcourt pass to Gordon. – 10:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Warriors have done a great job spacing, and the Nuggets haven’t communicated well enough to match up so far.
Klay Thompson on Monte Morris feels like a tangible thing offensively. – 10:27 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman gets his first bucket of the night.
#JamesWiseman #DubNation #NBA pic.twitter.com/X2IGpB89wL – 10:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets are looking for Aaron Gordon in the post early, but he’s missed all four of his shots. Warriors up 12-8 four minutes in. – 10:22 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Hold on, did I just hear quote from Steve Kerr that the Warriors’ medical staff will not allow Draymond Green to be on the court Monday if he isn’t 100%. I do believe that’s almost exactly what was said prior to Durant and Klay re-injuring themselves!!! – 10:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves fans needing a good game from Andrew Wiggins to beat Denver and gain ground in the standings, which would mean Wolves fans having to hear for another few nights how the trade was a heist. pic.twitter.com/vKc7lxlE35 – 10:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Welp, the Nuggets have scored 6 of their first 8 points in the paint. – 10:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just deeeeep sighed when he canvassed the court and didn’t see any cutters. – 10:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Maybe the most Nikola Jokic thing ever is he’s the only Nuggets player who doesn’t run off the bench after his name is called during pregame introductions. Jokic just stands under the basket, by himself, clapping. Has done it like that the last few years. – 10:15 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman (understandably) a bit rusty in the early going here in Stockton. Got blocked. Then, moments later, missed an alley-oop attempt. – 10:09 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s a solid defender — He can pretty much score on all levels.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Seth Curry. – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets blow out the Sixers 129-100. Kevin Durant with 25, Seth Curry with 24 and Kyrie Irving with 22. Best win of the year. Brooklyn has won two in a row and should be able to make it four by Monday. Ben Simmons took some f-bombs but walks out with a W in his return. – 10:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will reportedly work out reinstated NBA veteran Tyreke Evans. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/09/rep… – 10:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Don’t write off the 76ers due to one awful loss.
Last years Bucks lost by 31 to Denver with Giannis and Middleton in the lineup.
Won title.
2019-20 Lakers lost by 32 to Boston with LeBron and AD in the lineup.
Won title.
It’s an UGLY loss no doubt. But it’s one game. – 10:00 PM
Don’t write off the 76ers due to one awful loss.
Last years Bucks lost by 31 to Denver with Giannis and Middleton in the lineup.
Won title.
2019-20 Lakers lost by 32 to Boston with LeBron and AD in the lineup.
Won title.
It’s an UGLY loss no doubt. But it’s one game. – 10:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman is making his G-League debut.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Remember that girl who was sad that Steph missed the last game against us? Well, the @Golden State Warriors went all out and got the whole family AWESOME tickets! So, you know we had to do our part and hook them up with some MVP jerseys💙
Bigger than basketball. pic.twitter.com/G4YJ9MA1Ox – 9:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Seth Curry revenge game:
24 PTS
5 STL
10-14 FG
4-8 3P pic.twitter.com/wKzXBP6jWg – 9:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Denver:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Moses Moody
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
No Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II or Otto Porter Jr.
James Wiseman is obviously in Stockton. – 9:48 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Bruce Weber stepped down. Hard to see @KStateMBB not hiring Drew Valentine as their head Coach and Drew take Jacob Pullen back to his alma mater. Free Game @kstatesports @KState – 9:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry have combined for 67 points on 61 percent shooting in first 3 quarters against PHI. BKN is up by 32 heading into the 4th. – 9:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We got @LouisTheChild in the house!
They gave us a 100% guarantee that they’re hitting tonight’s Western Union First Shot tonight, so pressure is on 👀 pic.twitter.com/IjwmbpzXPZ – 9:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
.End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Sixers 102-70. This is the Nets’ largest lead of the game. Durant has 25, Curry has 24 and Irving has 18. Embiid has 27, 15 off of free throws. Tobias Harris has probably been Philly’s best player. – 9:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Golden State
Monte Morris
Austin Rivers
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 9:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Joe Harris’ injury and Patty Mills’ struggles imagine if the Nets got Thybulle instead of Seth Curry. – 9:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame lounge is live! 4th lounge in 5 nights.
✅ What to expect from Jokic
✅ Deal with the Devil
✅ 76ers look good
✅ Drinking wine from @TheHamburglar77
youtube.com/watch?v=O9Yzhw… – 9:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Curry and KD putting away James Harden, why does that sound familiar? 🤔 – 9:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman signing some autographs 45 minutes before tip in Stockton. Rick Celebrini and Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević made the trip to monitor/support Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/q0qZoel7k6 – 9:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Lots of baffling things about this one. The Sixers’ inability to attack Curry with Maxey is up there, though. They’re not even trying to make him work.
The Nets are not struggling to hunt that matchup on the other end, to put it politely. – 9:21 PM
Lots of baffling things about this one. The Sixers’ inability to attack Curry with Maxey is up there, though. They’re not even trying to make him work.
The Nets are not struggling to hunt that matchup on the other end, to put it politely. – 9:21 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
From devastated tears to the happiest of tears. Shout out to Steph Curry and the Warriors for making this dream come true.
Michael Singer @msinger
Remember the girl who was devastated when Steph missed the last game in Denver? Steph Curry just made her year. pic.twitter.com/c9iyGJhuAx – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with a fullcourt bounce pass to Seth Curry for the 3. That was something. Duke connection has the Nets up 90-65 with 6:01 left in the third. – 9:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are available tonight vs. Golden State. Zeke Nnaji is out. Hyland’s going through a light warmup right now. Great energy in the building for Nuggets-Warriors (with Steph/Klay). pic.twitter.com/8aEDYUPkeM – 9:14 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
James Wiseman will get the start tonight for Santa Cruz against Stockton.
Neemias Queta vs. Wiseman coming up at 7pm on ESPN+
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman did most of his pregame routine before media was allowed in the building. This was 100% intentional, I’d guess. – 9:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Zeke Nnaji and Will Barton are OUT.
Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland, and Jeff Green are all AVAILABLE. – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead 72-51 at the half. They’ve hit 11 3s on 20 attempts and have 19 assists on 29 made shots. Durant, Curry and Irving have combined for 49. Harden: 3/15 FG. Embiid: 21 PTS, 15/19 FT. – 8:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Sixers 72-51. This has been an ass-whooping. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 34. Seth Curry has shown his father-in-law he shouldn’t have traded him. James Harden is 3-for-15 and looks like he’s still in Sacramento. Joel Embiid has 21. – 8:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry combined: 44
76ers: 42 – 8:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Michael Malone if the Nuggets thought about resting Nikola Jokic tonight in the final game of their four in five stretch. In short, it was discussed and Jokic is playing: “We definitely discussed it as coaches, as a training staff, is anybody in dire need of a game off?” – 8:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III will miss tonight’s game against the Warriors, Michael Malone says. Jeff Green is back and expected to start after the birth of his daughter. Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji and Aaron Gordon are game-time decisions. – 8:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green is back with the Nuggets. He’ll play tonight. Will Barton is out. Michael Malone’s still waiting for final word on Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji. – 8:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Will Barton is out tonight.
Said he’s still awaiting word on Bones, Zeke and Aaron. – 8:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Michael Malone said pregame the Nuggets have beat the Warriors three times this season but he expects this fourth matchup to be “the toughest of the season.” – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
500 likes and we release MVP’s fit tonight… you don’t wanna miss this one🥵 – 8:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Biggest takeaway early is how flawed these teams are. These defensive matchups are comical. Kyrie guarding Harden. Harris on KD. Maxey can’t guard Curry either. Loving the intensity of the game though. – 8:10 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A little back and forth as the teams headed to their benches between Georges Niang and Kevin Durant.
Sixers have been rushed, not executed well early, and Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry have 25 of Brooklyn’s 26 points. – 8:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Great start for Curry. Got Maxey on two pumpfakes, hit a running hook shot and even hit a 3 off the Iverson cut for good measure. – 8:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
a Seth Curry revenge game was like 6th at best on the list of topics. – 8:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Sixers rightly put Thybulle on Kyrie Irving, but Seth Curry is getting good looks against Maxey. Irving is checking James Harden on the other end, and holding up so far. #Nets shooting 11-of-15 and up 26-15 with 4:50 left in the first. #NBA #76ers – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry first quarter percolating…for the Nets. He’s already got 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting including that nifty off-the-dribble make to put the Nets up 26-15 with less than 5 to play in the first. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Sixers: The Nets have jumped out to a 26-15 first quarter lead. Brooklyn looks poised and about business tonight. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Seth Curry have scored 25 of the Nets’ 26 points. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry prompts his father-in-law to call timeout. Nets up 26-15 with 4:50 left in the first quarter. Durant and Irving each have eight, Curry has nine on 4-for-5 shooting. – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
At least through the first several minutes of this game, the concerns about Philadelphia’s ability to guard Brooklyn are showing. Seth Curry is getting one open look after another against Tyrese Maxey, and he, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have 21 of Brooklyn’s 22 points. – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With a steal against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Steph Curry became the Warriors’ franchise all-time leader in steals. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/09/ste… – 8:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kemba Walker thinks we’ll see 100 points again:
“It really won’t surprise me to see Steph or Klay score 100. It won’t surprise me to see Trae Young score 100. I could see Giannis scoring 100. The next generation of players, they just have so much skill.” basketballnews.com/stories/will-a… – 7:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden has moved to No. 3 in all-time three-pointers.
3,097— Steph Curry
2,973 — Ray Allen
2,561 — James Harden pic.twitter.com/YYEDkibLv1 – 7:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers’ James Harden has surpassed Reggie Miller for third place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list.
Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, Harden. – 7:57 PM
76ers’ James Harden has surpassed Reggie Miller for third place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With his first 3-pointer tonight, James Harden has passed Reggie Miller for 3rd all-time in 3-pointers made (2,561).
Harden trails only Ray Allen (2,973) and Stephen Curry (3,102). – 7:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Notable early matchups:
Thybulle on Irving
Harris on Durant
Curry on Thybulle
Irving on Harden – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and Andre Drummond cheered upon introduction. Everyone else booed. – 7:43 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Cheers for Seth Curry and Andre Drummond…. Boos for everybody else #Sixers #Nets – 7:43 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Per pbpstats, the league average on Short Midrange shots is 42.4%. Jokic is shooting a bonkers 59.6% on these types of shots! That’s 17.2% above league average!!! Oh and he’s also 9th in total Short Midrange FGA attempts so he’s taken a ton of these shot types. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond will start for the Nets against the 76ers tonight. – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters against the Sixers: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:01 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 1961, Wilt Chamberlain became the first NBA player to score 3,000 points in a season (finished with 3,033 points). He still holds four of the top five highest point totals in a single season in NBA history (most: 4,029 in 1961-62).
Box Score via @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/74n2sex3xq – 6:51 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The gaudy Nos. don’t tell the whole story about Embiid (29.7 pts, 11.2 rebs.1.4 blocks) and Jokic (26.1, 13.9 & 8.1 assts). Embiid was without a wing man virtually all season and Jokic excelled without Murray and Porter Jr. Yet, Sixers and Nuggets are 3rd and 5th in East and West – 6:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Former Sixers Seth Curry and Andre Drummond out for warm ups #Sixers pic.twitter.com/oBZLmODWuI – 6:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Andre Drummond and Seth Curry getting some shots up ahead of tonight’s game #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/EAijJiQThd – 6:18 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry back in the building to face the #Sixers pic.twitter.com/4ZUlpv4ZWx – 6:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It’s pretty funny that Seth Curry (Sixers’ second-best player for long stretches this year) and Andre Drummond (solved backup center problem) are returning tonight, actually playing in the game and I’m not sure it has been mentioned. – 6:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Just like Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic has reinvented the way we think about basketball. @Kevin O’Connor and @Adam Mares explain: https://t.co/nFERRtgULq pic.twitter.com/LkJocanEUl – 6:11 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Nets coach Steve Nash: ‘Seth (Curry) has really helped our team and Andre (Drummond) is an elite rebounder.’ #Sixers – 6:08 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Advertising on baseball uniforms has been coming. It’s just another revenue source. No big deal. The Warriors wear a Rakuten patch. They get $20 mil a year for it. Unobtrusive. It’s not going to be like NASCAR or even the Premier League. Lakers have a $100 mil deal with Bibigo. – 5:48 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Super excited to be on the call for @StocktonKings vs. Santa Cruz tonight on ESPN+.
James Wiseman will be playing in his first game in nearly 11 months and it should be a fun crowd tonight: offer.fevo.com/warriors-vs-ki… – 5:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SPICY 🌶️
@wingstop || February Hot Plays of the Month pic.twitter.com/p9ZqKRuKLu – 5:20 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 56 – @andrewbogut talks about his time at the @Golden State Warriors and just how much the refs let him get away with.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Warriors #Refs pic.twitter.com/bOLp4j0QGF – 5:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Free-agent guard Tyreke Evans, who was reinstated after a two-year ban, worked out for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, league sources tell @Clutch Points. – 4:51 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic: I don’t have goals in my life…I’m just going with the flow sportando.basketball/en/jokic-i-don… – 4:01 PM
