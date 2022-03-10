Warriors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors (44-22) play against the Denver Nuggets (40-26) at Ball Arena
The Golden State Warriors are spending $4,067,744 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,464,960 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday March 10, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
