Alex Caruso feels no anger towards Grayson Allen, never heard from him after injury-causing play

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Remember the havoc-wreaking identity that so buoyed the Bulls’ early-season success?
That’s taken a step back with injuries to Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. But with Caruso nearing a return, there could be a light at the end of the Bulls’ defensive slide
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I’d be a lot more excited for the Bulls about Alex Caruso nearing a return if I wasn’t so concerned about Zach LaVine’s knee, dude’s battling though. – 3:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have logged 95 minutes together this season, posing a net rating of plus-12.5. Bulls are 12-5.
Caruso: “When you add those guys in here, I think we still are (elite).” – 2:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls guard Alex Caruso was a full participant in practice today.
Neither Caruso or coach Billy Donovan have ruled out the chance he could play as soon as tomorrow against the Cavs, but they want to see how he responds to shootaround – 1:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso isn’t sure if he’ll play Saturday against Cleveland, but it certainly sounds possible.
“We’ve just got to continue to try to check the boxes,” he said, “and make sure it’s functional and if I get hit it’s not going to be bad, if I fall, little things like that.” – 1:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Sounds like it’s conceivable Caruso could play tomorrow vs. Cavs, but for now it’s all “see how it feels tomorrow and take it from there” type of talk. #Bulls – 1:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso said he has “no anger” any more over Allen’s foul. The six weeks “was pretty frustrating” but nothing he can do about it. Said he never heard from Allen. – 1:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Caruso says he’s never heard from Grayson Allen. Says he’s past it. #Bulls – 1:43 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
And Caruso is hitting 3s with his repaired wrist. This shot was like 4 of 5 makes. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/pz46OJv4Ev – 1:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso getting shots up after Bulls practice pic.twitter.com/hxquqkGrfE – 1:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Alex Caruso, shooting again. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/QIFSfshHkG – 1:26 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If fully healthy – starters are Lonzo, Zach, DeMar, Vooch and let’s say Javonte until we see what PWill is. That also means he’ll have to go with 10 if Caruso, Tristan, PWill, Coby and Ayo all get PT. That’s going away from his track record. – 11:26 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After a night off to manage some hip soreness, Grayson Allen starts tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Hawks.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game Wesley Matthews will likely see his regular minutes tonight, too. – 7:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Hawks:
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation)
Doubtful: Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain)
Grayson Allen is not on the injury report. – 2:01 PM
