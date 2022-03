Alex Caruso questionable to return vs. Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine’s visit with a knee specialist in Los Angeles this week went “very well,” according to coach Billy Donovan, who said Wednesday LaVine is cleared to resume play for the team after the All-Star break . LaVine had fluid drained to relieve the swelling in his left knee and he will stay away from basketball activities for 48 hours. Then, he will be cleared to participate in the All-Star Game this weekend and should return for the Bulls next week. “Right now the doctors feel totally fine with him resuming playing,” Donovan said prior to Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. “Zach felt very, very good about the meeting. … He’s probably going to be about 48 hours before he can do any activity really, but he should be able to resume any activity after that.” -via ESPN / February 17, 2022