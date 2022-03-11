Alex Caruso questionable to return vs. Cavaliers

KC Johnson: Bulls list Alex Caruso and LaVine questionable vs. Cavs. Dosunmu (groin) and Vucevic (hamstring) are probable.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Alex Caruso “close” to return, says he has “no anger” over Grayson Allen flagrant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/11/ale… – 9:28 PM
Alex Caruso “close” to return, says he has “no anger” over Grayson Allen flagrant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/11/ale… – 9:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Alex Caruso never heard from Grayson Allen: “I mean, he is who he is, I am who I am, people are who they are. I don’t know him that well. The only thing I know is from past history/instances. I think people are who they are & you can’t really change that.” basketballnews.com/stories/alex-c… – 6:14 PM
Alex Caruso never heard from Grayson Allen: “I mean, he is who he is, I am who I am, people are who they are. I don’t know him that well. The only thing I know is from past history/instances. I think people are who they are & you can’t really change that.” basketballnews.com/stories/alex-c… – 6:14 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Alex Caruso is nearing a return to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup. 👀
Neither Caruso nor Billy Donovan ruled out the possibility of Caruso playing tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers. basketballnews.com/stories/alex-c… – 6:08 PM
Alex Caruso is nearing a return to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup. 👀
Neither Caruso nor Billy Donovan ruled out the possibility of Caruso playing tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers. basketballnews.com/stories/alex-c… – 6:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Caruso and LaVine questionable vs. Cavs.
Dosunmu (groin) and Vucevic (hamstring) are probable. – 5:34 PM
Bulls list Caruso and LaVine questionable vs. Cavs.
Dosunmu (groin) and Vucevic (hamstring) are probable. – 5:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls injury report for Sat has Alex Caruso (wrist) and Zach LaVine (knee) questionable; Nikola Vucevic (right hamstring strain) and Ayo Dosunmu (left adductor strain) probable. – 5:20 PM
#Bulls injury report for Sat has Alex Caruso (wrist) and Zach LaVine (knee) questionable; Nikola Vucevic (right hamstring strain) and Ayo Dosunmu (left adductor strain) probable. – 5:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
9.2 reasons why you should all be excited about Alex Caruso’s return to practice on Friday. That’s the point differential with and without him … which is warlock-type stuff. Plus, some more crazy Caruso facts and figures.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 4:21 PM
9.2 reasons why you should all be excited about Alex Caruso’s return to practice on Friday. That’s the point differential with and without him … which is warlock-type stuff. Plus, some more crazy Caruso facts and figures.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 4:21 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Remember the havoc-wreaking identity that so buoyed the Bulls’ early-season success?
That’s taken a step back with injuries to Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. But with Caruso nearing a return, there could be a light at the end of the Bulls’ defensive slide
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:00 PM
Remember the havoc-wreaking identity that so buoyed the Bulls’ early-season success?
That’s taken a step back with injuries to Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. But with Caruso nearing a return, there could be a light at the end of the Bulls’ defensive slide
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I’d be a lot more excited for the Bulls about Alex Caruso nearing a return if I wasn’t so concerned about Zach LaVine’s knee, dude’s battling though. – 3:16 PM
I’d be a lot more excited for the Bulls about Alex Caruso nearing a return if I wasn’t so concerned about Zach LaVine’s knee, dude’s battling though. – 3:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have logged 95 minutes together this season, posing a net rating of plus-12.5. Bulls are 12-5.
Caruso: “When you add those guys in here, I think we still are (elite).” – 2:52 PM
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have logged 95 minutes together this season, posing a net rating of plus-12.5. Bulls are 12-5.
Caruso: “When you add those guys in here, I think we still are (elite).” – 2:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls guard Alex Caruso was a full participant in practice today.
Neither Caruso or coach Billy Donovan have ruled out the chance he could play as soon as tomorrow against the Cavs, but they want to see how he responds to shootaround – 1:56 PM
Bulls guard Alex Caruso was a full participant in practice today.
Neither Caruso or coach Billy Donovan have ruled out the chance he could play as soon as tomorrow against the Cavs, but they want to see how he responds to shootaround – 1:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso isn’t sure if he’ll play Saturday against Cleveland, but it certainly sounds possible.
“We’ve just got to continue to try to check the boxes,” he said, “and make sure it’s functional and if I get hit it’s not going to be bad, if I fall, little things like that.” – 1:50 PM
Alex Caruso isn’t sure if he’ll play Saturday against Cleveland, but it certainly sounds possible.
“We’ve just got to continue to try to check the boxes,” he said, “and make sure it’s functional and if I get hit it’s not going to be bad, if I fall, little things like that.” – 1:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Sounds like it’s conceivable Caruso could play tomorrow vs. Cavs, but for now it’s all “see how it feels tomorrow and take it from there” type of talk. #Bulls – 1:45 PM
Sounds like it’s conceivable Caruso could play tomorrow vs. Cavs, but for now it’s all “see how it feels tomorrow and take it from there” type of talk. #Bulls – 1:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso said he has “no anger” any more over Allen’s foul. The six weeks “was pretty frustrating” but nothing he can do about it. Said he never heard from Allen. – 1:44 PM
Caruso said he has “no anger” any more over Allen’s foul. The six weeks “was pretty frustrating” but nothing he can do about it. Said he never heard from Allen. – 1:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Caruso says he’s never heard from Grayson Allen. Says he’s past it. #Bulls – 1:43 PM
Caruso says he’s never heard from Grayson Allen. Says he’s past it. #Bulls – 1:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso said the bone is healed, he has no limitations but he has soreness with soft tissue that just needs to be strengthened over time. “We’re close,” Caruso said. No target date. Definitely sounds like he needs more contact practices. – 1:40 PM
Alex Caruso said the bone is healed, he has no limitations but he has soreness with soft tissue that just needs to be strengthened over time. “We’re close,” Caruso said. No target date. Definitely sounds like he needs more contact practices. – 1:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
And Caruso is hitting 3s with his repaired wrist. This shot was like 4 of 5 makes. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/pz46OJv4Ev – 1:29 PM
And Caruso is hitting 3s with his repaired wrist. This shot was like 4 of 5 makes. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/pz46OJv4Ev – 1:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso getting shots up after Bulls practice pic.twitter.com/hxquqkGrfE – 1:27 PM
Alex Caruso getting shots up after Bulls practice pic.twitter.com/hxquqkGrfE – 1:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Alex Caruso, shooting again. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/QIFSfshHkG – 1:26 PM
Alex Caruso, shooting again. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/QIFSfshHkG – 1:26 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If fully healthy – starters are Lonzo, Zach, DeMar, Vooch and let’s say Javonte until we see what PWill is. That also means he’ll have to go with 10 if Caruso, Tristan, PWill, Coby and Ayo all get PT. That’s going away from his track record. – 11:26 AM
If fully healthy – starters are Lonzo, Zach, DeMar, Vooch and let’s say Javonte until we see what PWill is. That also means he’ll have to go with 10 if Caruso, Tristan, PWill, Coby and Ayo all get PT. That’s going away from his track record. – 11:26 AM
More on this storyline
Jamal Collier: Zach LaVine did not practice today. He had some knee soreness coming out of the game against the Pistons, but Donovan says he is questionable for tomorrow vs Cavs -via Twitter @JamalCollier / March 11, 2022
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine’s visit with a knee specialist in Los Angeles this week went “very well,” according to coach Billy Donovan, who said Wednesday LaVine is cleared to resume play for the team after the All-Star break. LaVine had fluid drained to relieve the swelling in his left knee and he will stay away from basketball activities for 48 hours. Then, he will be cleared to participate in the All-Star Game this weekend and should return for the Bulls next week. “Right now the doctors feel totally fine with him resuming playing,” Donovan said prior to Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. “Zach felt very, very good about the meeting. … He’s probably going to be about 48 hours before he can do any activity really, but he should be able to resume any activity after that.” -via ESPN / February 17, 2022
KC Johnson: Per Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine’s visit went “very well” and some “swelling was taken out of his knee.” He was given a lubricant and he’s cleared for activity within 48 hours. LaVine is eligible physically to attend All-Star. There will be meeting with Bulls doctors about minutes -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 16, 2022