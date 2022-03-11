Anfernee Simons out at least 1-to-2 weeks

Marc Stein: The Blazers say guard Anfernee Simons will miss at least 1-to-2 weeks after an MRI confirmed mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Justise Winslow are out for Saturday’s game against Washington. – 7:22 PM
Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Justise Winslow are out for Saturday’s game against Washington. – 7:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
An MRI taken yesterday confirmed Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has a mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee, the team announced today. Simons has missed Portland’s last two games. He will be reevaluated in one to two weeks. #RipCity – 7:07 PM
An MRI taken yesterday confirmed Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has a mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee, the team announced today. Simons has missed Portland’s last two games. He will be reevaluated in one to two weeks. #RipCity – 7:07 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Anfernee Simons will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks with “mild patellar tendinopathy” in his left knee. – 7:03 PM
Blazers say Anfernee Simons will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks with “mild patellar tendinopathy” in his left knee. – 7:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Team announces that Anfernee Simons is out with “mild patellar tendonopathy” and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. – 7:03 PM
Team announces that Anfernee Simons is out with “mild patellar tendonopathy” and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. – 7:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers say guard Anfernee Simons will miss at least 1-to-2 weeks after an MRI confirmed mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:02 PM
The Blazers say guard Anfernee Simons will miss at least 1-to-2 weeks after an MRI confirmed mild patellar tendinopathy in his left knee.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons will be out for Saturday’s game against Washington, Coach Chauncey Billups just said following practice. Simons has missed the team’s last three games. #Ripcity – 3:02 PM
Anfernee Simons will be out for Saturday’s game against Washington, Coach Chauncey Billups just said following practice. Simons has missed the team’s last three games. #Ripcity – 3:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons out again tonight at Utah.
Jazz by 29. pic.twitter.com/ZVmL4keGJA – 8:12 PM
Anfernee Simons out again tonight at Utah.
Jazz by 29. pic.twitter.com/ZVmL4keGJA – 8:12 PM
More on this storyline
Casey Holdahl: According to Chauncey Billups, both @Anfernee Simons (left knee) and @Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are nearing return. -via Twitter @CHold / March 9, 2022