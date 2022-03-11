Bismack Biyombo to donate entire 2021-22 salary to build hospital in Congo to honor his father

The Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo dedicates his 2021-2022 season to his dad and will donate his entire NBA salary to build a hospital in his homeland of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in his father’s honor. After his father’s passing in August of 2021, Bismack reexamined what playing basketball in the NBA means to him and how he can use his position to make a bigger impact on the people of the DRC.
Source: TalkBasket
Suns C Bismack Biyombo pledges entire 2021-22 salary to build a hospital in honor of his late father.
Bismack Biyombo, a great human being. A true leader off the floor and a great example for the young ages!

That's what we want!
That’s what we want!
March 11th marks a significant day for everyone – it was the day that COVID-19 was announced. Many world wide were affected by the pandemic & still continue to be affected. I myself, never thought it would have an affect on me and those surrounding me.
#Suns big Bismack Biyombo makes Time's 2021 list of 'Next Generation Leaders'
