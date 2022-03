Cavaliers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The @FtxHackathon is a new kind of opportunity to put teamwork and caring for others at the forefront of solving pressing problems… right here at home. Meet me out there this Sunday 3/13 @ the FTX Arena! It’s free to attend so register here: https://t.co/gQulvNxiXr #OG ⚓ pic.twitter.com/I5G2VZketn