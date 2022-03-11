Cavaliers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-27) play against the Miami Heat (23-23) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 27, Miami Heat 31 (Q2 08:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo’s minutes again coming alongside Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Most of Oladipo’s minutes since his return have come with Herro and Lowry. – 8:46 PM
Victor Oladipo’s minutes again coming alongside Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Most of Oladipo’s minutes since his return have come with Herro and Lowry. – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus playing in Caleb Martin’s spot in the bench rotation. Martin out because of a hyperextended knee. – 8:43 PM
Max Strus playing in Caleb Martin’s spot in the bench rotation. Martin out because of a hyperextended knee. – 8:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Yikes. Heat lead #Cavs 28-18 at the end of the first. Cavs shot 7 of 23 (30.4%) from the field and 1 of 7 (14.3%) from 3. – 8:42 PM
Yikes. Heat lead #Cavs 28-18 at the end of the first. Cavs shot 7 of 23 (30.4%) from the field and 1 of 7 (14.3%) from 3. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 28, Cavaliers 18. Cleveland shooting 30.4 percent. – 8:40 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 28, Cavaliers 18. Cleveland shooting 30.4 percent. – 8:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 28, Cavs 18 after one. Adebayo with 7 points, 6 rebounds for Heat. – 8:40 PM
Heat 28, Cavs 18 after one. Adebayo with 7 points, 6 rebounds for Heat. – 8:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tremendous verticality by Moore just now to block an Isaiah Wong transition attempt at the rim. Duke size/athletes starting to wear on Miami; ‘Canes going 2-of-8 from line hasn’t helped. – 8:40 PM
Tremendous verticality by Moore just now to block an Isaiah Wong transition attempt at the rim. Duke size/athletes starting to wear on Miami; ‘Canes going 2-of-8 from line hasn’t helped. – 8:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Garland 0 for 4 from the field in the first, and the reason that’s notable is Miami has mixed it up on him a bit
Usually they’ll stick with an assignment early, but plenty of guys have been matched up with him
Good to see that defensive diversity – 8:39 PM
Garland 0 for 4 from the field in the first, and the reason that’s notable is Miami has mixed it up on him a bit
Usually they’ll stick with an assignment early, but plenty of guys have been matched up with him
Good to see that defensive diversity – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting just 1 of 5 on threes and still have 28 points in the first quarter behind 18 paint points and eight free throws. – 8:39 PM
Heat shooting just 1 of 5 on threes and still have 28 points in the first quarter behind 18 paint points and eight free throws. – 8:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland took a nasty hit to the face on Jimmy Butler’s transition layup attempt. Butler got him with his left hand. Garland was pointing to his left eye. He is on the bench trying to shake it off. – 8:38 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland took a nasty hit to the face on Jimmy Butler’s transition layup attempt. Butler got him with his left hand. Garland was pointing to his left eye. He is on the bench trying to shake it off. – 8:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
With Victor Oladipo playing tonight and Caleb Martin not, have to wonder if that switches tomorrow on the second night of a back to back. – 8:34 PM
With Victor Oladipo playing tonight and Caleb Martin not, have to wonder if that switches tomorrow on the second night of a back to back. – 8:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Butler-Tucker-Dedmon front-court has always felt like quite the choice – 8:32 PM
The Butler-Tucker-Dedmon front-court has always felt like quite the choice – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo in the game with 2:53 left in the first quarter. – 8:32 PM
Victor Oladipo in the game with 2:53 left in the first quarter. – 8:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Doing #MobleyROTY things 🤷♂️
📺 #CavsHeat on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/1gPRf4pqmk – 8:30 PM
Doing #MobleyROTY things 🤷♂️
📺 #CavsHeat on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/1gPRf4pqmk – 8:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Miami’s five turnovers in this first quarter have helped #Cavs survive a realllly rough start shooting the ball (5-17 from the field and 1-6 from 3). Cavs are within two possessions at the 3:46 mark of the first quarter, which is a big win considering the shooting woes. – 8:29 PM
Miami’s five turnovers in this first quarter have helped #Cavs survive a realllly rough start shooting the ball (5-17 from the field and 1-6 from 3). Cavs are within two possessions at the 3:46 mark of the first quarter, which is a big win considering the shooting woes. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s 9-0 start matched its best start of the season. Heat also opened its Jan. 26 win over the Knicks with a 9-0 run. – 8:24 PM
The Heat’s 9-0 start matched its best start of the season. Heat also opened its Jan. 26 win over the Knicks with a 9-0 run. – 8:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s 9-0 start matched their best start this season before the opponent scored. Also 9-0 on Jan. 26 vs. Knicks. – 8:24 PM
The Heat’s 9-0 start matched their best start this season before the opponent scored. Also 9-0 on Jan. 26 vs. Knicks. – 8:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Duke has figured out Miami’s coverage, getting 2-foot paint shots every trip now. Canes calling TO, down 7 with 11:23 left. – 8:23 PM
Duke has figured out Miami’s coverage, getting 2-foot paint shots every trip now. Canes calling TO, down 7 with 11:23 left. – 8:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
9-0 run for the Heat to start, ends on a defensive 3-second violation and a Cavs FT. Which makes the score … 9-1. – 8:20 PM
9-0 run for the Heat to start, ends on a defensive 3-second violation and a Cavs FT. Which makes the score … 9-1. – 8:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs start 0-6 from the field. Some decent looks mixed in there. They get their first point on a free throw following a defensive 3 seconds against Miami. – 8:20 PM
#Cavs start 0-6 from the field. Some decent looks mixed in there. They get their first point on a free throw following a defensive 3 seconds against Miami. – 8:20 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Early on, #Cavs look a lot like a team that arrived in Miami on Wednesday morning. – 8:17 PM
Early on, #Cavs look a lot like a team that arrived in Miami on Wednesday morning. – 8:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Heat on a 9-0 run to start the game. #Cavs have missed their first six shots. – 8:17 PM
Heat on a 9-0 run to start the game. #Cavs have missed their first six shots. – 8:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler with a no-look to Tucker and 9-0 Heat and timeout Cavs. – 8:16 PM
Jimmy Butler with a no-look to Tucker and 9-0 Heat and timeout Cavs. – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I just haven’t seen a two man game quite like PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson
It’s like PJ’s only task offensively is to get Duncan going – 8:16 PM
I just haven’t seen a two man game quite like PJ Tucker and Duncan Robinson
It’s like PJ’s only task offensively is to get Duncan going – 8:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Markieff Morris on the cusp of returning to Heat.
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 8:16 PM
AP source: Markieff Morris on the cusp of returning to Heat.
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bally perfectly cuts to Jimmy Butler and Max Strus flipping each other off
Game time – 8:11 PM
Bally perfectly cuts to Jimmy Butler and Max Strus flipping each other off
Game time – 8:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert went through some work out on the floor before the game here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/c6egs90i14 – 8:11 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert went through some work out on the floor before the game here in Miami. pic.twitter.com/c6egs90i14 – 8:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Sparse crowd here in Miami tonight for the start of #Cavs and Heat. Wonder why? – 8:10 PM
Sparse crowd here in Miami tonight for the start of #Cavs and Heat. Wonder why? – 8:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert went thru a pregame workout here before the game against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/HgDQv3aOtV – 8:08 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert went thru a pregame workout here before the game against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/HgDQv3aOtV – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Natalie Sago, the referee who ejected #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on March 2, is part of the three-official crew here in Miami tonight. – 8:06 PM
Natalie Sago, the referee who ejected #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on March 2, is part of the three-official crew here in Miami tonight. – 8:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Halftime: Duke 36, Miami 36. Strong first half from likely lotto pick A.J. Griffin (15 points, 4 reb, including a couple of self-created buckets) after he really struggled vs. Syracuse yesterday. – 7:51 PM
Halftime: Duke 36, Miami 36. Strong first half from likely lotto pick A.J. Griffin (15 points, 4 reb, including a couple of self-created buckets) after he really struggled vs. Syracuse yesterday. – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat back to its usual starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 7:32 PM
Heat back to its usual starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 7:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat back to their primary starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:31 PM
Heat back to their primary starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
First five, but make it #MiamiMashup
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/ARhnc65BbB – 7:30 PM
First five, but make it #MiamiMashup
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/ARhnc65BbB – 7:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Has Tyler Herro played his way into a max contract extension? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/11/has… – 7:25 PM
Has Tyler Herro played his way into a max contract extension? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/11/has… – 7:25 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With UM-Duke ongoing, 15 notes and takeaways from the first week of Miami Hurricanes spring practice, including who has impressed, position switch, defensive change, and lots and lots of things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:20 PM
With UM-Duke ongoing, 15 notes and takeaways from the first week of Miami Hurricanes spring practice, including who has impressed, position switch, defensive change, and lots and lots of things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs stick with Dean Wade in the starting lineup. They will start Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley against the Heat tonight. – 7:18 PM
#Cavs stick with Dean Wade in the starting lineup. They will start Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley against the Heat tonight. – 7:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Miami hitting their Js and trapping ball screens, lead Duke 15-7 at first TV timeout. Canes’ Kam McGusty may be 46 years old, but he has NBA wing size/body and can defend and shoot; could be a nice 2-way guy. – 7:12 PM
Miami hitting their Js and trapping ball screens, lead Duke 15-7 at first TV timeout. Canes’ Kam McGusty may be 46 years old, but he has NBA wing size/body and can defend and shoot; could be a nice 2-way guy. – 7:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — What means more, and what’s in store, for Heat down stretch of NBA East playoff race. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Gabe Vincent rolling with his multiple Heat roles sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 PM
From earlier — What means more, and what’s in store, for Heat down stretch of NBA East playoff race. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Gabe Vincent rolling with his multiple Heat roles sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — What means more, and what’s in store, for Heat down stretch of NBA East playoff race. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 PM
From earlier — What means more, and what’s in store, for Heat down stretch of NBA East playoff race. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Omer Yurtseven over Dewayne Dedmon a Heat possibility? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Omer Yurtseven over Dewayne Dedmon a Heat possibility? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told #Cavs will stick with Dean Wade in the starting lineup tonight, having Lauri Markkanen play the 4 and Evan Mobley play the 5. – 7:00 PM
I’m told #Cavs will stick with Dean Wade in the starting lineup tonight, having Lauri Markkanen play the 4 and Evan Mobley play the 5. – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Two years ago on March 11, 2020, the NBA paused the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19. What do Heat players remember about that day? “We could tell something was up. We just didn’t know what it was.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Caleb Martin update – 6:54 PM
Two years ago on March 11, 2020, the NBA paused the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19. What do Heat players remember about that day? “We could tell something was up. We just didn’t know what it was.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Caleb Martin update – 6:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is live w/@jphanned now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
– What New Orleans going to do now?
– Cavs/Heat
– Pass/Fail LaMelo Ball
– Will Kuz crown KCP?
– Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA
Answering all your questions ⬇️
https://t.co/7lsn2sYW64 pic.twitter.com/8mqYbw7sim – 6:32 PM
Load Mismanagement is live w/@jphanned now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
– What New Orleans going to do now?
– Cavs/Heat
– Pass/Fail LaMelo Ball
– Will Kuz crown KCP?
– Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA
Answering all your questions ⬇️
https://t.co/7lsn2sYW64 pic.twitter.com/8mqYbw7sim – 6:32 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) is back tonight for the Heat against the Cavs; Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) avoided disaster with that nasty fall Wednesday, but is out and considered day to day – 6:27 PM
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) is back tonight for the Heat against the Cavs; Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) avoided disaster with that nasty fall Wednesday, but is out and considered day to day – 6:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was a college teammate of Eric Mobley, the father of Cavs rookie Evan Mobley. “He looks exactly like him,” Spo said. – 6:22 PM
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was a college teammate of Eric Mobley, the father of Cavs rookie Evan Mobley. “He looks exactly like him,” Spo said. – 6:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra said Caleb Martin tried to talk his way into playing tonight, but staff decided to hold him out. Spoelstra added that Martin could miss tomorrow’s game, too, as team takes cautious approach.
Spoelstra called it “great news” that Martin was at least questionable. – 6:22 PM
Spoelstra said Caleb Martin tried to talk his way into playing tonight, but staff decided to hold him out. Spoelstra added that Martin could miss tomorrow’s game, too, as team takes cautious approach.
Spoelstra called it “great news” that Martin was at least questionable. – 6:22 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Cavs. – 6:21 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Cavs. – 6:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#CLEvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (illness) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Cavs.
Caleb Martin (knee) has been ruled out. – 6:20 PM
#CLEvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (illness) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Cavs.
Caleb Martin (knee) has been ruled out. – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) tried to talk his way into playing, but the staff said no. Spoelstra still said “great news” that Martin at least could be listed as questionable. – 6:20 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) tried to talk his way into playing, but the staff said no. Spoelstra still said “great news” that Martin at least could be listed as questionable. – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) will play tonight.
Caleb Martin will not play after injuring his knee a few nights ago. – 6:20 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) will play tonight.
Caleb Martin will not play after injuring his knee a few nights ago. – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will play
Caleb Martin will not play tonight
Spo says Caleb went up to him in shoot-around to try and warm up and play, and he looked at him and said no
Great sign – 6:19 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will play
Caleb Martin will not play tonight
Spo says Caleb went up to him in shoot-around to try and warm up and play, and he looked at him and said no
Great sign – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says:
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Will play.
Caleb Martin (knee): Is out. – 6:19 PM
Erik Spoelstra says:
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Will play.
Caleb Martin (knee): Is out. – 6:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates for tonight vs. Cleveland
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) will play.
Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) will not play. – 6:19 PM
Heat status updates for tonight vs. Cleveland
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) will play.
Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) will not play. – 6:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In middle of final 5 games/7 days stretch for Clippers. Each one has had interesting logistics; this one is DST trip 💤
– at GS (final PST road game)
– vs WAS (only B2B where team returned home from road)
– at ATL (lose 3 hours)
– at DET (DST, lose hour)
– at CLE (final EST game) – 6:18 PM
In middle of final 5 games/7 days stretch for Clippers. Each one has had interesting logistics; this one is DST trip 💤
– at GS (final PST road game)
– vs WAS (only B2B where team returned home from road)
– at ATL (lose 3 hours)
– at DET (DST, lose hour)
– at CLE (final EST game) – 6:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Alex Caruso is nearing a return to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup. 👀
Neither Caruso nor Billy Donovan ruled out the possibility of Caruso playing tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers. basketballnews.com/stories/alex-c… – 6:08 PM
Alex Caruso is nearing a return to the Chicago Bulls’ lineup. 👀
Neither Caruso nor Billy Donovan ruled out the possibility of Caruso playing tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers. basketballnews.com/stories/alex-c… – 6:08 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Back at Barclays tonight for the ACC semis, with Duke and Miami in an hour. Blue Devils gutted out a tough win over Syracuse yesterday. Hoping for bounce-backs from Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin (who was ill on Wednesday leading in). Duke with five potential first rounders. pic.twitter.com/Oc4AdvmXev – 6:08 PM
Back at Barclays tonight for the ACC semis, with Duke and Miami in an hour. Blue Devils gutted out a tough win over Syracuse yesterday. Hoping for bounce-backs from Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin (who was ill on Wednesday leading in). Duke with five potential first rounders. pic.twitter.com/Oc4AdvmXev – 6:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here at Barclays for Duke-Miami in ACC tournament semifinals. pic.twitter.com/MgFP3l6UP0 – 5:43 PM
Here at Barclays for Duke-Miami in ACC tournament semifinals. pic.twitter.com/MgFP3l6UP0 – 5:43 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Cavaliers are in Miami tonight, so they’ll be on a tough back-to-back tomorrow at UC. #Bulls – 5:22 PM
Cavaliers are in Miami tonight, so they’ll be on a tough back-to-back tomorrow at UC. #Bulls – 5:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“20 YEARS OLD”
PatBev couldn’t believe this Ant dunk in Cleveland 🤯
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/tUV7RupIiH – 4:37 PM
“20 YEARS OLD”
PatBev couldn’t believe this Ant dunk in Cleveland 🤯
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/tUV7RupIiH – 4:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Taking on the East’s top seed!
🆚 @Miami Heat
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/KfuPdVV6Mz – 3:45 PM
Taking on the East’s top seed!
🆚 @Miami Heat
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/KfuPdVV6Mz – 3:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On two-year anniversary, Heat players look back at the day COVID-19 forced a pause: “It was a strange, strange night” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:32 PM
On two-year anniversary, Heat players look back at the day COVID-19 forced a pause: “It was a strange, strange night” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:32 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Fifteen notes, tidbits, takeaways from the first week of Miami Hurricanes practice, including lineup news, who’s looked good, changes and more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:57 PM
NEW: Fifteen notes, tidbits, takeaways from the first week of Miami Hurricanes practice, including lineup news, who’s looked good, changes and more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Brought the heat in the second half 🔥
@verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/LeUuJseBxP – 2:30 PM
Brought the heat in the second half 🔥
@verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/LeUuJseBxP – 2:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent rolling with his multiple Heat roles. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Kyle Guy uneven in first game with Heat G League team, as Mario Chalmers turns in best backcourt performance. – 2:15 PM
Gabe Vincent rolling with his multiple Heat roles. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Kyle Guy uneven in first game with Heat G League team, as Mario Chalmers turns in best backcourt performance. – 2:15 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Our agenda is as clear as the numbers in this thread. Tag the people who need to see them. #BAMDPOY @Bam Adebayo
The Case // @Kia pic.twitter.com/qjivgjHen1 – 2:12 PM
Our agenda is as clear as the numbers in this thread. Tag the people who need to see them. #BAMDPOY @Bam Adebayo
The Case // @Kia pic.twitter.com/qjivgjHen1 – 2:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker wanted one of Jimmy Butler’s electric cars after seeing the gas prices
Jimmy Butler delivers:
(Via Butler’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/RYLF6ETLf1 – 2:04 PM
PJ Tucker wanted one of Jimmy Butler’s electric cars after seeing the gas prices
Jimmy Butler delivers:
(Via Butler’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/RYLF6ETLf1 – 2:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne said it was great to see Chris Paul back out there getting shots up and that with “4 fingers…kicked our ass.”
Also said his own ankle is feeling fine after rolling it on P.J. Tucker’s foot in Miami pic.twitter.com/sXDcEziZ5i – 2:02 PM
Cam Payne said it was great to see Chris Paul back out there getting shots up and that with “4 fingers…kicked our ass.”
Also said his own ankle is feeling fine after rolling it on P.J. Tucker’s foot in Miami pic.twitter.com/sXDcEziZ5i – 2:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine didn’t practice today to rest knee, Donovan thinks he’ll likely be listed as questionable for Cleveland game. #Bulls – 2:01 PM
Zach LaVine didn’t practice today to rest knee, Donovan thinks he’ll likely be listed as questionable for Cleveland game. #Bulls – 2:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (left knee soreness) did not practice today and is questionable for Saturday’s game against Cleveland. – 2:01 PM
Zach LaVine (left knee soreness) did not practice today and is questionable for Saturday’s game against Cleveland. – 2:01 PM
Udonis Haslem @ThisIsUD
The @FtxHackathon is a new kind of opportunity to put teamwork and caring for others at the forefront of solving pressing problems… right here at home. Meet me out there this Sunday 3/13 @ the FTX Arena! It’s free to attend so register here: https://t.co/gQulvNxiXr
#OG ⚓ pic.twitter.com/I5G2VZketn – 2:00 PM
The @FtxHackathon is a new kind of opportunity to put teamwork and caring for others at the forefront of solving pressing problems… right here at home. Meet me out there this Sunday 3/13 @ the FTX Arena! It’s free to attend so register here: https://t.co/gQulvNxiXr
#OG ⚓ pic.twitter.com/I5G2VZketn – 2:00 PM