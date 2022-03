Clippers made Patrick Beverley a 'borderline disrespectful' contract offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley appeared this week on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. In the episode, Beverley revealed that he felt that the Clippers made him a “disrespectful” contract offer before his departure . “We in the Western Conference Finals, something the team has never done,” he said. “Me being there from the beginning, I’m thinking that this contract extension, I’m thinking it’s going to be easy. I walk in and they throw me a number that I felt was borderline disrespectful.”Source: Larry Brown Sports