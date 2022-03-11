Clippers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (35-33) play against the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 59, Atlanta Hawks 60 (Half)
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📊 14 PTS | 100% FG | 100% 3FG | 3 AST
@Luke Kennard didn’t miss a beat in the first half. pic.twitter.com/0OKeuAXXAj – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Fascinating matchup between two teams that lost in six in their respective Conference Finals last summer.
Clippers were at their best most of 2nd quarter: low turnovers against a bad ATL defense, kept ATL off line completely, hit 54.5% 3s.
1st quarter? Hawks 8/8 FTs, LAC 6 TOs. – 8:40 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta scored 60 points in tonight’s opening half on 24-45 shooting from the floor (.533 FG%). It’s the 30th time this season the Hawks have poured in at least 60 points in a first half. – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hawks answered 13-0 Clippers run with a go-ahead 8-0 run in the last two minutes of the first half.
Atlanta leads 60-59 at halftime. Trae Young triple-double watch still active: 14/5/7 with a steal.
Atlanta winning both rebound (23-15) and turnover (6-7) margins. – 8:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Hawks 60, Clippers 58 | Half | Clips hit Atlanta with a 17-2 run, Atlanta responds with an 8-0 spurt and then they called it a half.
Both teams still shooting better than 52% from the field — Clips are also 8-16 from 3, and 9-9 from the line. – 8:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks end the quarter on an 8-0 run and lead 60-59 over the Clippers at halftime.
Young: 14/5/7, 5/10 FG
Capela: 10/5/2 blocks, 5/5 FG
Bogdanovic: 9 points, 4/6 FG – 8:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 60, Clippers 59
Trae Young: 14 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds
Clint Capela: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
Bogi: 9 points, 2 assists – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Atlanta didn’t score for nearly 4 minutes, only to finish the first half on an 8-0 run. Hawks lead 60-59 through two quarters. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Hawks have scored for the first time in nearly four minutes. Now it’s up to the Clippers to close out the final 90 seconds. – 8:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers up now, 57-52 – 2:28 – 2nd. Hawks haven’t scored in the past three minutes. – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are on a 28-12 run over last seven minutes, lead Atlanta 57-52 with 2:28 left in first half.
Luke Kennard yet to miss: 14 points on 4/4 FGs, 3/3 3s, 3/3 FTs. – 8:29 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela tied Zaza Pachulia for 21st on the Hawks all-time blocks list with his second rejection of the game (208). – 8:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣 BATUM BATTALION ASSEMBLE! Back-to-back 3’s for @Nicolas Batum.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/j519yvHgUm – 8:24 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Clippers are 8-for-12 from 3 (66.7%) and have taken a 53-52 lead vs. the Hawks, 3:27 left until halftime.
Hawks had an 11-point lead earlier in the second quarter. – 8:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Officials reviewing De’Andre Hunter offensive foul drawn by Luke Kennard for potential flagrant foul – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A 13-2 Clippers run in 2:25 has put them ahead 53-52. A flagrant foul is under review right now. – 8:22 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his 10th point of the night, Trae Young has now scored 10+ points in 113 straight games (since 1/16/21), surpassing Dominique Wilkins for the fifth-longest 10+ point scoring streak in franchise history. – 8:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first triple of the night, Kevin Huerter has now knocked down a three-pointer in 18 straight games, the third-longest streak of his career. – 8:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
One of Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3s was corrected to a 2-point field goal.
Score is now 47-40, 6:45 2nd quarter – 8:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ COUNT IT! @Luke Kennard completes the 4 PT play.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/A0Rip3kC5y – 8:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters are starting to trickle back in now in the middle of 2Q and still no Delon Wright. – 8:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard didn’t play against Hawks in January (H&S)
So last time he saw them, he went 8 for 8, including the longest shot of his career, in a huge Clippers comeback last March.
He has started 4 of 4, including a 4-point play, tonight in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/qu57ZT6nAX – 8:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard and Morris Morris start out a combined 7-10 for 21 points.
Rest of the Clippers are 6-14 for 11 points. – 8:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Hawks 33, Clippers 24 | End 1 | The professional basketball players are shooting a combined 22 for 39 thus far.
Kennard with a quick 5 points in 3:41. Hartenstein with a quick 3 fouls in 2:06. – 8:08 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s first quarter with 8 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. It’s only the second time in his career he’s finished a quarter with 8+ points, 6+ assists and 4+ rebounds (2/12/19 vs. LAL, 1st quarter). – 8:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter: Hawks 33, Clippers 24
Marcus Morris Sr. had success in his matchup with John Collins. Outside of that, Clippers had 6 turnovers, with 8-2 different in FTA. First 14 ATL points were scored in the paint. – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Offense was incredibly easy for the Hawks in that opening quarter, as they lead Clippers 33-24 through one.
Atlanta with a 20-6 advantage in paint points and shot 60% overall. Only 3 made was Danilo Gallinari going Jokic with 24 expiring.
Trae Young triple-double watch: 8/4/6. – 8:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Hawks 33, Clippers 24
Hawks had 20 points in the paint to the Clippers’ six.
Trae Young: 8 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 3 reb, 2 blk – 8:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 33-24 over the Clippers at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 8/4/6, 2/6 FG
Capela: 6/3/2 blocks, 3/3 FG
Collins: 6/2/1, 2/3 FG
Hunter: 6 points
Thought the Hawks played pretty well defensively in the quarter. – 8:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lou Williams checks in to guard another former Atlanta-area prep star, Brandon Boston Jr. Boston was still 3 years old when Lou made his NBA debut in 2005. – 8:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Luke for three! 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/rmiBDae5m8 – 8:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I did not know Gallinari had that shot in his Italian leather bag! – 8:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein has drawn three fouls in two minutes of action. – 7:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have done a pretty good job of getting down the floor fast enough that the Clipper defense can’t get set the way it would like. – 7:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nate McMillan won his coaches challenge, which means Reggie Jackson now has an offensive foul. – 7:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nate McMillan is challenging the blocking foul on Trae Young.
5:20 left in the first quarter. – 7:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Six points, three rebounds and two blocks for Clint Capela in his first six minutes tonight. – 7:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers went zone and got two quick stops. Ty Lue indeed mixing up the defenses. – 7:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not sure what Marcus Morris Sr. did to Atlanta, but the mock student section at State Farm Arena has determined that he sucks – 7:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Even with Zubac starting, the Clippers are trapping Trae instead of playing drop. – 7:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First off of all… Atlanta home games always sound elite on TV, and five minutes in, it’s definitely even better in person
As for basketball! Turns out Clint Capela makes a big difference. He already has a couple of buckets, 3 rebounds, and a block.
Atlanta up 10-5, on 6-0 run – 7:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s 10-5 Atlanta after a little more than 4 minutes. Clippers have been trapping Trae Young with Amir Coffey and Ivica Zubac but he’s been able to create by getting the ball out of his hands. Three of Atlanta’s five field goals are his assists. – 7:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela said this morning that he wanted to be the aggressor in the game’s first few minutes.
He has 4 points and 3 rebounds 4:23 into this one. – 7:46 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Marcus Morris Sr. with another good start: He averages 8.3 first-half points — 5.3 in the first quarter.
After the break, his season average: 7.5 points. – 7:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Marcus Morris gets called for an offensive foul for an illegal screen on Trae. After the whistle, he makes a point of walking through Trae. – 7:44 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks John Collins’ 242nd career start, tying Kent Bazemore for 21st on the Hawks all-time games started list. It’s also Kevin Huerter’s 200th career start. – 7:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Easy to remember Lou, Trezz, Bev … but can’t forget Danilo Gallinari’s importance to the 2018-19 Bridge Clippers pic.twitter.com/ik5glq8SrO – 7:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s only right that TLC plays in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ndR2usqNW4 – 7:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight
LAC (35-33)
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
ATL (31-34)
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta returns to State Farm Arena tonight for its first game of a three-game homestand. The Hawks have won 11 of their last 13 home games, tied for the most home wins in the NBA since 1/17.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Clippers:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clips from rookie Jason Preston’s pregame workout in Atlanta tonight. pic.twitter.com/bP2wZWlzOj – 7:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Clippers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Just a kid from Georgia.
🕢 4:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/FibDrnac32 – 7:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is going to be Lou Williams’ first game against the Clippers since March 1, 2017.
Here’s my story on what Lou Williams means to the Clippers (and separately, my connection to him) from January @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3059040/2022/0… – 6:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In middle of final 5 games/7 days stretch for Clippers. Each one has had interesting logistics; this one is DST trip 💤
– at GS (final PST road game)
– vs WAS (only B2B where team returned home from road)
– at ATL (lose 3 hours)
– at DET (DST, lose hour)
– at CLE (final EST game) – 6:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Amir Coffey will start again tonight. But Terance Mann says he feels better too. – 6:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says he felt their zone and blitzes against Trae Young worked well in the last game against Atlanta. He said to expect more zone tonight. – 6:00 PM
Norman Powell @npowell2404
Bet On The Grind… 🎲😤
03.16.2022.
https://t.co/MsvbRTGAnB to drop your email for early access. @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/u0xjNDwLio – 5:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillian: “I think Jackson has been doing a really good job of running that team and playing at a high level.”
Also tips his cap to Luke and Marcus.
“Both teams are gonna be searching for a W tonight.” – 5:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here in Atlanta, Nate McMillan said that what Nico Batum is doing now (guarding 1-5, initiating offense at times as a 1) isn’t a big surprise even when he had him as a much younger player in Portland. He “plays the right way,” McMillan said.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 5:50 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
In 2019-20, the Rockets had 2 players under the age of 25 on their roster:
Chris Clemons
Isaiah Hartenstein
In 2021-22, the Rockets have 8:
Jalen Green
Alperen Sengun
Josh Christopher
Kevin Porter Jr.
KJ Martin
Usman Garuba
Daishen Nix
Bruno Fernando – 5:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
⚡ Flashback Friday feat. Coolin’ off the hot Coffey! ⚡
In our last outing vs. the Hawks, @coffeyshop_ shot 62.5% from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/9vnEj3QIuJ – 4:38 PM
