Dillon Brooks expected to return during Grizzlies road trip

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During tonight’s pregame, Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks had another 5v5 session today and looked really good. Next step is seeing how his body is feeling recovery wise. Once he gets the sign off from medical team, he’ll be on the floor. Looking @ upcoming road trip for return – 6:40 PM
During tonight’s pregame, Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks had another 5v5 session today and looked really good. Next step is seeing how his body is feeling recovery wise. Once he gets the sign off from medical team, he’ll be on the floor. Looking @ upcoming road trip for return – 6:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks did more 5-on-5 work against his teammates today. Taylor Jenkins said they’ll cut up the film and see how his body reacts. Still expected back on the road trip. – 6:25 PM
Dillon Brooks did more 5-on-5 work against his teammates today. Taylor Jenkins said they’ll cut up the film and see how his body reacts. Still expected back on the road trip. – 6:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks (ankle) is expected to return during the Grizzlies’ upcoming road trip, per coach Taylor Jenkins. Has been playing 5-on-5. – 6:20 PM
Dillon Brooks (ankle) is expected to return during the Grizzlies’ upcoming road trip, per coach Taylor Jenkins. Has been playing 5-on-5. – 6:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New Grizzlies pod with @Chris Herrington on Dillon Brooks and playoff matchups. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:10 PM
New Grizzlies pod with @Chris Herrington on Dillon Brooks and playoff matchups. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. believe the Grizzlies are getting close to playoff form. But first they need to get Dillon Brooks back. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:52 PM
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. believe the Grizzlies are getting close to playoff form. But first they need to get Dillon Brooks back. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In the latest Commercial Appeal Memphis Grizzlies podcast, me and @Mark Giannotto discuss the Grizzlies’ push for the No. 2 seed and the eventual Dillon Brooks return.
Podcast link: https://t.co/CahOP7a03P pic.twitter.com/ciAk185FYC – 5:47 PM
In the latest Commercial Appeal Memphis Grizzlies podcast, me and @Mark Giannotto discuss the Grizzlies’ push for the No. 2 seed and the eventual Dillon Brooks return.
Podcast link: https://t.co/CahOP7a03P pic.twitter.com/ciAk185FYC – 5:47 PM
More on this storyline
Memphis: Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful. -via NBA.com / March 10, 2022
Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins says Dillon Brooks is getting close, no timetable. Hoping he’s back within the next week -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / March 8, 2022
Joe Mullinax: Dillon Brooks is “progressing well”, says Jenkins. Still on the early March timeline with the goal of more contact drills next week. -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / February 24, 2022