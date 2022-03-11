Dillon Brooks expected to return during Grizzlies road trip

Dillon Brooks expected to return during Grizzlies road trip

Main Rumors

Dillon Brooks expected to return during Grizzlies road trip

March 11, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During tonight’s pregame, Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks had another 5v5 session today and looked really good. Next step is seeing how his body is feeling recovery wise. Once he gets the sign off from medical team, he’ll be on the floor. Looking @ upcoming road trip for return – 6:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks did more 5-on-5 work against his teammates today. Taylor Jenkins said they’ll cut up the film and see how his body reacts. Still expected back on the road trip. – 6:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks (ankle) is expected to return during the Grizzlies’ upcoming road trip, per coach Taylor Jenkins. Has been playing 5-on-5. – 6:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New Grizzlies pod with @Chris Herrington on Dillon Brooks and playoff matchups. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…1:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. believe the Grizzlies are getting close to playoff form. But first they need to get Dillon Brooks back. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…12:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In the latest Commercial Appeal Memphis Grizzlies podcast, me and @Mark Giannotto discuss the Grizzlies’ push for the No. 2 seed and the eventual Dillon Brooks return.
Podcast link: https://t.co/CahOP7a03P pic.twitter.com/ciAk185FYC5:47 PM

More on this storyline

Joe Mullinax: Taylor Jenkins says Dillon Brooks is getting close, no timetable. Hoping he’s back within the next week -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / March 8, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home