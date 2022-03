Heat interested in Christian Wood, PJ Washington

Christian Wood, who also has another season left on his contract, seemed more concerned about the potential to be dealt. He is not an easy fit for as many teams as Gordon, with some considering him a center, others a power forward. Gordon can effectively defend a greater variety of positions and excel on or off the ball. But Wood, 26, is the Rockets’ leading scorer and rebounder and just entering his prime. “I try not to think about it,” he said. “I’ve been seeing it. We’re all human. I’ve gone on Bleacher Report or Hoopshype and see my name. I don’t really think too much about it . -via Houston Chronicle / February 6, 2022