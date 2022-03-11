Heat interested in Christian Wood, PJ Washington

“They are the best in the league at lining up for a big move,” a Western Conference executive added. If that dream target never materializes, league personnel likewise expect any smaller trade this offseason aimed at further upgrading its championship-caliber roster would likely involve Duncan Robinson. Miami has hopes of adding a further frontcourt presence alongside Adebayo, sources said, and has shown known interest in Christian Wood and PJ Washington. With the strong play of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus—shooting 38 percent and 40.4 percent from deep, respectively—the league’s shrewdest team strategists have come to view Robinson as expendable. Miami already gauged his value with several front offices before the February deadline, sources said, although no talks were considered serious.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Few changes in the Rockets’ injury report. Guard Dennis Schröder (sprained right ankle,) center Christian Wood (illness,) and forward Jae’Sean Tate (sore left ankle) questionable to play against the Mavericks. Wood and Tate were out on Wednesday against the Lakers. – 4:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Huge showing of Lakers fans at Toyota Center. Clearly, the Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate fan clubs sold their tickets at the last minute. – 8:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets vs. Lakers. Dennis Schröder a game-time decision. – 6:20 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate will not play tonight vs. LAL. Dennis Schröder is a game time decision. Garrison Mathews will play. – 6:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate are out tonight. Garrison Mathews is available and Jae’Sean Tate is a game time decision – 6:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No change to LeBron James’ status for tonight’s game. He remains questionable due to left knee soreness.
Christian Wood, Dennis Schröder, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews remain questionable for the Rockets – 5:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets center Christian Wood was not at shootaround. He, Scröder, Mathews and Tate all questionable though Mathews said he was good to go. – 11:56 AM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood is not at shootaround. He is questionable for tonight. – 11:54 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews (ankle), Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), Dennis Schröder (ankle) and Christian Wood (illness) are questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Lakers. – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dennis Schröder (sprained right ankle,) Christian Wood (illness) and Jae’Sean Tate (sore left ankle) questionable to play for the Rockets against the Lakers tomorrow. – 6:17 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Usman Garuba (Out – L Wrist Fracture)
Garrison Mathews (Questionable – L Ankle Sprain)
Dennis Schröder (Questionable – R Ankle Sprain)
John Wall (Out)
Jae’Sean Tate (Questionable – L Ankle Soreness)
Christian Wood (Questionable – Illness) – 6:17 PM
More on this storyline
As it turns out, fans are going to be a lot more disappointed given the recent report that the Lakers were working on a monster deal that would have sent Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for John Wall and Christian Wood. -via Lakers Daily / February 10, 2022
Christian Wood, who also has another season left on his contract, seemed more concerned about the potential to be dealt. He is not an easy fit for as many teams as Gordon, with some considering him a center, others a power forward. Gordon can effectively defend a greater variety of positions and excel on or off the ball. But Wood, 26, is the Rockets’ leading scorer and rebounder and just entering his prime. “I try not to think about it,” he said. “I’ve been seeing it. We’re all human. I’ve gone on Bleacher Report or Hoopshype and see my name. I don’t really think too much about it. -via Houston Chronicle / February 6, 2022
