Jazz vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (41-24) play against the San Antonio Spurs (41-41) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022
Utah Jazz 16, San Antonio Spurs 9 (Q1 06:56)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
House has looked great in the first five minutes. The Jazz lead San Antonio 16-9 – 8:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
House bringing the hustle & the hype 🏹
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KsAJIxkFFz – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
It took almost 5 minutes for the Spurs to get their 1st make in the paint. – 8:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley in the first 2:35:
3 Turnovers and had his only shot blocked badly. – 8:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have turned the ball over on almost every possession so far – 8:43 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danuel House with a pretty good Bogey impersonation on that early 3. – 8:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters:
Murray, Vassell, Richardson, Johnson, Poelt.
Jazz:
Conley, Mitchell, O’Neale, House, Gobert. – 8:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
One of the first looks we see with House and Royce O’Neale in the lineup together for the Jazz with no Bogdanovic…. – 8:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let the fun begin! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for your chance to win the Big 3 Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/2nQEz1uu4j pic.twitter.com/vkKOwBbpHr – 8:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
If the season ended today, the Spurs would be projected to have the number 7, 17, and 20 picks in the 1st round of the draft.
Draft prospects at those ranges:
7 – Shaedon Sharpe, Johnny Davis
17 – Kendall Brown
20 – Ochai Agbaji (18), Jaden Hardy (21), Walker Kessler (21) – 8:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
it’s all love between KJ and Rudy 🖤
#SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/ne4j2HOe9L – 7:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Casual Friday🔥
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/4uT5N0Qnam – 7:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are listing Maurice Harkless (ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Jazz. Richaun Holmes, who missed the past two games due to personal reasons, is not listed on the injury report. – 7:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Get to your TV, the Jazz Pregame Show🔜
📺 6:00 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/a7ikw9iYOe – 7:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“They’re going to see it’s not going to be that easy forever.”
Like an inexperienced NFL cornerback, Spurs rookie Josh Primo is being targeted in opposing scouting reports. On Primo’s life as a human bullseye: expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder on Rudy Gay: “I’m pleased with where he is, and I hope he is too.” Noted that this year has been tough as Ocho has had to overcome injuries. Said he just wants Ocho to find a comfort level. “As he continues to get reps on the court, he’ll continue to show progress.” – 7:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“I’m pleased with where he is,” says Coach Quin Snyder of how Rudy Gay has fit in with the Jazz this season. – 7:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“When players get minutes, they want to do well.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs having one of the top scoring benches, despite having players in and out of the lineup at times this season – 6:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs’ @USAA-sponsored Military Appreciation Night has special meaning for Josh Richardson, whose mother retired as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.
“We appreciate their service and we don’t take it for granted,” Richardson said of U.S. service men and women. – 6:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
From having his jersey retired by @uncwmenshoops to excelling in the G League to gaining a new contract from the #Spurs, the rugged 6-foot-7, 240-pound Devontae Cacok has enjoyed a memorable three weeks.
Great portrait of Devontae by @ireginaldthomas
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded McDermott (congestion) from questionable to out for tonight. He’s the fourth player this week to miss time with a non-COVID illness. – 5:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re committed today and everyday to supporting our military. Active military and veterans save up to 40% on Spurs tickets! 🇺🇸
@ShopGovX | #PorVida – 4:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz Injury Report:
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle injury)
AVAILABLE – Jared Butler (G League – Re-Call)
OUT – Bojan Bogdanovic (right lower leg contusion)
OUT – Xavier Sneed (G League – Two-Way) – 4:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jared Butler will be with the Jazz tonight in San Antonio.
Azubuike, Bogdanovic, and Xavier Sneed are all out. – 4:05 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Spurs fans, we’d love to get an epic team play from San Antonio tonight. Please #NBATopShotThis anything that showcases peak Gregg Popovich basketball while y’all chase Win No. 1,336. pic.twitter.com/qMusXBT0h1 – 3:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Come thru Spurs Fam!! It’s going up at @Sneakerpolitics for our #SXSW2022 event! 🤙🔥
We got limited-edition merch, fiesta slushies, a DJ and so much more! Here each day this weekend 💯 pic.twitter.com/29pX0oTPVy – 2:51 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Inflation is starting to take a toll on San Antonio businesses. We talked to a couple of business owners who reflect on what it took to survive and even thrive in the early 1980s, when inflation then was comparable to now. More at 6 on @news4SA pic.twitter.com/72vELN7cqd – 2:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Updated Spurs injury report from team for tonight vs Jazz:
OUT
Bates-Diop – low back soreness
Cacok – left heel contusion
Primo – stomach illness
Langford – right hamstring strain
Stewart, Woodard II – Austin
Questionable
McDermott – congestion – 2:35 PM
