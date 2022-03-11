Knicks vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (28-38) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (22-22) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022
New York Knicks 37, Memphis Grizzlies 43 (Q2 07:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Julius Randle currently testing the limits of exactly how much arguing will be tolerated by these refs – 8:47 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson had four assists in the first quarter, tying his career high for assists in a game (done two other times). – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
plenty of points in the first 12.
we lead 34-30.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/XgisOfoA2p – 8:41 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies up 34-30 after the 1st qtr.
Ja Morant: 11pts (5-9 FG), 3ast
Julius Randle: 15pts, 2reb, 3 3PM – 8:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st
Knicks 30
Grizzlies 34
Ja: 11 points, 3 assists
Jones: 5 points, 2 rebounds
Melton: 4 points, 1 block
Trip: 2 points, 2 blocks
Adams: 2 points, 4 rebounds – 8:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. just threw the goggles up for John Konchar on the fast break. Grizzlies out in front by 4. – 8:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In case of emergency (or in case of Ja Morant scoring 11 points in 8 mins) – Break Glass
(It’s time) pic.twitter.com/qpjE56AqbV – 8:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the hand switch. the body control. dats elite. pic.twitter.com/cAFin26OWK – 8:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Alec Burks 7th among non-bigs in free throw attempt rate this season — which is astounding because I’m not sure anyone has ever fouled him. A master of illusion. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s 9-0 start matched its best start of the season. Heat also opened its Jan. 26 win over the Knicks with a 9-0 run. – 8:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s 9-0 start matched their best start this season before the opponent scored. Also 9-0 on Jan. 26 vs. Knicks. – 8:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant looks fresh. His speed is already giving the Knicks problems. Vision is on display, too. – 8:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant just drilled a 3, which now puts him at 7 points within the first 4 1/2 minutes. Strong start for 12 – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 and trip get the party started 🦄 🥷
@Ja Morant || @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/v91LP4xKl0 – 8:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant throws the alley-oop to JJJ, then slams the tip dunk next possession. Good start. – 8:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not a great sign when the opening play results in a lob dunk and the two veterans on the Knicks wondering how it happened. – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @New York Knicks
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/1XS9iuBJq4 – 8:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s
Knicks: Burks, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson
Grizz: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Trip, Adams – 8:01 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are the starters for Memphis-NY Knicks.
Knicks: RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.
Grizz start Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Ziaire WIlliams, Desmond Bane, Ja Morant. Set your fantasy lineups and betting plans accordingly. – 7:54 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good evening from Memphis where it apparently is snowing outside or its on its way. Anyway, here are your officials for tonight’s Knicks-Grizz tilt. Courney Kirkland, JB Derosa and Suyash Mehta. These three are endorsed and have the @badunclep sign of approval. – 7:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
hit the RT if you’re in the building tonight.
drop us a flick from your seats. – 7:34 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis about to leave the team hotel for AAC tournament game. This awaits them outside a meeting room. pic.twitter.com/YBCfQI8IuV – 7:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau said that Reddish will not require surgery. He also said that Derrick Rose returned home already to be examined again. – 6:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you know we got the juice.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/QBCy8tqOYV – 6:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During tonight’s pregame, Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks had another 5v5 session today and looked really good. Next step is seeing how his body is feeling recovery wise. Once he gets the sign off from medical team, he’ll be on the floor. Looking @ upcoming road trip for return – 6:40 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose seems far away from return. He left road trip couple of days ago for an exam in New York. Thibodeau mentioned infection just clearing up now. – 6:38 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau said good news that at least Cam Reddish didn’t need shoulder surgery. – 6:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
McBride getting playing time, tough assignments for Knicks
After guarding Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic in his previous game, he is tasked with tryng to stop Grizzlies star Ja Morant. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks did more 5-on-5 work against his teammates today. Taylor Jenkins said they’ll cut up the film and see how his body reacts. Still expected back on the road trip. – 6:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dillon Brooks (ankle) is expected to return during the Grizzlies’ upcoming road trip, per coach Taylor Jenkins. Has been playing 5-on-5. – 6:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Friday Night Knicks 🔜
#UltraDrip | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/AIARli8KpY – 6:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A weekend vibe to get you ready for tonight.
🎵 https://t.co/nnpUNfm9if | @beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/UlemNkHVbT – 6:11 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson’s continued #Knicks growth not stopping free-agency departure rumors #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/11/mit… – 4:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic’s technical foul vs. the Knicks will stand as called, the league office determined after a routine review. Doncic, who had a T rescinded after the Mavs’ Feb. 27 win over the Warriors, officially has 14 this season — two shy of a one-game suspension. – 4:42 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Heart & soul.
🎨: nba_legends_illustrations/IG | #KnicksArtFriday pic.twitter.com/3HxGJqUuK4 – 3:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson raising free agency value with greatest stretch of career nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:44 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
New York Sportsbooks Slip To $1.5 Billion In Wagers, Still Second-Most In US History playny.com/new-york-sport… – 3:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Want your design on our posters? Submit it now to our @slimandhuskys art contest. #FanArtFriday
🎨: https://t.co/QeLvOH7oQe pic.twitter.com/kdwB9kzvzK – 3:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, De’Anthony Melton played 19 minutes and traveled 1.40 miles at an average of 4.25 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/WFEVPuOIPe – 2:06 PM
