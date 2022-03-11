LeBron James playing tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will start at center tonight against the Wizards, matching up initially against Kristaps Porzingis – 10:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr says keys to limiting the Los Angeles Lakers are “Transition” and establishing paint defense he said Westbrook & Lebron can be one man fast breaks.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and THT are both good to go tonight (both were listed as questionable). – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Talen-Horton Tucker will play tonight vs the Wizards – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said that LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are playing tonight. – 8:49 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 56 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss LeBron James and Russell Westbrook playing together.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening. On Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, we discussed whether this season is worth LeBron putting on extra mileage, and the lessons learned from Kuzma/KCP as Lakers, and now Wizards. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, Anthony Davis celebrated his 24th birthday with 46 points and 21 rebounds in a 125-122 win over the Hornets.
Only three players in NBA history have scored more points on their birthday: Shaquille O’Neal (61), Dominique Wilkins (53) and LeBron James (48). pic.twitter.com/eYTEWVT1Hq – 2:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether it makes sense for LeBron (and the Lakers, big picture) to keep playing on his sore knee, and tonight’s return of Kuzma and KCP! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
There aren’t three players in the NBA who would make that pass Nikola Jokic just did to end the half.
And yet it’s probably his 4th best pass of the first half.
That dude processes faster than maybe anyone not named LeBron James. – 11:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Don’t write off the 76ers due to one awful loss.
Last years Bucks lost by 31 to Denver with Giannis and Middleton in the lineup.
Won title.
2019-20 Lakers lost by 32 to Boston with LeBron and AD in the lineup.
Won title.
It’s an UGLY loss no doubt. But it’s one game. – 10:00 PM
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James (knee soreness) will start tonight in Houston. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 9, 2022
LA Lakers: LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) has been upgraded to questionable. Malik Monk (right calf contusion) has been downgraded to probable. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to probable. -via NBA.com / March 8, 2022
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will not play tonight against the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @mcten / March 7, 2022