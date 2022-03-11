Luka Doncic remains two technical fouls shy of one-game suspension

Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic’s technical foul vs. the Knicks will stand as called, the league office determined after a routine review. Doncic, who had a T rescinded after the Mavs’ Feb. 27 win over the Warriors, officially has 14 this season — two shy of a one-game suspension.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
McBride getting playing time, tough assignments for Knicks
After guarding Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic in his previous game, he is tasked with tryng to stop Grizzlies star Ja Morant. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:28 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Dallas Mavericks star @Luka Doncic has led his team to contender status in the West.
Mavs Head Coach @Jason Kidd tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson when it’s all said and done Luka will be up there with the great ones. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/jUHVurjT9F – 11:58 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Mavericks
Rodney Mott
Lauren Holtkamp
Jenna Schroeder
Luka’s not gonna make it through this one – 11:05 AM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Latest @NBABaseline was another banger:
Ja
Luka and the Mavs in the WC
Time for concern in GS?
Phoenix continues to rise
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:28 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.2
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.8
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. Trae Young: 13.9
7. Ja Morant: 13.7
8. Stephen Curry: 13.5
9. Jayson Tatum: 13.5
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.0
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/vwvwnXT3gy – 10:15 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic said he woke up with a sore back. And when Mitchell Robinson fouled him hard 3 minutes into the game he felt a twinge. He said it didn’t bother him the rest of the game.
Anyone who has endured back issues knows tomorrow could be a different story. – 12:29 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
StatMuse @statmuse
Mildly interesting:
Luka Doncic has a career record of 80-52 at home. The only team he hasn’t beaten at home is the Knicks (0-4).
(Submitted by @DeePee30) pic.twitter.com/HAXOVc2T4h – 10:55 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tech on Doncic. That’s 14, leaving him two shy of an automatic one-game suspension. He keeps telling us he’s not going to let that happen, but his margin for error is all but gone.
And now Jason Kidd’s putting in the subs, all but tossing the white towel. – 10:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Deuce McBride a game-high +18 in 15 mins tonight.
You see that Doncic doesn’t get to isolate against a big when McBride is in the game b/c Deuce keeps fighting over screens. – 10:23 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Trying to buy a Luka rookie card before the playoffs?
What prices could look like in this week’s @Three_Stars Card Corner.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier, Burks
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There’s only one team Luka Doncic has never beaten in Dallas:
The New York Knicks – 7:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Only three players in NBA history have averaged at least 30p/10r/5a per 36 minutes in a season:
✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo
✅ Russell Westbrook
✅ Luka Doncic
Westbrook and Doncic have each done so once.
Antetokounmpo is on pace to do so for the fourth consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/AKHxUNMfBf – 1:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last two months, there are four players in the NBA averaging more than 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and more than 2 made three-pointers per game:
LeBron James,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
…and…
RJ Barrett
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 9:14 AM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
🚨UPSIIIIDE HIGH w/@JonathanTjarks on @The Ringer🚨
this week we talk coach k’s tainted final game, the brilliance of luka doncic, and then iron out our feelings on the top 5 in the upcoming 2022 NBA draft
✌️🏀 salud 🏀✌️
open.spotify.com/episode/0IpFQi… – 9:08 AM
