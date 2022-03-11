Markieff Morris near return

Tim Reynolds: AP source: Markieff Morris on the cusp of returning to Heat. apnews.com/article/miami-…
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Markieff Morris on the cusp of returning to Heat.
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 8:16 PM
AP source: Markieff Morris on the cusp of returning to Heat.
apnews.com/article/miami-… – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Cavaliers:
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) questionable.
Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) questionable.
Markieff Morris (reconditioning) out.
Kyle Guy (G League) out.
Javonte Smart (G League) out. – 5:32 PM
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Cavaliers:
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) questionable.
Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) questionable.
Markieff Morris (reconditioning) out.
Kyle Guy (G League) out.
Javonte Smart (G League) out. – 5:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates for tomorrow vs. Cleveland
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable
Jimmy Butler (sinus) questionable
Markieff Morris (neck) out – 5:30 PM
Heat status updates for tomorrow vs. Cleveland
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable
Jimmy Butler (sinus) questionable
Markieff Morris (neck) out – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame with Heat assistant coach Caron Butler. Still no change on his status, just “Return to Competition Reconditioning.” – 6:26 PM
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame with Heat assistant coach Caron Butler. Still no change on his status, just “Return to Competition Reconditioning.” – 6:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates for tonight vs. Suns
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Out.
Caleb Martin (sore Achilles): Playing.
Markieff Morris, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart also out. – 5:49 PM
Heat status updates for tonight vs. Suns
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Out.
Caleb Martin (sore Achilles): Playing.
Markieff Morris, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart also out. – 5:49 PM
More on this storyline
Jorge Sedano: I’m hearing there could be a chance Markieff Morris could be back sooner rather than later. -via Spotify / March 2, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out tonight vs. Spurs (8 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). Dewayne Dedmon is questionable with lower back spasms. No other Heat players on the injury report. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 26, 2022