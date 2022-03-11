Markieff Morris near return

Tim Reynolds: AP source: Markieff Morris on the cusp of returning to Heat. apnews.com/article/miami-…
Source: Twitter @ByTimReynolds

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Markieff Morris on the cusp of returning to Heat.
apnews.com/article/miami-…8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Cavaliers:
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) questionable.
Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) questionable.
Markieff Morris (reconditioning) out.
Kyle Guy (G League) out.
Javonte Smart (G League) out. – 5:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates for tomorrow vs. Cleveland
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable
Jimmy Butler (sinus) questionable
Markieff Morris (neck) out – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame with Heat assistant coach Caron Butler. Still no change on his status, just “Return to Competition Reconditioning.” – 6:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates for tonight vs. Suns
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Out.
Caleb Martin (sore Achilles): Playing.
Markieff Morris, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart also out. – 5:49 PM

