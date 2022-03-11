Monty Williams on video of Chris Paul shooting around pre-game: I wouldn't get too excited about it

The Suns playmaker was seen working out and shooting during the team’s shootaround on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Toronto Raptors. In fact, he even won their shooting contest despite dealing with a right thumb injury. However, while Williams said that it’s a good sign, it doesn’t mean Chris Paul will be able to return earlier from the initial six to eight week-timeline after he sustained the issue. “I wouldn’t get too excited about it, it’s just part of the normal progression of that type of injury,” Williams shared before adding that Paul also did light shooting in the previous week
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
“It’s awesome, but I wouldn’t get too excited about it. It’s just part of a normal progression for that type of injury.” Monty Williams
12-time All-Star Chris Paul wins shooting contest with fractured right thumb (w/video) #Suns https://t.co/Zxs6w7ILEO via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Y5F0mup0po – 10:13 PM
“It’s one of those deals where it’s like he could wake up one day and it’s just, when you get hit like that, some people respond differently.” Monty Williams.
#Suns forward Cam Johnson misses fourth straight game with right quad contusion https://t.co/EAU0s8rCOF via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/NR9TA4LWiG – 10:03 PM
On @OldManAndThree, Patrick Beverley was asked about pushing Chris Paul during last year’s Western Conference Finals.
“Chris, he does slick s***. People don’t know. That’s a dirty little motherf*****, man,” Beverley said. “Chris know that, too.” 😂 basketballnews.com/stories/patric… – 7:45 PM
“They’re deep.”
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse on #Suns still winning without Chris Paul (thumb) and Cam Johnson (quad).
Cam Johnson still had a slight limp going to the lockerroom for the game. Williams doesn’t see him practicing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wwYHUCsWoz – 7:44 PM
Asked Monty Williams about Cam Johnson’s progress with that quad contusion, and after razzing me a bit, he gave more details. Said they’re not sure when he’ll be able to get that knot out of there: pic.twitter.com/leP1T7ygNv – 7:43 PM
“A little bit last week.”
Monty Williams said Chris Paul was getting up shots last week.
Said Paul is progressing “nicely,” but said he doesn’t want to look too deep into seeing if he can come back faster than the original 6-8 weeks before re-evaluating the injury. #Suns – 7:23 PM
Monty Williams said “it’s awesome” that Chris Paul is getting up shots already, but “I wouldn’t get too excited about it, it’s just part of the normal progression of that type of injury.” Said he was doing that last week too, we just didn’t see it – 7:18 PM
“He beat us today with four fingers. He kicked our ass. It was cool to see him out there. I was actually surprised. I didn’t think he was going to be out here shooting, but that’s a good sign.”
Chris Paul wins shooting contest with injured thumb #Suns https://t.co/Iv6K5HXRrD pic.twitter.com/GpgSOVxQCq – 5:08 PM
Cameron Payne said Chris Paul won shooting contest this morning “with four fingers.”
Has fractured right thumb.
“He kicked our ass.” #Suns – 2:42 PM
#Suns All-Star Chris Paul getting up shots with fractured right thumb (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:12 PM
Cam Payne said it was great to see Chris Paul back out there getting shots up and that with “4 fingers…kicked our ass.”
Also said his own ankle is feeling fine after rolling it on P.J. Tucker’s foot in Miami pic.twitter.com/sXDcEziZ5i – 2:02 PM
Lowe Post mega-podcast: @Nick Friedell on Sixers-Nets, then a parade of guests–Steve Kerr, Monty Williams, Danny Green, Ime Udoka, Brett Brown–tell Pop stories as he heads toward the all-time coaching wins record:
Apple: apple.co/368bhdl
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CAgHtO – 1:30 PM
Chris Paul able to get some shots up in the shooting game today pic.twitter.com/HXCIyRJ3bP – 12:51 PM
Looks like Chris Paul is participating in the Suns’ shooting game today pic.twitter.com/YUGfKEYEgZ – 12:51 PM
“One thing scares me for my Phoenix Suns. The Utah Jazz.”
Charles Barkley on potential 2nd round #Suns vs. #Jazz series.
Phoenix 2-1 vs. Utah this season.
Lost last matchup. Was w/o Chris Paul (thumb).
Jazz was w/o Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in two losses to Suns. pic.twitter.com/OBMdGG5Ckq – 1:22 AM
“It was just that.”
Monty Williams on how “poise” after #HEATCulture fast start led to a 111-90 #Suns win. pic.twitter.com/xHYRTpcdvO – 10:17 PM
Monty Williams said he told his group that was one of the best defensive performances he’s ever seen. – 10:01 PM
Monty Williams said he told the Suns it was “one of the best defensive performances I’ve ever seen.” – 10:01 PM
Monty Williams empties the bench at the 2:34 mark with the Suns up 25. Easily one of the most impressive wins of the season – 9:46 PM
I’ve been saying it for weeks now, but if Monty Williams isn’t No. 1 on your Coach of the Year ballot, you’re doing it wrong – 9:33 PM
Monty Williams just told an amazing story about when he bought a house in Orlando in the same neighborhood as Grant Hill and Oscar Schmidt. “I was in the wrong neighborhood,” Monty noted. – 6:14 PM
Monty Williams said Devin Booker brought some energy to the film session and was excited and gratefully to be back.
He also said he has to monitor his minutes as Booker has played mid to high 30 minutes. Will go by feel in, saying he’ll have to “govern” Booker’s minutes. #Suns pic.twitter.com/18jvrSOeZN – 6:10 PM
“We know how much he means to our team.”
Monty Williams said it’s good. to get Devin Booker back and the team had a good film session this morning.
In terms of minutes, Monty said they’ll play it like they normally do when Book has had situations like this – 6:04 PM
Monty Williams said it will be his usual call on minutes for Devin Booker where he will keep an eye on him. Noted it will be tough to reach 35+ tonight, tho. – 6:04 PM
Monty Williams said he’s not sure what happened with Mikal Bridges getting banged up or the fan altercation. He’s locked in on the game, so it makes sense – 9:37 PM
“That’s an adult game.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton’s 21 and 19 night. #Suns – 9:35 PM
Monty Williams called Deandre Ayton’s 21 points and 19 rebounds an “adult game.” – 9:35 PM
Monty Williams called it an “adult game” for Deandre Ayton. Said it was an emotional bounce-back for the Suns tonight after the Bucks loss – 9:34 PM
David Aldridge: Suns guard Devin Booker, on Chris Paul missing at least the next 6-8 weeks with a broken thumb: “I look at the beauty of it. He gets to rest his legs. He gets to get ready for a long postseason that we’re trying to make happen.” -via Twitter @davidaldridgedc / February 21, 2022
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said he’s already had meetings with the coaching staff on what the Suns are planning to do without Chris Paul for rotations and such. He noted it’s an opportunity for others to step up and get even more confidence while Paul heals up. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 21, 2022