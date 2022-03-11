Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: He damaged my career... people looked at me differently

“He damaged my career,” Patrick Beverley said of Russell Westbrook. “Coaching staffs and players, fans, they looked at me way different. They looked at me like, ‘You know what, he don’t play defense. He just yells and run around,’ and held onto that, and some people still do.”
Basketball Pod Ep 56 – discuss LeBron James and Russell Westbrook playing together.
The Wizards & Lakers meet Friday, for the first time since the mega-trade that sent Russell Westbrook to L.A. Early returns suggested the Wiz won the trade, but things have grown murkier.
Remembering the good ol' days when Russell Westbrook was compiling triple-doubles inside empty arenas
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 23 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 41st time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a single season is Russell Westbrook (49, 2016-17). pic.twitter.com/wO8UV0WVPT – 9:21 AM
PBT Podcast: Russell Westbrook, 'Westbrick' and the point guard's future
Me + Van on Westbrook and the problem with aging superstars
💯 The new-look Mavs’ plans to make a playoff push
💯 Russell Westbrook vs. “Westbrick”
💯 The upcoming 76ers-Nets game
💯 The new-look Mavs' plans to make a playoff push
💯 Russell Westbrook vs. "Westbrick"
💯 The upcoming 76ers-Nets game
#RealOnes
Being Sensitive Is Completely Off-Brand for Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has everything to gain by listening to Stephen Curry's wise advice about dealing with criticism.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 3:31 PM
Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks up for Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I respect how he's handled the whole year'
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 2:16 PM
Getting Kyle Kuzma from the Lakers for Russell Westbrook represents the anti-Wizards trade. This time, they were the ones who traded an aging veteran for a young player on the rise.
Stephen Curry on why he's supporting Russell Westbrook: "It is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name, and not keeping it to just basketball."
Nikola Jokic currently ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in total points (6th), rebounds (1st), and assists (6th).
He could become the third player in NBA history to rank in the top 10 in all three categories in consecutive seasons, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/Pbcz338Kqv – 11:01 AM
Russell Westbrook last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 6 AST
Westbrook became the 33rd player in NBA history to reach 23,000 career points.
He’s one of only three players in that group to record at least 7,000 rebounds and 7,000 assists (LeBron James and Oscar Robertson). pic.twitter.com/L5U9gx3qLA – 9:51 AM
Now compare how last-place Houston defends in comparison to Lakers … Identify LBJ early. Slow down his advancement of the ball. Stay in the gaps to force the ball to the open guy who you want to shoot. Even if Westbrook had made this, you live with the result. It's good defense
absolute destruction of the Lakers by the Houston Rockets. watch LeBron after this Westbrook missed layup.
It’s a 10–0 Rockets push in OT, with LAL yet to score.
Houston had a 3-pointer waived off as it came after the shot clock.
Westbrook finally snapped the drought with a put-back layup. – 10:41 PM
It’s a 10–0 Rockets push in OT, with LAL yet to score.
Houston had a 3-pointer waived off as it came after the shot clock.
Westbrook finally snapped the drought with a put-back layup. – 10:41 PM
Not that this matters much, but Russell Westbrook is about to increase his league lead in overtime minutes to 45 in total.
Score tied at 120. Final minute. Apparently this driving of the shoulder into the offensive player by Westbrook is no longer a foul.
LeBron misses and the ball was knocked around a few times. Lakers ball, but Rockets are challenging. It's possible Westbrook was on the line after one of the tips
Crazy non-call as Green attacked Westbrook in transition. Russ delivered a forearm and shoved him out of the way. Lakers ball tied at 120 with 31.9 left.
Jalen Green was clobbered by Russell Westbrook on that drive. That's a classic case of a rookie not getting the call.
Jalen Green got bumped by Westbrook on his way to the rim, did not get a call. Lakers ball with 31.5 seconds left and the game tied. That will come up on the L2M
Green had a point. Argued Westbrook reached out and grabbed him. He did. LeBron's block after was clean.
Up two after a Green jumper, Sengun tried to back down James. No good. James blocks his shot. Westbrook jumper, tie game.
Lakers offer support to Russell Westbrook
Successful challenge from Frank Vogel after Austin Reaves stripped Jalen Green (a foul was called on Reaves).
LeBron won a jump ball with Martin to get LAL possession, and Westbrook finished a layup to put LAL up 117-114. – 10:17 PM
Successful challenge from Frank Vogel after Austin Reaves stripped Jalen Green (a foul was called on Reaves).
LeBron won a jump ball with Martin to get LAL possession, and Westbrook finished a layup to put LAL up 117-114. – 10:17 PM
the lakers are playing: westbrook, augustin, bradley, melo, and lebron…
Lakers 98, Rockets 97 after 3. Lakers take the lead on a four-shot possession, capping a 15-6 run to close the quarter, much with LeBron out. Westbrook with 24. Rockets with seven in double figures, shooting 50 % but 9 of 28 3-point shooting an issue.
Rockets fans try to get Westbrook to shoot a 3. Or that might have been Lakers fans trying to convince him not to. Either way, he drove to a layup, has 19 on 7 of 11 shooting.
Russell Westbrook at the half:
17 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
6-9 shooting
1-1 from 3
4-4 from the line
1 turnover
Lakers down by 5 to the second worst team in the league without their leading scorer.
Lakers currently have Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Avery Bradley, D.J. Augustin and Kent Bazemore on the floor. 4 former Rockets + a free agent target who spurned them in 2016
Mainly cheers for Russell Westbrook as he's introduced here at Toyota Center.
Flat start for the Wolves, which isn’t surprising with Beverley and Vanderbilt both out.
Edwards takes it to the cup to try to get them going – 8:13 PM
Flat start for the Wolves, which isn’t surprising with Beverley and Vanderbilt both out.
Edwards takes it to the cup to try to get them going – 8:13 PM
With his first field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook became the 33rd player in NBA history to score 23,000 career points
Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. Martin’s first start this season.
Lakers: Reeves, Johnson, James, Monk, Westbrook. – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. Martin’s first start this season.
Lakers: Reeves, Johnson, James, Monk, Westbrook. – 7:33 PM
Lakers starters at Houston:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
This is the 3rd game started by this group (1-1). – 7:30 PM
Lakers starters at Houston:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
This is the 3rd game started by this group (1-1). – 7:30 PM
Frank Vogel believes Russell Westbrook can finish out the season "really strong" the way he did with the Wizards last season.
Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt are OUT tonight. Sounds like just a rest situation.
Edwards, Russell and Nowell are in. Beverley and Vanderbilt out tonight.
Edwards is excited to return
Edwards is excited to return, Finch says – 6:19 PM
Edwards, Russell and Nowell are in. Beverley and Vanderbilt out tonight, per Finch.
Edwards is excited to return, Finch says – 6:19 PM
It's hard to believe this is the last time we're going to see Russell Westbrook at Toyota Center until this summer when he signs his buyout papers.
Russell Westbrook's recent remarks regarding criticism just got him destroyed for his hypocritical actions.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 5:05 PM
How the Inevitable Lakers-Russell Westbrook Divorce Could Play Out – He may be better served as the Luol Deng 2.0, unless LAL can find value in return. How LeBron's potential extension and the team's future 1sts are key factors
Wednesday's podcast! Topics include whether it actually makes sense to extend LeBron this offseason, and what is/isn't in bounds when it comes to heckling Russell Westbrook.
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 3:50 PM
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Topics include whether it actually makes sense to extend LeBron this offseason, and what is/isn’t in bounds when it comes to heckling Russell Westbrook. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 3:50 PM
95% of y'all would see Westbrook on the street and ask for a picture… internet weird
Only three players in NBA history have averaged at least 30p/10r/5a per 36 minutes in a season:
✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo
✅ Russell Westbrook
✅ Luka Doncic
Westbrook and Doncic have each done so once.
Antetokounmpo is on pace to do so for the fourth consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/AKHxUNMfBf – 1:31 PM
Wednesday's podcast! We discuss whether it's actually a good idea for the Lakers to extend LeBron James this offseason, then share more thoughts on Westbrook's relationship with fans.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 12:30 PM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether it’s actually a good idea for the Lakers to extend LeBron James this offseason, then share more thoughts on Westbrook’s relationship with fans. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 12:30 PM
Kendrick Perkins has an unthinkable suggestion for the Lakers Russell Westbrook problem.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/kendrick-perki… – 12:09 PM
Will the Seahawks regret trading Russell Wilson? Is Westbrook overreacting to the 'Westbrick' nickname? Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay & more!
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:08 PM
Will the Seahawks regret trading Russell Wilson? Is Westbrook overreacting to the ‘Westbrick’ nickname? Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @wingoz
NEW Pod: Ben Simmons headed back to Philly, Russell Westbrook criticism, Harden's impressive play and where we stand with the MVP race.
The resentment of LeBron and the fandom of LeBron meet at the intersection of Westbrook Boulevard, and he's weaponless to defend himself on the floor. It's part of everything Russ is facing
New BS Podcast!
—Wilson to Denver! Wilson to Denver!!!! w/ @bykevinclark
—Do You Have a Take On… (Westbrook, Ridley, Kanye, Chet Holmgren, Batman) w/ @VanLathan
—Coach K’s Farewell Tour w/ our old friend @tatefrazier
Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/hJLGfcVWbt pic.twitter.com/js4wyqEsXu – 7:20 PM
We interrupt your regularly scheduled Russell Westbrook slander to bring you this wholesome content:
"I call that perfect timing, divine timing," Beverley said of his clap-back comment on Russ. "You know people looked at me differently? People around the NBA, coaches, players, like after that people were just taking the ball just going at me.
"I'm like, 'What the f—?' All because of what one person said, and that's how the media is. If one person says one thing, that's how they take it. And they take it just for that. People really looked at it like, 'Yeah, maybe this motherf—er don't play defense. The only thing he does is run around.' "So, obviously, I had one bad game. 'Oh Russ was right. I knew this motherf—–; the only thing he did is run around and stuff like that.' You know, it's no fun when the rabbit gots the gun now."