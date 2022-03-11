Pelicans officially announce Tyrone Wallace signing

Andrew Lopez: Pelicans officially announced the team has signed Tyrone Wallace to a 10-day contract and released Alize Johnson. Pelicans could opt to bring Johnson (or another player) in on a hardship 10-day contract in the next couple of days.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans officially announced the team has signed Tyrone Wallace to a 10-day contract and released Alize Johnson.
Pelicans could opt to bring Johnson (or another player) in on a hardship 10-day contract in the next couple of days. – 3:34 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans sign Tyrone Wallace to 10-day contract sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-si… – 8:46 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyrone Wallace was tearing up the G League. He’s definitely an NBA player. Glad to see him getting another shot at the league.
Also, funny that the Pelicans finally got their guy! – 6:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Tyrone Wallace plans to sign a 10-day deal with New Orleans, source tells ESPN. He’s averaged 27 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in last 11 games with Long Island of G League. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 10, 2022