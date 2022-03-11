Pistons vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (18-48) play against the Boston Celtics (27-27) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022
Detroit Pistons 62, Boston Celtics 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade gettin’ busy in Boston! 🔥
18 points 🔥
4 assist 🔥
4 rebounds 🔥
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/iM8OfB9Hjv – 8:46 PM
Cade gettin’ busy in Boston! 🔥
18 points 🔥
4 assist 🔥
4 rebounds 🔥
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/iM8OfB9Hjv – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pistons lead 62-61 at the half
Tatum – 19/4/3
Brown – 13 points
Rob – 10 points
Smart – 8/3/3
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 2-11 threes
Cunningham – 18/4/4
Grant – 13 points
Bagley – 12 points
Pistons – 46% shooting
Pistons – 8-21 threes – 8:43 PM
Pistons lead 62-61 at the half
Tatum – 19/4/3
Brown – 13 points
Rob – 10 points
Smart – 8/3/3
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 2-11 threes
Cunningham – 18/4/4
Grant – 13 points
Bagley – 12 points
Pistons – 46% shooting
Pistons – 8-21 threes – 8:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fun half here in Boston, where Detroit leads 62-61 at the break. Cade Cunningham had 18-4-4, while Jayson Tatum had 19.
Boston is now honoring several players from their 75 year history – amusingly, including current Piston Kelly Olynyk – ahead of KG’s jersey retirement Sunday. – 8:43 PM
Fun half here in Boston, where Detroit leads 62-61 at the break. Cade Cunningham had 18-4-4, while Jayson Tatum had 19.
Boston is now honoring several players from their 75 year history – amusingly, including current Piston Kelly Olynyk – ahead of KG’s jersey retirement Sunday. – 8:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Cool moment: #Pistons F and former Celtic Kelly Olynyk is taking part in a #Celtics alumni halftime honoring ceremony while in unform and gets a nice ovation. – 8:43 PM
Cool moment: #Pistons F and former Celtic Kelly Olynyk is taking part in a #Celtics alumni halftime honoring ceremony while in unform and gets a nice ovation. – 8:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First half: done
Second half: 🔜
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 18 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 5-10 FG
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 12 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST / 6-10 FG pic.twitter.com/qnSuKo2mLU – 8:43 PM
First half: done
Second half: 🔜
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 18 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 5-10 FG
🔹 @Marvin Bagley: 12 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST / 6-10 FG pic.twitter.com/qnSuKo2mLU – 8:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 62, Celtics 61. It’s almost comical how competitive the Pistons have been against the red hot Celtics this season.
Cunningham: 18 points
Grant: 13 points
Bagley: 12 points, 6 rebounds – 8:42 PM
Halftime: Pistons 62, Celtics 61. It’s almost comical how competitive the Pistons have been against the red hot Celtics this season.
Cunningham: 18 points
Grant: 13 points
Bagley: 12 points, 6 rebounds – 8:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Pistons 62, #Celtics 61
Cunningham: 18 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assts
Grant: 13 pts, 2 blks
Bagley: 12 pts, 6 rebs – 8:42 PM
Half: #Pistons 62, #Celtics 61
Cunningham: 18 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assts
Grant: 13 pts, 2 blks
Bagley: 12 pts, 6 rebs – 8:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 62, Celtics 61.
Cade Cunningham: 18p, 4r and 4a
Jerami Grant: 13p
Marvin Bagley III: 12p, 6r
Jamorko Pickett: 8 points
Celtics have 38 points in the paint and are 20 for 32 inside the arc. Detroit has to clean up its defense to close this out. – 8:40 PM
HALFTIME: Pistons 62, Celtics 61.
Cade Cunningham: 18p, 4r and 4a
Jerami Grant: 13p
Marvin Bagley III: 12p, 6r
Jamorko Pickett: 8 points
Celtics have 38 points in the paint and are 20 for 32 inside the arc. Detroit has to clean up its defense to close this out. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
1. Joseph was out of bounds on the catch.
2. Joseph traveled.
3. Tatum didn’t foul him.
This is one where Udoka has to waste his challenge because the official blew it three times on the same play. – 8:39 PM
1. Joseph was out of bounds on the catch.
2. Joseph traveled.
3. Tatum didn’t foul him.
This is one where Udoka has to waste his challenge because the official blew it three times on the same play. – 8:39 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Representing those who could not be here with us to celebrate tonight ☘️
#ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/TPvhdgUipu – 8:35 PM
Representing those who could not be here with us to celebrate tonight ☘️
#ForeverGreen pic.twitter.com/TPvhdgUipu – 8:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons went from completing very few lobs all season to throwing multiple per game. The Bagley effect – 8:34 PM
The Pistons went from completing very few lobs all season to throwing multiple per game. The Bagley effect – 8:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Looks like #Pistons Cade Cunningham is cooking up a 40-burger. pic.twitter.com/lC5pso4RoZ – 8:33 PM
Looks like #Pistons Cade Cunningham is cooking up a 40-burger. pic.twitter.com/lC5pso4RoZ – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is an entertaining game, but the Celtics defense has been really bad tonight. Lots of sloppy stuff. – 8:32 PM
This is an entertaining game, but the Celtics defense has been really bad tonight. Lots of sloppy stuff. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham comes back in and the Pistons re-take the lead.
I’d score 40 tonight against Detroit, though. Defense has been putrid. Pistons are scoring good, tough buckets. Celtics are scoring EASY buckets. – 8:31 PM
Cade Cunningham comes back in and the Pistons re-take the lead.
I’d score 40 tonight against Detroit, though. Defense has been putrid. Pistons are scoring good, tough buckets. Celtics are scoring EASY buckets. – 8:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s up to 18 points with more than three minutes left before halftime – 8:31 PM
Cade’s up to 18 points with more than three minutes left before halftime – 8:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
MARVIN BAGLEY! 😳
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/tSho27vP3c – 8:30 PM
MARVIN BAGLEY! 😳
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/tSho27vP3c – 8:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Same Marvin. Different Bag.
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/79jKGNUrZN – 8:25 PM
Same Marvin. Different Bag.
@BallySportsDET | @Marvin Bagley pic.twitter.com/79jKGNUrZN – 8:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
there’s a guy in the stands who keeps yelling why don’t they get tatum the ball
meanwhile tatum has 13 shots in 14 minutes – 8:22 PM
there’s a guy in the stands who keeps yelling why don’t they get tatum the ball
meanwhile tatum has 13 shots in 14 minutes – 8:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III gets another lob from
*checks notes*
Cory Joseph.
Okay, then. – 8:22 PM
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III gets another lob from
*checks notes*
Cory Joseph.
Okay, then. – 8:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jayson Tatum showing no signs of cooling down pic.twitter.com/SzgS5aYQ8y – 8:21 PM
Jayson Tatum showing no signs of cooling down pic.twitter.com/SzgS5aYQ8y – 8:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jamorko Pickett had 3 pts in 47 mins this season.
He has 8 pts in 3 mins tonight.
Have a game, young fella. – 8:20 PM
#Pistons Jamorko Pickett had 3 pts in 47 mins this season.
He has 8 pts in 3 mins tonight.
Have a game, young fella. – 8:20 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
#PistonsTwitter right now over Jamorko Pickett: pic.twitter.com/R7v0WgRyLi – 8:19 PM
#PistonsTwitter right now over Jamorko Pickett: pic.twitter.com/R7v0WgRyLi – 8:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pistons (28th in offense, 29th in scoring, 29th in shooting, 29th in 3-point shooting) on pace to score 150 tonight against the NBA’s #1 defense.
48-43, Detroit, 8:16 left first half. – 8:19 PM
Pistons (28th in offense, 29th in scoring, 29th in shooting, 29th in 3-point shooting) on pace to score 150 tonight against the NBA’s #1 defense.
48-43, Detroit, 8:16 left first half. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know if this makes sense, but Jayson Tatum drives with so much more purpose and intent now. – 8:15 PM
I don’t know if this makes sense, but Jayson Tatum drives with so much more purpose and intent now. – 8:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
On the floor for #Pistons: Lee, CUnningham, Pickett, Livers and Olynyk. – 8:12 PM
On the floor for #Pistons: Lee, CUnningham, Pickett, Livers and Olynyk. – 8:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
13 points on 5-9 shooting in the first quarter for Cade Cunningham. Continues to play really, really well lately. Talked about him a lot on today’s Hoop Collective w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon open.spotify.com/episode/3baQgF… – 8:11 PM
13 points on 5-9 shooting in the first quarter for Cade Cunningham. Continues to play really, really well lately. Talked about him a lot on today’s Hoop Collective w/ @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon open.spotify.com/episode/3baQgF… – 8:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Got a slight edge after the first 12.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 5-9 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 10 PTS / 4-6 FG / 2-3 3PT
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/zxoK2LsGuY – 8:10 PM
Got a slight edge after the first 12.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 5-9 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 10 PTS / 4-6 FG / 2-3 3PT
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/zxoK2LsGuY – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pistons lead 32-30 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Brown – 6 points
Smart – 5 points, 2 steals
Celtics – 0-5 threes
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Cunningham – 13 points
Grant – 10 points
Joseph – 5 points
Pistons – 50% shooting
Pistons – 3 turnovers – 8:08 PM
Pistons lead 32-30 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Brown – 6 points
Smart – 5 points, 2 steals
Celtics – 0-5 threes
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Cunningham – 13 points
Grant – 10 points
Joseph – 5 points
Pistons – 50% shooting
Pistons – 3 turnovers – 8:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 34, Celtics 32
Cunningham: 13 points, 3 rebounds
Grant: 10 points
Pistons shot 12-24 overall and 4-10 from 3 – 8:08 PM
End of 1: Pistons 34, Celtics 32
Cunningham: 13 points, 3 rebounds
Grant: 10 points
Pistons shot 12-24 overall and 4-10 from 3 – 8:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 34, Celtics 32.
Cade Cunningham: 13 points
Jerami Grant: 10 points
24 of Boston’s 32 points have come in the paint. – 8:07 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 34, Celtics 32.
Cade Cunningham: 13 points
Jerami Grant: 10 points
24 of Boston’s 32 points have come in the paint. – 8:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 34, #Celtics 32
Cunningham: 13 pts, 3 assts
Grant: 10 pts, 2 fls
Joseph: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts – 8:07 PM
End 1Q: #Pistons 34, #Celtics 32
Cunningham: 13 pts, 3 assts
Grant: 10 pts, 2 fls
Joseph: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts – 8:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Cade is doing his thing on offense but the Celtics keep targeting him in the post and it’s working – 8:04 PM
Cade is doing his thing on offense but the Celtics keep targeting him in the post and it’s working – 8:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lou Williams checks in to guard another former Atlanta-area prep star, Brandon Boston Jr. Boston was still 3 years old when Lou made his NBA debut in 2005. – 8:04 PM
Lou Williams checks in to guard another former Atlanta-area prep star, Brandon Boston Jr. Boston was still 3 years old when Lou made his NBA debut in 2005. – 8:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I came to Boston (don’t usually do single-game road trips) because I had a hunch Cade might have a 40-ball in him soon. He’s got 13 points in 11 minutes to start this one. – 8:04 PM
I came to Boston (don’t usually do single-game road trips) because I had a hunch Cade might have a 40-ball in him soon. He’s got 13 points in 11 minutes to start this one. – 8:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
What happens when #Pistons Cade Cunningham gets stronger and quicker? – 8:04 PM
What happens when #Pistons Cade Cunningham gets stronger and quicker? – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is rolling, too. 10 points on 4-6 shooting. When he can Cunningham are both going, the Pistons have been able to hang with most teams – 8:02 PM
Jerami Grant is rolling, too. 10 points on 4-6 shooting. When he can Cunningham are both going, the Pistons have been able to hang with most teams – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I will always love Kelly Olynyk, but he still looks like that kid in high school that just figured he can sort of grow facial hair. – 8:00 PM
I will always love Kelly Olynyk, but he still looks like that kid in high school that just figured he can sort of grow facial hair. – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Boston is scoring too easy in the paint. Wings are being blown past. No rim protection.
Good thing for Detroit that Jerami and Cade are cooking on the other end. – 8:00 PM
Boston is scoring too easy in the paint. Wings are being blown past. No rim protection.
Good thing for Detroit that Jerami and Cade are cooking on the other end. – 8:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Maybe Derrick White can give the C’s some energy. Boston coming out with a noticeable extra boost out of that timeout – 7:59 PM
Maybe Derrick White can give the C’s some energy. Boston coming out with a noticeable extra boost out of that timeout – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons lead, 23-19, 3:59 1Q
Cunningham: 9 pts, 3 assts
Grant: 7 pts
Joseph: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Bagley: 2 pts, 2 rebs
DET is shooting 56% FG and 50% 3FG – 7:57 PM
#Pistons lead, 23-19, 3:59 1Q
Cunningham: 9 pts, 3 assts
Grant: 7 pts
Joseph: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Bagley: 2 pts, 2 rebs
DET is shooting 56% FG and 50% 3FG – 7:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s having one of those first quarters where he can’t miss. Nine points on 4-5 shooting so far – 7:55 PM
Cade’s having one of those first quarters where he can’t miss. Nine points on 4-5 shooting so far – 7:55 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham might have one of those nights brewing. – 7:55 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham might have one of those nights brewing. – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cade Cunningham is already pretty good, but he’s going to be great eventually. You can just see it. All the tools offensively. – 7:54 PM
Cade Cunningham is already pretty good, but he’s going to be great eventually. You can just see it. All the tools offensively. – 7:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Death. Taxes. Detroit beating Toronto. Charlotte beating Detroit. Detroit annoying the shit out of Boston. – 7:53 PM
Death. Taxes. Detroit beating Toronto. Charlotte beating Detroit. Detroit annoying the shit out of Boston. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum has 8 points in the first 6 minutes. He might be doing it again. – 7:53 PM
Tatum has 8 points in the first 6 minutes. He might be doing it again. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Celtics 14, Pistons 13 with 6:29 on the clock in the 1st. Boston is on a 10-3 run. Pistons have been a little sloppy with the ball – 7:50 PM
Celtics 14, Pistons 13 with 6:29 on the clock in the 1st. Boston is on a 10-3 run. Pistons have been a little sloppy with the ball – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I feel like any day now Tatum is going to get a T for hanging on the rim. It’s coming for sure. – 7:49 PM
I feel like any day now Tatum is going to get a T for hanging on the rim. It’s coming for sure. – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Celtics 14, #Pistons 13, 6:29 1Q
Cunningham: 5 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts
Joseph: 5 pts, 3 rebs
Grant: 3 pts – 7:49 PM
#Celtics 14, #Pistons 13, 6:29 1Q
Cunningham: 5 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts
Joseph: 5 pts, 3 rebs
Grant: 3 pts – 7:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
As we enter our two game home stand against a tough Pistons team, we are prepared for a physical battle.
📺: @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/pdiOYupgai – 7:48 PM
As we enter our two game home stand against a tough Pistons team, we are prepared for a physical battle.
📺: @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/pdiOYupgai – 7:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham hits a 3 from Roxbury, showing some range. – 7:47 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham hits a 3 from Roxbury, showing some range. – 7:47 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Little things that Tatum does now that might go unnoticed. His first shot attempt was a driving attempt to the basket. After a miss, rather than reload for another jumper, he attacked the rim and finished. – 7:46 PM
Little things that Tatum does now that might go unnoticed. His first shot attempt was a driving attempt to the basket. After a miss, rather than reload for another jumper, he attacked the rim and finished. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The 2021-22 Pistons turn into the 1980s-1990s Pistons when they play the Celtics. – 7:42 PM
The 2021-22 Pistons turn into the 1980s-1990s Pistons when they play the Celtics. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luke Kornet is playing with Maine tonight, so no elite bench celebrations from him. Pressure is on Malik Fitts to bring it! – 7:37 PM
Luke Kornet is playing with Maine tonight, so no elite bench celebrations from him. Pressure is on Malik Fitts to bring it! – 7:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
From March 12th-17th, 1985, Larry Bird scored 174 points over a four-game span.
Jayson Tatum tonight needs 39 to match that, 40 to surpass it. – 7:33 PM
From March 12th-17th, 1985, Larry Bird scored 174 points over a four-game span.
Jayson Tatum tonight needs 39 to match that, 40 to surpass it. – 7:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Friday night five from @tdgarden ⬇️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/XfIhZe7zVM – 7:15 PM
Friday night five from @tdgarden ⬇️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/XfIhZe7zVM – 7:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pistons at Celtics – March 11, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Detroit – Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Marvin Bagley
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Detroit: Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/U2sjPnMCgH – 7:10 PM
Pistons at Celtics – March 11, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Detroit – Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Marvin Bagley
OUT: Boston: Nesmith Detroit: Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Frank Jackson pic.twitter.com/U2sjPnMCgH – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pistons starters:
Marvin Bagley III
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 7:08 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pistons starters:
Marvin Bagley III
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 7:08 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV, talking surging Celtics, Cade Cunningham’s rise and the surprisingly successful Pistons. Taking you up to Celtics-Pistons at 7:30 ET on @NBCSBoston. – 7:04 PM
Back at it on Celtics Pre-Game Live on @NBCSBoston. Alongside @aminajadeTV, talking surging Celtics, Cade Cunningham’s rise and the surprisingly successful Pistons. Taking you up to Celtics-Pistons at 7:30 ET on @NBCSBoston. – 7:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Spencer Dinwiddie and Josh Green will start tonight vs. Rockets for Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion).
More for rest than any long-term concern. Expect Brunson and DFS back for Mavs-Celtics on Sunday afternoon. – 7:00 PM
Jason Kidd said Spencer Dinwiddie and Josh Green will start tonight vs. Rockets for Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion).
More for rest than any long-term concern. Expect Brunson and DFS back for Mavs-Celtics on Sunday afternoon. – 7:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
From one defensive anchor to another, Rob Williams makes his case for why Marcus Smart should win Defensive Player of the Year.
nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:55 PM
From one defensive anchor to another, Rob Williams makes his case for why Marcus Smart should win Defensive Player of the Year.
nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#JetBlueRunway is welcoming home all our favorites tonight ☘️ pic.twitter.com/6vi8lki97Z – 6:45 PM
#JetBlueRunway is welcoming home all our favorites tonight ☘️ pic.twitter.com/6vi8lki97Z – 6:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
No luck. Just swag. 🚨
@SaddiqBey
@Cade Cunningham
@Marvin Bagley
@Jerami Grant
@Kelly Olynyk
@Cory Joseph
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:40 PM
No luck. Just swag. 🚨
@SaddiqBey
@Cade Cunningham
@Marvin Bagley
@Jerami Grant
@Kelly Olynyk
@Cory Joseph
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In middle of final 5 games/7 days stretch for Clippers. Each one has had interesting logistics; this one is DST trip 💤
– at GS (final PST road game)
– vs WAS (only B2B where team returned home from road)
– at ATL (lose 3 hours)
– at DET (DST, lose hour)
– at CLE (final EST game) – 6:18 PM
In middle of final 5 games/7 days stretch for Clippers. Each one has had interesting logistics; this one is DST trip 💤
– at GS (final PST road game)
– vs WAS (only B2B where team returned home from road)
– at ATL (lose 3 hours)
– at DET (DST, lose hour)
– at CLE (final EST game) – 6:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/OJogQsgLt8 – 6:07 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/OJogQsgLt8 – 6:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Aaron Nesmith is “not exactly day-to-day”. Udoka said Nesmith is still dealing with some pain and swelling in his sprained ankle. – 5:52 PM
Ime Udoka said Aaron Nesmith is “not exactly day-to-day”. Udoka said Nesmith is still dealing with some pain and swelling in his sprained ankle. – 5:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley is getting 3-ball reps pic.twitter.com/XL2ZVtoiHB – 5:51 PM
Marvin Bagley is getting 3-ball reps pic.twitter.com/XL2ZVtoiHB – 5:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons will be without Hayes, Diallo, McGruder, Stewart and Jackson tonight – 5:50 PM
Pistons will be without Hayes, Diallo, McGruder, Stewart and Jackson tonight – 5:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re excited to welcome home our alumni tonight alongside @JetBlue ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2ZQoec3X77 – 5:47 PM
We’re excited to welcome home our alumni tonight alongside @JetBlue ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2ZQoec3X77 – 5:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First one on the floor: hometown boy Brandon Boston Jr.
Fresh braids game too… pic.twitter.com/Na565bzc2D – 5:09 PM
First one on the floor: hometown boy Brandon Boston Jr.
Fresh braids game too… pic.twitter.com/Na565bzc2D – 5:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The #Pistons are on the road tonight. Where are you reppin’ the D from?
@UWMLife | Let us know: https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/ZTbtWi0ka0 – 5:00 PM
The #Pistons are on the road tonight. Where are you reppin’ the D from?
@UWMLife | Let us know: https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/ZTbtWi0ka0 – 5:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Nets-Sixers takeaways, Warriors-Nuggets, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/6zcVOa… – 4:28 PM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on Nets-Sixers takeaways, Warriors-Nuggets, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/6zcVOa… – 4:28 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Eddie House and KG had two different pregame styles 😅
The latest episode of View From The Rafters presented by @Cardless is out now: https://t.co/qHQGgz0TXb pic.twitter.com/92sMNS5IR5 – 2:36 PM
Eddie House and KG had two different pregame styles 😅
The latest episode of View From The Rafters presented by @Cardless is out now: https://t.co/qHQGgz0TXb pic.twitter.com/92sMNS5IR5 – 2:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Welcome back to #FanArtFriday! We’re bringing you some FRESH artwork by @FxLeoab! 3️⃣ 5️⃣
Click the 🔗 in bio to submit your #PistonsArt to be featured on our social channels next time. 🎨
@Marvin Bagley | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/B13TdRhdtO – 2:30 PM
Welcome back to #FanArtFriday! We’re bringing you some FRESH artwork by @FxLeoab! 3️⃣ 5️⃣
Click the 🔗 in bio to submit your #PistonsArt to be featured on our social channels next time. 🎨
@Marvin Bagley | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/B13TdRhdtO – 2:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine did not practice today.
He had some knee soreness coming out of the game against the Pistons, but Donovan says he is questionable for tomorrow vs Cavs – 2:00 PM
Zach LaVine did not practice today.
He had some knee soreness coming out of the game against the Pistons, but Donovan says he is questionable for tomorrow vs Cavs – 2:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re looking back at some of the moments that helped define KG’s legacy ☘️
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 1:49 PM
We’re looking back at some of the moments that helped define KG’s legacy ☘️
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 1:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Detroit:
Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Grant Williams (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:36 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Detroit:
Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Grant Williams (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 1:36 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Cade Cunningham, Ja Morant’s leadership, KAT, Giannis, the play-in, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 1:32 PM
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring Cade Cunningham, Ja Morant’s leadership, KAT, Giannis, the play-in, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 1:32 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I hope Ray Allen comes back for KG’s retirement ceremony. The loyalty thing goes both ways — the Celtics tried to trade Ray a couple times in 2011/2012, everyone forgets that part. Was 10 years ago, who cares? Game 4 2008 LA will live on way longer than how it ended in 2012. – 1:31 PM
I hope Ray Allen comes back for KG’s retirement ceremony. The loyalty thing goes both ways — the Celtics tried to trade Ray a couple times in 2011/2012, everyone forgets that part. Was 10 years ago, who cares? Game 4 2008 LA will live on way longer than how it ended in 2012. – 1:31 PM