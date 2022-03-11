Raptors vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (35-30) play against the Phoenix Suns (13-13) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022
Toronto Raptors 64, Phoenix Suns 64 (Q3 08:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You can’t talk like that. You can tell a player to sit down, whatever, but you’re not going to call a player the b-word and try to take away his manhood on the court.” JaVale McGee addresses tossed fan after hearing Deandre Ayton diss #Suns https://t.co/wp58lbjpLj via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/kqbsCSsASf – 10:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Second-chance points are 13-0 Raptors. Despite some of the defensive rebounding numbers lately, Suns haven’t been hammered too bad in that category. 17-3 in the Knicks win and 25-14 against the Jazz were the two rough ones. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s awesome, but I wouldn’t get too excited about it. It’s just part of a normal progression for that type of injury.” Monty Williams
12-time All-Star Chris Paul wins shooting contest with fractured right thumb (w/video) #Suns https://t.co/Zxs6w7ILEO via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Y5F0mup0po – 10:13 PM
“It’s awesome, but I wouldn’t get too excited about it. It’s just part of a normal progression for that type of injury.” Monty Williams
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Raptors 56 #Suns 52 Half
PHX: Payne 15 (3-of-6 from 3), Ayton 12. Booker 6. Team: 50% FG (5-of-19 from 3). 8 turnovers (12 Raptors pts).
TOR: Trent Jr. 18 (4-of-6 from 3), Barnes 11. Team: 40.7 FG (6-of-19 from 3). 8 turnovers (9 Suns pts).
Offensive rebounds: TOR 10, PHX 0. – 10:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Suns have a band doing a medley of pop songs at halftime, and they just did Drivers License but DIDN’T do the anthemic bridge. What the hell? – 10:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Two things you don’t see often: The Raptors, who are dead last in the league in defensive rebounding and bench scoring, have kept Phoenix off the offensive glass and are up 12-2 in bench points. Big reason why they’ve got a 4-point lead on the NBA’s best team at the half. – 10:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s one of those deals where it’s like he could wake up one day and it’s just, when you get hit like that, some people respond differently.” Monty Williams.
#Suns forward Cam Johnson misses fourth straight game with right quad contusion https://t.co/EAU0s8rCOF via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/NR9TA4LWiG – 10:03 PM
“It’s one of those deals where it’s like he could wake up one day and it’s just, when you get hit like that, some people respond differently.” Monty Williams.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: TOR 56, PHX 52
Payne: 15 Pts, 6-11 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 6-8 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 5 Ast, 3-6 FG
Trent: 18 Pts, 7-12 FG – 9:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 56-52 at the half, Trent comes alive with 18, 13 in the second quarter – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Having just seen Portland here a week ago it really stands out how not smart the Blazers were with trading Gary Trent Jr. and then trading away what they got for him less than a year later for not much at all. – 9:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
That last set up from Siakam to Trent was unreal. Suns showed a double, had a defender right under him, and he kept his dribble alive to fire it out to the right place. – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down six as #Raptors have 12 bench points to the #Suns two bench points. – 9:54 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Let’s play a game. Imagine it’s decades ago and no college player leaves early. Who are the nations top teams? Here’s FSU’s starters;
Scottie Barnes,Devin Vassell, Raiquan Gray, Pat Williams, Balsa Kaprikova.
Duke has Zion and RJ, for starters. Help me out here w other teams. – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne: 15 points, 6-11 FG
Rest of Suns: 21 points, 10-25 FG – 9:48 PM
Cam Payne: 15 points, 6-11 FG
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
all of you talked about Thad Young so much that I’ve convinced myself this is somehow a Thad Young Revenge Game – 9:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Suns by 1 with 7 minutes until half; Raptors have left a ton of points out there on missed shots and turnovers in the paint – 9:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Remember when the Raptors waived Cam Payne? Because he does, apparently. – 9:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Like the Raptors the other day, the Jazz are limiting the Spurs’ shot attempts in the paint pic.twitter.com/DZNvr16mal – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After a bunch of body crashing, floor diving and 50/50 balls to be had, Cameron Payne hits a 3.
#Suns down one. – 9:40 PM
After a bunch of body crashing, floor diving and 50/50 balls to be had, Cameron Payne hits a 3.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
scottie no look followed by the block on mcgee followed by the three, just another wow stretch in the bag – 9:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thought the bench gave the Raptors a big lift early in the 4th quarter vs San Antonio and helped put that game away. Another quality shift for them late in that 1st quarter. Good stuff from Achiuwa, Boucher and Banton, as the Raps close the Q on a 17-6 run. – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Raptors close quarter on 17-6 run to take a 30-24 lead to end the 1st. #Suns – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: TOR 30, PHX 24
Booker: 6-2-2, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Crowder: 5 Pts
Siakam: 6-4-4 – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
One of those nights Booker should have at least 5+ assists already – 9:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Another night of VanVleet getting first quarter rest with Banton in, 3:53 to go – 9:28 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam kicking it out from the post to Scottie Barnes at the elbow, 18 feet away, was some 1994 shit. – 9:26 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
20/20 vision 👀
@ScottBarnes561 ➡️ @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/jsJFxUZWeI – 9:24 PM
20/20 vision 👀
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Two PFs on Crowder, Bridges and Suns stay with each 7 mins into game – 9:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Trent + FVV have missed their first five 3s, and the Raps have turned it over four times in five minutes. Bridges has two fouls. – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 13-8. Gave up a pair of offensive rebounds early, but the Suns’ defense has been good otherwise and the Raptors have 4 turnovers already – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Raptors had 22 offensive rebounds last time they played #Suns.
47 boards total.
They already have two offensive rebounds in less than five minutes.
Eight total boards.
#Suns up 13-8. – 9:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Suns by 5 at first timeout; hasn’t been exactly a crisp start either way
Teams a combined 0-8 from three – 9:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors just missed 3 3s on one possession, got another offensive board and VanVleet ended up making 2 FTs – 9:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet with the early assignment on Booker. Small enough to work his way through screens. – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Interesting pregame.
They did the Canadian National Anthem and the American National Anthem like eight minutes before announcing the starting lineups.
Then they did the starting lineups and the game started at 7:10 p.m.
#Suns down 4-0 to Raptors. – 9:12 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Friday night hoops in The Valley loading…
📺 @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/FP4LF6azRG – 9:00 PM
Friday night hoops in The Valley loading…
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Was an absolute gem of a game when these teams played in Toronto, be great to get another one like that – 8:42 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Very little out of Nick’s pre-game chat; Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam and Birch, as is usual these days – 8:31 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The Court-Side Mom
Open Gym presented by @Bell
SZN10 – E18: https://t.co/G92FYZ0bVm pic.twitter.com/fy4UgX5QtZ – 8:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They’re deep.”
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse on #Suns still winning without Chris Paul (thumb) and Cam Johnson (quad).
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
During the Phoenix Suns’ 102-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, a fan was ejected after exchanging words with JaVale McGee.
Today, McGee explained what happened and revealed what was said: basketballnews.com/stories/javale… – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“A little bit last week.”
Monty Williams said Chris Paul was getting up shots last week.
Said Paul is progressing “nicely,” but said he doesn’t want to look too deep into seeing if he can come back faster than the original 6-8 weeks before re-evaluating the injury. #Suns – 7:23 PM
“A little bit last week.”
Monty Williams said Chris Paul was getting up shots last week.
Said Paul is progressing “nicely,” but said he doesn’t want to look too deep into seeing if he can come back faster than the original 6-8 weeks before re-evaluating the injury. #Suns – 7:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said “it’s awesome” that Chris Paul is getting up shots already, but “I wouldn’t get too excited about it, it’s just part of the normal progression of that type of injury.” Said he was doing that last week too, we just didn’t see it – 7:18 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Rep The Valley with tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/AzdINhDr78 – 6:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee wasn’t having it. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 6:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tonight is actually the start of the Suns’ last homestand of the season. Two games followed by road trips of 2, 3, 3 and 2 games that are all separated by one game in Phoenix. – 5:27 PM
Bismack Biyombo @bismackbiyombo
March 11th marks a significant day for everyone – it was the day that COVID-19 was announced. Many world wide were affected by the pandemic & still continue to be affected. I myself, never thought it would have an affect on me and those surrounding me.
https://t.co/9q3v4U6RRV pic.twitter.com/UWHYqw19UW – 5:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He beat us today with four fingers. He kicked our ass. It was cool to see him out there. I was actually surprised. I didn’t think he was going to be out here shooting, but that’s a good sign.”
Chris Paul wins shooting contest with injured thumb #Suns https://t.co/Iv6K5HXRrD pic.twitter.com/GpgSOVxQCq – 5:08 PM
