Rockets guarantee 2022-23 salaries for Garrison Mathews, KJ Martin

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
In 2019-20, the Rockets had 2 players under the age of 25 on their roster:
Chris Clemons
Isaiah Hartenstein
In 2021-22, the Rockets have 8:
Jalen Green
Alperen Sengun
Josh Christopher
Kevin Porter Jr.
KJ Martin
Usman Garuba
Daishen Nix
Bruno Fernando – 5:43 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Rockets have decided to guarantee the $1.8 million salaries of Garrison Mathews and K.J. Martin for 2022-23, sources told ESPN. Mathews, 25, and Martin, 21, have proven themselves as role players who fit in the Rockets’ long-term rebuilding plans. – 5:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews picked up LeBron James on a switch. James was his favorite player growing up. Bet there are a few of those in this matchup. – 9:45 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs LAL: Green, Gordon, KPJ, KJ Martin and Alperen Sengun.
KJ Martin’s first start for Houston this season. He has eight starts last year. – 7:32 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate will not play tonight vs. LAL. Dennis Schröder is a game time decision. Garrison Mathews will play. – 6:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate are out tonight. Garrison Mathews is available and Jae’Sean Tate is a game time decision – 6:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No change to LeBron James’ status for tonight’s game. He remains questionable due to left knee soreness.
Christian Wood, Dennis Schröder, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews remain questionable for the Rockets – 5:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Garrison Mathews says he’s good to play against Lakers ift.tt/guXGiNw – 4:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews (ankle), Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), Dennis Schröder (ankle) and Christian Wood (illness) are questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Lakers. – 6:18 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Usman Garuba (Out – L Wrist Fracture)
Garrison Mathews (Questionable – L Ankle Sprain)
Dennis Schröder (Questionable – R Ankle Sprain)
John Wall (Out)
Jae’Sean Tate (Questionable – L Ankle Soreness)
Christian Wood (Questionable – Illness) – 6:17 PM
