Timberwolves vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) play against the Orlando Magic (50-50) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 93, Orlando Magic 97 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of three and the Timberwolves trail the Magic 97-93. Magic were 6-11 from three-point range that quarter. – 8:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Magic 97, Timberwolves 93.
Orlando ends quarter on a 22-8 run.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
Mo Bamba: 20 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 8:48 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 3Q: Magic 97, Wolves 93
Wendell Carter Jr. – 20 pts, 10 rebs
Mo Bamba – 20 pts, 9 rebs
Cole Anthony – 13 pts, 3 rebs, 5 asts
Markelle Fultz – 11 pts, 3 rebs, 6 asts in 15 min
Moe Wagner – 11 pts, 2 rebs – 8:47 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Magic 97, Timberwolves 93
Carter: 20 points, 10 rebounds
Bamba: 20 points, 9 rebounds
Towns: 19 points, 7 rebounds
Edwards: 18 points – 8:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 97-93. – 8:47 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
what a drop-off from Fultz to Hampton for the go-ahead three pic.twitter.com/m208qgEsQr – 8:46 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
would love to see Jamahl Mosley pull Markelle Fultz here so he doesn’t hit his minutes limit before crunch time. He needs to play some high-leverage minutes IMO – 8:45 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have taken their first lead of the game on a layup by Markelle Fultz. RJ Hampton follows with a 3 to put the Magic up 97-93. – 8:44 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Another game, another pair of Wendell Carter Jr.’s goggles bite the dust. – 8:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
now Beas joins in on the dunk fest 🔨 pic.twitter.com/O8GoINCb3d – 8:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
SECOND POSTER OF THE NIGHT FOR THE BIG MAN❗️ pic.twitter.com/78ZpeXDuxw – 8:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“that’s just too good”
18 PTS for @Wendell Carter Jr.
📺: https://t.co/CUClcUNwRm pic.twitter.com/uQ0G6cM8Om – 8:35 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Chucky Hepburn’s clutch shot magic has really been something so far in March. – 8:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
T’Wolves are currently up 87-82 on the Magic in the mid third quarter, but Towns has four fouls and Beverley is out for the rest of the game. Magic at home. That game isn’t over. – 8:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs is having issues with his right ankle. He came up limping on the Magic’s last offensive possession and just checked out of the game. – 8:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
find the open man. LOVE TO SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/o1P6XOOney – 8:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
24 minutes down. 24 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/s89WgOKQNQ – 8:18 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Magic 1-for-10 from three-point range in first quarter. 7-for-12 in the second quarter. – 8:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Timberwolves 65, Magic 60.
Orlando closes out second quarter on 20-7 run over final six minutes.
Mo Bamba: 15 points, 6 rebounds
Moe Wagner: 11 points and 2 rebounds
Cole Anthony: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Wendell Carter Jr.: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists. – 8:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Minnesota 65, Orlando 60 pic.twitter.com/zL15hsunWH – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
can’t let the 3PT champ shoot from three. pic.twitter.com/BqlecthWt4 – 8:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Half: Wolves 65, Magic 60
Mo Bamba – 15 pts, 6 rebs (3-3 3PT)
Moe Wagner – 11 pts, 2 rebs (6-6 FT)
Cole Anthony – 9 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts – 8:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Timberwolves 65, Magic 60
Towns: 12 points
Edwards: 10 points
Bamba: 15 points
M. Wagner: 11 points – 8:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Pat Bev out, now Towns picks up No. 4 and Magic are within 5. Suddenly this game feels in a bit of peril. – 8:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Patrick Beverley (ear contusion) is OUT for the remainder of the game. He is being further evaluated and information will be provided when available. – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
3/3 FROM THE 3PT LINE @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/MbOgTyzBkt – 8:02 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mark3lle 😈
📺: https://t.co/CUClcUNwRm pic.twitter.com/O5hhZhlKPx – 8:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
professional bucket getter, @Jaylen Nowell pic.twitter.com/Kb87ERuMmz – 7:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
It’s a good night to be named Mo(e).
Bamba: 12 points and 3 rebounds.
Wagner: 11 points and 2 rebounds.
Magic trail Timberwolves 60-47. – 7:57 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz on the break 💨
📺: https://t.co/CUClcUNwRm pic.twitter.com/OWdtbjSI01 – 7:52 PM
Markelle Fultz on the break 💨
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz with his first 3-pointer since returning.
His impact has been felt over the last couple minutes, being involved in every play on this 8-0 Magic run. – 7:51 PM
Markelle Fultz with his first 3-pointer since returning.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz just hit a 3-pointer to cut the Timberwolves’ lead to 9. His first of the season. – 7:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
This uniform combo with the Magic and Wolves can damage the retina – 7:50 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
On @OldManAndThree, Patrick Beverley was asked about pushing Chris Paul during last year’s Western Conference Finals.
“Chris, he does slick s***. People don’t know. That’s a dirty little motherf*****, man,” Beverley said. “Chris know that, too.” 😂 basketballnews.com/stories/patric… – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Magic 36-24.
Minnesota connects on 7 threes in the quarter, the sixth time this season with 7+ three-pointers in the first frame.
Beverley and Towns with 9 points apiece to pace the Wolves. – 7:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Timberwolves 36, Magic 24.
Orlando shot 7 of 23 (30.4%) from the field. Minnesota made 7 of their 12 3s (58.3%).
Mo Bamba: 7 points, 2 rebounds.
Karl Anthony-Towns/Patrick Beverley: 9 points each. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Minnesota 36, Orlando 24 pic.twitter.com/rXPO8x2wjX – 7:42 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Foul trouble the only thing that went wrong for the Wolves in the first quarter. Beverley and Towns with three. Wolves lead 36-24 after hitting 7-for-12 from three-point range. – 7:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Timberwolves 36, Magic 24
Beverley: 9 points
Towns: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Bamba: 7 points
Carter: 5 points, 3 rebounds – 7:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
GROWN MAN’S JAM RIGHT THERE.
WHAT A POSTER, @Karl-Anthony Towns 😼 pic.twitter.com/ZQCg8MoXxH – 7:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
nah.
Nope.
ABSOLUTELY NOT. pic.twitter.com/iUDqpgGFTy – 7:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
No McLaughlin and Pat Bev in foul trouble = Jaylen Nowell point guard minutes with the bench. – 7:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Malik Threesley gets going 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RBRTGPiq8r – 7:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Double technical called on Wendell Carter Jr. and Jaden McDaniels. – 7:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels picks up a technical. He might’ve been fouled on the previous play. Was hard to see why he got it exactly. – 7:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
🧹🧹🧹
7 PTS in the first 6 MIN for Mo Bamba
📺: https://t.co/CUClcUNwRm pic.twitter.com/AqgnkS9co4 – 7:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz got a nice ovation from the crowd in Amway after checking in for Jalen Suggs. – 7:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
During the Phoenix Suns’ 102-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, a fan was ejected after exchanging words with JaVale McGee.
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Minnesota went 4:43 before scoring a two-point basket. Their first five baskets were three-pointers. Wonder what the record is for most consecutive points scored via the three-pointer to start a game – 7:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Minnesota leads Orlando 20-13 at the first timeout. They have already hit 6 3s. – 7:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Patrick Beverley has picked up 3 early fouls and will check out with 7:55 left in the first. – 7:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic are already in the bonus against the Timberwolves with 7:55 left in the 1Q. – 7:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
PatBev 2/2 from deep to start 👀 pic.twitter.com/t4I9YRPPc1 – 7:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves first 5 field goals … all threes. Beverley with 3, making .@Dane Moore look like a gambling savant. – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,197 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Timberwolves and Magic have tipped off!!! pic.twitter.com/eylFOyDDSS – 7:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell playing tonight with a wrap/strap thing (believe that’s the technical term) on his left shoulder that I’m sure you’ll see soon on the broadcast. – 7:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns signing autographs in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/Wkv22nrPRD – 6:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), Taurean Prince (Back Spasms), and Jarred Vanderbilt (Left Quad Contusion) are AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Right Groin Tightness) is OUT vs. Orlando. pic.twitter.com/375Utb4I0M – 6:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some perspective on Anthony Edwards having missed a handful of games with a knee injury (and being back now)…
Edwards was drafted 478 days ago, and played 4275 minutes in that time.
Zion Williamson was drafted 994 days ago, and played 2694 minutes in that time. – 6:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Magic
KAT under 1.5 made 3s
– 3pt volume is wayyy down
PatBev over 1.5 made 3s + over 10.5 points
– think he’ll set tone + should get 3pt looks against ORL zone
Anthony under 25.5 points + rebounds + assists
– no PatBev last time they played ORL – 5:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards in IN tonight for the Timberwolves, so is Taurean Prince. Both were listed as questionable.
Jordan McLaughlin is OUT with groin tightness
Jarred Vanderbilt is a game-time decision, dealing with a quad contusion – 5:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin is OUT tonight. Vanderbilt game-time decision, Edwards and Prince in. – 5:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 68 vs MINNESOTA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@1045thebeat
#MagicTogether – 5:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“20 YEARS OLD”
PatBev couldn’t believe this Ant dunk in Cleveland 🤯
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/tUV7RupIiH – 4:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 🪄
The team with the best defensive rating (104.7) in the NBA since the All-Star break?
The Orlando Magic 👏 pic.twitter.com/afNuno8Ezd – 4:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
“like season ended now, he’s going into Minnesota Hall of Fame…NBA Hall of Fame.”
@Patrick Beverley on @Karl-Anthony Towns 🤝
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/D33tdclkcI – 4:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Mr. 94 Feet for a reason 🔒
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/zUyvjDU0j0 – 3:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
PatBev sees greatness in A1 👀
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/JqNnEwlMiA – 3:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Just watched ORL’s last game. Completely different level of competition than the Wolves have been facing
– Continuity in their group (their starting 5 is fifth in minutes played this season)
– A team with real NBA size
– They’re healthy
– No. 1 defense in the NBA since All Star – 3:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🤷♂️ @Patrick Beverley 🤷♂️
(via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/XLwBsbIB2g – 2:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
friday night hoops in Orlando❗️ pic.twitter.com/Z38LX58j75 – 2:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee gave his thoughts on what happened with the fan incident in Orlando, sticking up for DA and fans crossing the line with players. Also said he feels the NBA has done a good job holding those unruly fans accountable: pic.twitter.com/YIc7OKvQlQ – 1:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee heard the fan call Deandre Ayton the “b-word” in Orlando.
He wasn’t letting that slide. #Suns pic.twitter.com/mM5YHl8p3R – 1:05 PM
