Tyler Herro available?

Miami has clearly come to highly value Herro and was resistant to moving him to Toronto for Lowry last year, sources said. Yet league insiders maintain the Heat would sacrifice Herro’s promising ceiling for a chance to land the right superior talent. “We all know Miami goes big-fish hunting,” one general manager told B/R.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Shared experiences formed bond for Tyler Herro and mentor Devin Booker – https://t.co/vz2fHhi72J via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/lcFTO9uGu8 – 9:03 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m just ready for this bench scoring duel tonight between the 6th man of the year leader Kevin Love and runner up Tyler Herro – 8:21 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
My last @PHNX_Suns story from the road trip on Devin Booker and Tyler Herro’s bond, what they think of their frequent comparisons and how their friendship has grown over time: bit.ly/3J1Cih6 – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Tyler Herro have long been linked, but they’re each forging their own paths. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about Book’s mentorship, the similarities in their games and how their relationship has developed over the last few years: https://t.co/vz2fHh0vE9 pic.twitter.com/Xc5GY3QXCl – 4:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Devin Booker on Tyler Herro:
“I have a lot of respect for him.”
“He’s been playing his ass off this year and I’ve been watching him and I’ve been studying and paying attention.
“He has a very bright future, and I’ll have fun competing against him for the rest of our careers.” – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3 over Herro and chatter to boot. Has 17. #Suns up 91-74 at end of 3rd. – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Blocks Herro’s jumper as the shot clock expired.
Still limping though. #Suns – 9:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is a case of can Herro outscore this interior deficit with the Suns
We’ll see – 9:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
To his credit, Tyler Herro gets his shots. Adebayo took only three in the first half, Lowry two. – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 57 #Heat 55 Half.
PHX: Ayton 15 points, 2 rebounds, Bridges 11 and 8, Booker 8 points, five assists. Team: Cam Johnson (quad) OUT
MIA: Robinson 15, Herro 14, Adebayo 9 and 4. Team: Jimmy Butler (sinus) OUT.
Ties; 7. Lead changes 5
Biggest lead: Suns 2, Heat 11. – 8:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Suns 57, Heat 55. Heat led by as many as 11 points, but the first half included a few swings with five lead changes. Duncan Robinson with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting on threes and Tyler Herro with 14 points off the bench. – 8:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton taking advantage of size differential. #Suns up two at half.
Herro and Booker talking at end of half. Not sure that was a pleasant conversation. – 8:39 PM
Ayton taking advantage of size differential. #Suns up two at half.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Suns 57, Heat 55 at half. Robinson 15, Herro 14 for Heat. Ayton with 15 for Suns. – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ends in a foul on the three, but like that scramble switch from the Heat with Herro and PJ – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After scoring 21 in Monday’s second period, Tyler Herro up to 12 in this one. – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Suns have done a good job of flattening out the spots that Herro likes to get to in this latest stretch
Gotta adjust, but have to get into more of these movement sets when they continue to overplay – 8:11 PM
Suns have done a good job of flattening out the spots that Herro likes to get to in this latest stretch
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Offense stagnates and Spo brings in Kyle Lowry early. Interesting three-guard lineup of Lowry, Herro and Oladipo on the court now for the Heat. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo enters with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
Herro, Dedmon, Martin and Oladipo again the first four off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 8:08 PM
Victor Oladipo enters with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns take lead as Bridges and McGee score, before Herro ties game. 27-27
Oladipo checks in. – 8:08 PM
#Suns take lead as Bridges and McGee score, before Herro ties game. 27-27
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Heat hadn’t scored in 4 minutes of game time until that Tyler Herro floater. Defense turned this one around in a hurry – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: As Heat and Suns face off in minutes, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches closely miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler out tonight for Heat – 7:10 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tyler Herro and Devin Booker have formed a bond #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
More Tyler Herro. Scored 33 in 34 minutes in #HEATCulture win at #Suns. pic.twitter.com/lJVLxKXZqA – 6:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tyler Herro getting his dribble on before #Suns at #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/MHK5qxLAx9 – 6:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat’s Oladipo, who remains on a 15-minute time restriction, expresses appreciation for Pat Riley, excitement about pairing with Herro, discusses other things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra talks about Devin Booker and Tyler Herro:
“He’s been a great mentor and resource for Tyler heading back to college.”
Asked about the comparisons:
“I can see the comparisons. I don’t like to get into the comparisons.”
Mentions Kentucky mafia – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Tyler Herro likens pairing with Victor Oladipo to working alongside Goran Dragic. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, asked by national scribe today about whether he feels like he’s making a statement about making strong case for winning 6th Man of Year: “I feel like I’ve been making statements all year.”miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Heat and Suns face off tonight, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches closely miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Since the All Star break, the Heat have a 123 offensive rating with Tyler Herro on the floor and a 103 rating when he’s off
Caleb Martin’s on/off numbers have also been absurd
That bench unit is something – 2:11 PM
Since the All Star break, the Heat have a 123 offensive rating with Tyler Herro on the floor and a 103 rating when he’s off
Caleb Martin’s on/off numbers have also been absurd
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro likens pairing with Victor Oladipo to working alongside Goran Dragic. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Herro on Devin Booker, and Herro on Aaron Rodgers. – 2:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro when asked if his recent scoring surge (25.9 PPG on 54% shooting since the All-Star break) is him making a statement to win Sixth Man of the Year:
“I feel like I’ve been making statements all year.” pic.twitter.com/YUN3iiCsIt – 1:39 PM
Tyler Herro when asked if his recent scoring surge (25.9 PPG on 54% shooting since the All-Star break) is him making a statement to win Sixth Man of the Year:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: As Heat and Suns face off tonight, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches a lot miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “He was somebody that I watched a lot, especially throughout that playoff run. How he’s working the midrange, getting to his spots.” – 1:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat’s Oladipo expresses appreciation for Pat Riley, excitement about pairing with Herro, addresses other issues today. PLUS Vincent, more Herro stuff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat have two guys averaging at least 20 points a night since the All Star break
Tyler Herro at 26 PPG
Bam Adebayo at 20 PPG
For this team to go the distance, those 2 being the leading scorers for this group will be the reason – 7:07 PM
Some rival executives and agents polled by B/R believe Herro’s next deal may approach his five-year, $184 million maximum. Others have pointed more toward Jaylen Brown’s recent structure of a four-year, $106 million deal. For context, Fred VanVleet and Lonzo Ball’s recent four-year, $85 million contracts have set a clear benchmark in the market, where this summer combo guards such as Jalen Brunson and Collin Sexton are said to be seeking salaries north of $20 million. -via Bleacher Report / March 11, 2022