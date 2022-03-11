Warriors to determine whether James Wiseman is ready for first-team action this weekend

James Wiseman returned to Santa Cruz, Calif., with his team after the game. He will review film with Seth Cooper and his staff on Friday, practice with Santa Cruz on Saturday and play in another game for them on Sunday at Chase Center. After that, the Warriors will determine whether he’s ready for a promotion and a test drive (maybe in the second unit?) with the big club.
Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For his long-awaited return to the court, James Wiseman notched 18 points in 21 minutes in his G League debut for the Santa Cruz Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/10/war… – 1:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Wiseman’s journey back to the Golden State Warriors begins in Stockton with G League Santa Cruz on Thursday night.
Wiseman talks about his first action back, nerves, added weight and why tonight was like a dream. @James Wiseman
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/T6sYpCzH7S pic.twitter.com/QJx5t9gm6m – 2:47 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman: “I was nervous. But I meditated this morning to chill, calm me down. And also I played 2K last night. Got buckets with KD.” pic.twitter.com/T4rYVykdf7 – 12:57 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman on his first game in 11 months: pic.twitter.com/8Yn9d8Jj4T – 12:50 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A complete recap of James Wiseman’s night in Stockton. The good, the bad, and the ugly.
18 points, 6 rebounds, 7-13 in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/t7w6Fd6eWE – 12:47 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s it for James Wiseman in Stockton tonight: 18 points, 6 rebounds in 21 minutes. Fluid in a variety of scoring scenarios, agile on the break, fatigued toward end of each shift. Showed rust/flaws, flashed his high-end promise. – 11:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
James Wiseman’s journey back to the Warriors from last year’s torn meniscus takes him to Stockton, for his first game action with G League Santa Cruz. Here’s a look at his first half of action vs. Stockton Kings. pic.twitter.com/32bF0u2vwk – 11:30 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman in the 1st half: 3-8 for 10 points and 3 rebounds.
James Wiseman in the 1st half: 3-8 for 10 points and 3 rebounds.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman gets a dunk in transition to end the first half. He has 10 points so far.
James Wiseman gets a dunk in transition to end the first half. He has 10 points so far.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
With Santa Cruz down 62-43 in Stockton, James Wiseman has 10 points and three rebounds. Rough start for him, but he seems to be settling into a bit of a groove. Had a couple of highlight-worthy dunks in the second quarter. – 10:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nice close to the half for James Wiseman. Springs out on the fastbreak for a big dunk. He’s been more vocal on defense than he was as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/zoFp5UGmAC – 10:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Wiseman just had a pretty vicious put-back dunk off his own miss. Was clapping afterward. Felt like a pretty cathartic moment for him after 11 months away from games. – 10:48 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Not a surprise, but it’s probably going to be a little while before James Wiseman is ready to contribute in NBA games. Looked a bit out of sorts in his first G League minutes. However, he did hit a nice hook shot toward the end of the first quarter. Getting his legs under him. – 10:29 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman gets his first bucket of the night.
James Wiseman gets his first bucket of the night.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
James Wiseman (understandably) a bit rusty in the early going here in Stockton. Got blocked. Then, moments later, missed an alley-oop attempt. – 10:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman is making his G-League debut.
James Wiseman is making his G-League debut.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight in Denver:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Moses Moody
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
No Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II or Otto Porter Jr.
James Wiseman is obviously in Stockton. – 9:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman signing some autographs 45 minutes before tip in Stockton. Rick Celebrini and Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević made the trip to monitor/support Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/q0qZoel7k6 – 9:23 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
James Wiseman will get the start tonight for Santa Cruz against Stockton.
Neemias Queta vs. Wiseman coming up at 7pm on ESPN+
James Wiseman will get the start tonight for Santa Cruz against Stockton.
Neemias Queta vs. Wiseman coming up at 7pm on ESPN+
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman did most of his pregame routine before media was allowed in the building. This was 100% intentional, I’d guess. – 9:03 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Super excited to be on the call for @StocktonKings vs. Santa Cruz tonight on ESPN+.
Super excited to be on the call for @StocktonKings vs. Santa Cruz tonight on ESPN+.
