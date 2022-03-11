Wizards vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (29-35) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday March 11, 2022
Washington Wizards 59, Los Angeles Lakers 52 (Half)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Up by a touchdown, as some would say.
Hachimura: 13 PTS, 5-5 FG, 5 REB
Kispert: 11 PTS, 3-6 3P
Porzingis: 10 PTS, 9 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 11:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wizards 59, Lakers 52
The Lakers once again received boos at the end of the first half. LeBron has 17 points and 5 assists. Malik Monk has 12 points. Russ has 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting. Washington is getting to the FT line (12-14) and out in transition. – 11:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
#DCAboveAll 59
#LakeShow 52
Halftime
Hachimura 13 (5/5) | James 17
Kispert 11
Porzingis 10
Kuzma 8 – 11:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards take a 7-point lead on the Lakers into halftime. Rui Hachimura leads the Wizards with 13 pts off the bench. Wiz have a 24-11 edge in bench pts. – 11:39 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Russell Westbrook hearing the boos from Lakers fans late in the first half and as he goes to the locker room at halftime
He has 3 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds on 1-9 shooting in 19 minutes – 11:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL head into halftime trailing 59-52. LeBron was efficient, scoring 17 on 6 of 9 FG’s, though Westbrook struggled with his shot inside and out (1 for 10 overall), and Washington was able to run out on some of his misses at the rim. – 11:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 59, Lakers 52
Porzingis: 10 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Hachimura: 13 pts., 5 rebs.
Kuzma: 8 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts.
LeBron: 17 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts. – 11:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Westbrook booing is uncomfortable washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/03… – 11:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff caught this at the side of the backboard 😳 pic.twitter.com/l0RFqbqJdZ – 11:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Another hot start for Rui Hachimura: 13 pts, 5 reb, 5-5 FG, 2-2 3PT in 13 min. – 11:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Earlier, reflecting on Reggie’s reflecting:
Reggie Jackson: Lakers ‘are the lights,’ Clipper Nation ‘the heart of the city’
ocregister.com/2022/03/11/reg… – 11:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Lakers PA announcer pronouncing Rui ‘Ru’ and Raul with a hard R 🤦🏽♂️ – 11:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford’s block on Malik Monk’s driving dunk attempt drew some gasps from the home crowd here in L.A. even though it was an opposing player who had the block. – 11:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rich Paul having some more talks with Jeanie Buss during the Lakers-Wizards game – 11:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron struggled from 3 at Houston, 0 for 8 in regulation, but is 3 for 4 here tonight towards his 15 points already. – 11:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
All even after 12 minutes.
Porzingis: 6 PTS, 5 REB
Hachimura: 6 PTS, 2-2 3P
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 26, Wizards 26
The Wizards closed the quarter on a 9-0 run after the Lakers took a 9-point lead. LeBron James has 9 points and 4 assists. Malik Monk has 7 points. LA took care of the ball, turning the ball over just once in comparison to their 7 assists. – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL looked pretty good early, but had a rough close to the quarter, allowing Washington a 9-0 run that tied the score at 26.
Lakers got ice cold from the field with Porzingis manning the paint in the middle of a zone, and didn’t score for the final two minutes. – 11:10 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Slow start but the wizard’s tie it up with the lakers after 1.
#DCAboveAll 26
#LakeShow 26 – 11:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards began this game 1-for-9 from three until Rui ‘It’s not my game’ Hachimura came in and immediately hit two of them. – 11:09 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I told so many people Rui Hachimura was working on that long-distance shot. – 11:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Light bounce 😏
#DCAboveAll | @DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2fV9mp40Bz – 11:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has now made 30 of his 59 three-point attempts this season (50.8 percent). – 11:07 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The Lakers purple uniforms with the light blue trim and big old school numbers are the best uniforms in the league. – 11:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 7-0 LAL run, with a ‘Melo layup, LeBron’s 2 FT’s plus a ‘Melo 3 (LeBron’s 4th assist) has LAL up 26-17, their biggest lead thus far. – 11:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis had only been playing the first ~5 minutes of each quarter and then the last few minutes at the end of the game
He checks back in with 2:10 left in the first quarter so maybe his minutes restrction has increased from the low 20s – 11:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Probably talking fits.
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/Xh7zIuWVtQ – 11:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Here’s the tribute video the Lakers played for Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in their return to L.A. with the Wizards tonight. pic.twitter.com/U6mRasX2Cd – 11:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Dwight Powell tied a career high with 26 pts and added 12 rebounds tonight for his first double-double this season. Mavs beat the Houston Rockets 113-100 to raise their record back to 15 games over .500 at 41-26. – 10:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP finds Corey W I D E open under the hoop for the first bucket of the game!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/IBbz2dUgV4 – 10:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I love that after so many years watching this franchise, even during arguably the least enjoyable season in recent memory, Dyan Cannon will still get out of her seat to yell at the ref that it’s Lakers ball. AK – 10:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ish Smith just checked in off the WAS bench – he absolutely killed the Lakers in Charlotte, the biggest reason for a narrow Hornets W.
We’ll see how LAL handle him tonight. – 10:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
All love.
#DCAboveAll | @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/HVEbRjh0Rn – 10:54 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Nice video tribute for @Kyle Kuzma and @caldwellpope on their first game back in town against the Lakers.
“They will always be known as world champs,” added public-address announcer Lawrence Tanter. – 10:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Laker pick alert 🚨
With that Grizzlies win, the Knicks are now a game ahead of the Lakers for the 10th spot in the lottery.
Lakers and Wizards (1.5 ahead of LA) play tonight, and things can get interesting there too – 10:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tribute video pic.twitter.com/1U6N2nJD5w – 10:53 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija guarding Russell Westbrook after being rookie and vet teammates last season – 10:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ tribute for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/apq7fxqJcc – 10:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong first stint from @LeBron James, with 7 points (3 of 4 FG’s), 3 assists and a board, with LAL up 17-13 as he takes his first rest. – 10:52 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lakers Family Forever
Thank you, @Kyle Kuzma and @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Oz8ywXW84l – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, 8 assists away from 10,000 before the game, had 3 nice ones in the first 4 minutes of action, helping the Lakers take a 15-11 into the first time out. – 10:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Lakers are starting LeBron James at center tonight opposite Kristaps Porzingis. – 10:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dap up and embrace with LeBron James before tip-off, Kuzma also dapped up Frank Vogel – 10:41 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope get a nice round of applause from the Lakers crowd when introduced in the Wizards starting lineup pic.twitter.com/MhKlaLe4g8 – 10:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma received cheers when they were introduced tonight as Wizards starters here in their former home arena. There were some “Kooooz!” cheers for Kuzma. – 10:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Loud applause when KCP is announced at Crypto.com, big ol KUUUUUUZ for Kuzma – 10:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyle Kuzma & KCP get a warm reception at Staples Center during lineup introductions – 10:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Russell Westbrook’s first game against the Wizards since the trade pic.twitter.com/eOSErXJm6h – 10:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
For the remainder of the season for every block we record our partner, @FTX_Official, is giving away bitcoin to @UrbanAlliance and a lucky fan. – 10:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Watch it all the way through 👀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/gRM8KQGUmP – 10:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Friday’s Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/J7t75TSVaY – 10:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Catch and fire 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Rd8g0CQnls – 10:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to rock in LA 🎸
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/8EAnHmgXdQ – 10:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will start at center tonight against the Wizards, matching up initially against Kristaps Porzingis – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
According to @Stathead @Basketball-Reference
Only five teams entered tonight’s games with more instances of losing both rebound and turnover margins than Clippers (HOU, ORL, LAL, OKC, WAS)
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma always ends his pre-game workout with making a half court shot
He swished it on the first try as he gets ready to take on the Lakers 👀 – 9:53 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kuzma and KCP had very fascinating, compelling stories as Lakers, between their key roles on a title team, their lowest points that led to fans outwardly souring on them, and everything in between. But I imagine they’ll get a big ovation tonight, and deservedly so. AK – 9:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Yeah, we don’t need a Tourism Nova Scotia ad taking up over half the screen. – 9:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyle Kuzma on the Lakers trading him to the Wizards: “I’m cemented as a winner, and I’m cemented as a Lakers champion. For me, it’s not about ‘what if.’ It’s time to move on. It’s time to improve my game.” on.nba.com/3CAbJNB – 9:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Big fits when you’re back in LA 😎
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/PvLj9JHHpv – 9:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija fan gets his jersey autographed and he was giddy pic.twitter.com/5UQhnWN2Z2 – 9:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma told a fan he recognized, “ready for the show?” 👀 pic.twitter.com/XdG57JhWTM – 9:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Late night hoops in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 Los Angeles
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington + @NBATV
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:30 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 67-44 at the half. Dwight has 22 and 10, Luka has 17-8-5. – 9:23 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Everyone has been tweeting it but a BIG game from Kuzma tonight just feels like it has to happen. pic.twitter.com/CiKukW5X1L – 9:19 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Unseld Jr alluded to the fact that this game means something for Kyle Kuzma and KCP; the team will go as they go regarding energy but doesn’t want them to get lost in a personal vendetta. – 9:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr says keys to limiting the Los Angeles Lakers are “Transition” and establishing paint defense he said Westbrook & Lebron can be one man fast breaks.
#DCAboveAll | #Lakeshow – 9:14 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Lakers: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 9:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dwight Powell finished the first half with 22 points (8-9 FG) and 10 rebounds (6 OR).
Powell is only the 9th Maverick to record a half with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds:
D. Nowitzki (4)
K. Porzingis (2)
S. Bradley
L. Dončić
M. Finley
C. Gatling
*D. Powell
B. Marjanović
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr on Kyle Kuzma and KCP facing the Lakers tonight pic.twitter.com/yZBbnMTKh4 – 9:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dwight Powell at half: Season-high-tying 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists in 17 mins
Makes Luka Doncic’s triple-double watch at 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 block look like small potatoes. – 9:08 PM
Dwight Powell at half: Season-high-tying 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists in 17 mins
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks MVP candidate dominating. But enough about Dwight Powell. (He matched his season-high 22 in the first half, added 10 rebounds.) – 9:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Luka Doncic and Stephen Silas chat while Dwight Powell is at the free throw line. “There are so many good restaurants in Houston and we got this new plane….” pic.twitter.com/dFCgTJCf8y – 9:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Dwight Powell has matched a season high with 22 points and his 10 rebounds is two shy of his season high. It’s still the first half. – 9:03 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Dwight having a terrific game. He already has 20 and 10 — in the first half. – 9:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell with a first-half double-double (20-10). Lots to like about the way the Mavericks are rebounding from that blowout loss to NY on Wednesday. They are up 58-37. – 9:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope catching up with members of the Lakers organization including assistant coach Phil Handy pic.twitter.com/UKtD1jymOU – 9:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Is Dwight Powell headed for a 35-to-40-point night, smacks to his face and all? – 8:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A Rockets fan is shouting at Dwight Powell for flopping, and I feel like someone should inform this dude that Dwight Powell doesn’t need to pretend to take an elbow to the face every night. – 8:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel on Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2020 Lakers champions who return tonight with the Wizards: “Nothing but love for those guys … they’ll always be family … it was very hard to see them go, but that’s the nature of this business.” – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel on Kyle Kuzma and KCP: “Nothing but love for those guys. They’ll always be family.” – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and THT are both good to go tonight (both were listed as questionable). – 8:50 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Everyone confused by Kelly Olynyk being part of the 75th anniversary celebration should ask a Wizards fan why he’s there. – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Talen-Horton Tucker will play tonight vs the Wizards – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said that LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are playing tonight. – 8:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets having all kinds of trouble slowing Shaquille O’Neal inside. Wait, it turns out that’s Dwight Powell. – 8:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 31, Rockets 23 after 1. Rockets miss the Lakers defense already. Hurting themselves, too, with the usual turnovers and missed free throws wasting possessions. Mavs close quarter on 16-4 run. Doncic with 9-7-4, Powell with 10 points. Rockets 1 of 7 on 3s. – 8:37 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Couple former Lakers in town tonight for matchup vs the Wizards…Which was the better role player for the Lakers? – 8:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from Wizards-Lakers
Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Russell Westbrook’s first game against their former teams pic.twitter.com/NpTC9ynpc9 – 8:29 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s first quarter with 8 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. It’s only the second time in his career he’s finished a quarter with 8+ points, 6+ assists and 4+ rebounds (2/12/19 vs. LAL, 1st quarter). – 8:07 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Ingles (left knee), Lillard, Little, Louzada (left knee recovery), Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) and Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington. – 7:50 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks John Collins’ 242nd career start, tying Kent Bazemore for 21st on the Hawks all-time games started list. It’s also Kevin Huerter’s 200th career start. – 7:41 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Justise Winslow are out for Saturday’s game against Washington. – 7:22 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Ahead of his first career game against the #Lakers, Kyle Kuzma holds no resentment toward his former team.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/kyle-kuzma-dem… – 7:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Need some tunes to start your weekend?
@Kyle Kuzma‘s pregame playlist is the vibe 🎧
#DCAboveAll | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/ieKnOJE1EW – 6:55 PM
Need some tunes to start your weekend?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Pitt AD Heather Lyke on Jeff Capel:
“We are committed to Jeff Capel as our head coach and leader of our team. I am confident Jeff will continue to assess and evaluate every aspect of our program and work tirelessly to continue building it the right way.” – 6:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is live w/@jphanned now through tipoff @Underdog__NBA
– What New Orleans going to do now?
– Cavs/Heat
– Pass/Fail LaMelo Ball
– Will Kuz crown KCP?
– Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA
Answering all your questions ⬇️
https://t.co/7lsn2sYW64 pic.twitter.com/8mqYbw7sim – 6:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas says the word he had on the board this morning was “Consistency.” He does not want the Rockets to get too high after the Lakers game and then come out flat tonight. – 6:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Learned from him, now he’s squaring off with him.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Nwvs6u8i97 – 6:02 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 56 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss LeBron James and Russell Westbrook playing together.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Lakers pic.twitter.com/lMvDMNQpK9 – 4:57 PM
