Zach LaVine misses practice, questionable for tomorrow

Jamal Collier: Zach LaVine did not practice today. He had some knee soreness coming out of the game against the Pistons, but Donovan says he is questionable for tomorrow vs Cavs
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I’d be a lot more excited for the Bulls about Alex Caruso nearing a return if I wasn’t so concerned about Zach LaVine’s knee, dude’s battling though. – 3:16 PM
I’d be a lot more excited for the Bulls about Alex Caruso nearing a return if I wasn’t so concerned about Zach LaVine’s knee, dude’s battling though. – 3:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have logged 95 minutes together this season, posing a net rating of plus-12.5. Bulls are 12-5.
Caruso: “When you add those guys in here, I think we still are (elite).” – 2:52 PM
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have logged 95 minutes together this season, posing a net rating of plus-12.5. Bulls are 12-5.
Caruso: “When you add those guys in here, I think we still are (elite).” – 2:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
While Alex Caruso was a full contact participant in Friday’s Bulls practice, and Patrick Williams was a non-contact participant, Zach LaVine sat practice out. Billy Donovan said he experienced knee soreness after Detroit game. Believes LaVine will be questionable vs. CLE – 2:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine didn’t practice today to rest knee, Donovan thinks he’ll likely be listed as questionable for Cleveland game. #Bulls – 2:01 PM
Zach LaVine didn’t practice today to rest knee, Donovan thinks he’ll likely be listed as questionable for Cleveland game. #Bulls – 2:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (left knee soreness) did not practice today and is questionable for Saturday’s game against Cleveland. – 2:01 PM
Zach LaVine (left knee soreness) did not practice today and is questionable for Saturday’s game against Cleveland. – 2:01 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine did not practice today.
He had some knee soreness coming out of the game against the Pistons, but Donovan says he is questionable for tomorrow vs Cavs – 2:00 PM
Zach LaVine did not practice today.
He had some knee soreness coming out of the game against the Pistons, but Donovan says he is questionable for tomorrow vs Cavs – 2:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine didn’t practice because of left knee soreness, per Donovan. – 1:59 PM
Zach LaVine didn’t practice because of left knee soreness, per Donovan. – 1:59 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 27th birthday to Zach LaVine!
📊 465 GP, 19.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.9 APG
🎯 46.1 FG%, 38.6 3P%, 82.9 FT%
⭐️ 2x (2021, 2022)
LaVine is a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion and won a gold medal playing for the USA men’s basketball team at the 2020 Summer Olympics. pic.twitter.com/gQllvDzEFn – 8:01 AM
🎂 Happy 27th birthday to Zach LaVine!
📊 465 GP, 19.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.9 APG
🎯 46.1 FG%, 38.6 3P%, 82.9 FT%
⭐️ 2x (2021, 2022)
LaVine is a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion and won a gold medal playing for the USA men’s basketball team at the 2020 Summer Olympics. pic.twitter.com/gQllvDzEFn – 8:01 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Both Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan cited some loud words being used to challenge each other during timeouts. Donovan said DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Tristan Thompson took lead.
What was said? DeRozan: “Things that I can’t repeat. But it got everybody going.” – 9:48 PM
Both Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan cited some loud words being used to challenge each other during timeouts. Donovan said DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Tristan Thompson took lead.
What was said? DeRozan: “Things that I can’t repeat. But it got everybody going.” – 9:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win ! Bulls win ! Bulls win ! The losing streak is over at 5. Bulls 114 Pistons 108. DeRozan with 36- 28 in the second half. LaVine with 25. Vucevic with 21. DeRozan and LaVine= 22 of 24 from the line. Bulls scored 23 points off 16 Pistons turnovers. – 9:22 PM
Bulls win ! Bulls win ! Bulls win ! The losing streak is over at 5. Bulls 114 Pistons 108. DeRozan with 36- 28 in the second half. LaVine with 25. Vucevic with 21. DeRozan and LaVine= 22 of 24 from the line. Bulls scored 23 points off 16 Pistons turnovers. – 9:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan powers the Bulls to a comeback 114-108 win over the Detroit Pistons. Bulls stay in fourth with that win.
DeRozan: 36 points, 8 rebounds
Vučević: 21 points, 6 rebounds
LaVine: 25 points – 9:21 PM
DeMar DeRozan powers the Bulls to a comeback 114-108 win over the Detroit Pistons. Bulls stay in fourth with that win.
DeRozan: 36 points, 8 rebounds
Vučević: 21 points, 6 rebounds
LaVine: 25 points – 9:21 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 112, Pistons 108.
DeMar DeRozan: 36/8/4
Zach LaVine: 25/5/1
Nikola Vučević: 21/6/2
The Bulls snap a five-game losing streak and are now 40-26. – 9:20 PM
Final: Bulls 112, Pistons 108.
DeMar DeRozan: 36/8/4
Zach LaVine: 25/5/1
Nikola Vučević: 21/6/2
The Bulls snap a five-game losing streak and are now 40-26. – 9:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 114, Pistons 108
Bulls snap season-high 5-game skid and stay in 4th
DeRozan 36 pts (16 in 4th), 8 rebs, 4 assists
LaVine 25 pts
Vucevic 21 pts
Cunningham 22 pts, 6 assists – 9:20 PM
Bulls 114, Pistons 108
Bulls snap season-high 5-game skid and stay in 4th
DeRozan 36 pts (16 in 4th), 8 rebs, 4 assists
LaVine 25 pts
Vucevic 21 pts
Cunningham 22 pts, 6 assists – 9:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls on 9-0 run and LaVine headed to line.
Pistons haven’t scored in close to 4 minutes. – 9:04 PM
Bulls on 9-0 run and LaVine headed to line.
Pistons haven’t scored in close to 4 minutes. – 9:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have work to do to avoid sixth loss in a row. They trail Pistons 91-84 after 3Qs. DeRozan 20 pts, Vucevic 19, LaVine 17.
Cade Cunningham has 22 pts & Pistons have three bench players in double figures. – 8:48 PM
#Bulls have work to do to avoid sixth loss in a row. They trail Pistons 91-84 after 3Qs. DeRozan 20 pts, Vucevic 19, LaVine 17.
Cade Cunningham has 22 pts & Pistons have three bench players in double figures. – 8:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That’s an example of a player just straight-line driving right past the Bulls. Cory Joseph blew right past Zach LaVine. No resistance, no time for help. – 8:33 PM
That’s an example of a player just straight-line driving right past the Bulls. Cory Joseph blew right past Zach LaVine. No resistance, no time for help. – 8:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s a tough drive for #Pistons Cory Joseph to get by Zach LaVine, but he gets it to go. – 8:33 PM
That’s a tough drive for #Pistons Cory Joseph to get by Zach LaVine, but he gets it to go. – 8:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls enter the half down 56-53 against the second-to-last team in the East.
LaVine leading with 17 points, Vooch getting a lot of room to work for 14 points.
Cade Cunningham (12 points, 5 assists) has been crucial and the Detroit bench is making a huge difference. – 8:04 PM
The Bulls enter the half down 56-53 against the second-to-last team in the East.
LaVine leading with 17 points, Vooch getting a lot of room to work for 14 points.
Cade Cunningham (12 points, 5 assists) has been crucial and the Detroit bench is making a huge difference. – 8:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Sloppy first half for #Bulls. LaVine has 17 pts, Vucevic 14 and those two have combined to hit 11 of 14 shots, but Pistons lead 56-53 – 8:04 PM
Sloppy first half for #Bulls. LaVine has 17 pts, Vucevic 14 and those two have combined to hit 11 of 14 shots, but Pistons lead 56-53 – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pistons 56, Bulls 53 at half
LaVine 17 pts (5-7 FG)
Vucevic 14 pts (6-7 FG)
Cunningham 12 pts, 5 assists
Pistons 56.4% FG – 8:02 PM
Pistons 56, Bulls 53 at half
LaVine 17 pts (5-7 FG)
Vucevic 14 pts (6-7 FG)
Cunningham 12 pts, 5 assists
Pistons 56.4% FG – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was a strong move by Isaiah Livers.
Cade and LaVine are having words. They’re not friendly ones. – 7:53 PM
That was a strong move by Isaiah Livers.
Cade and LaVine are having words. They’re not friendly ones. – 7:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine has been assertive cutting to the rim tonight and Vučević looks comfortable with these mismatches. Should be a consistent combination for the Bulls tonight on offense.
Ten points combined early in this one as the Bulls pull out to a 10-6 lead. – 7:17 PM
Zach LaVine has been assertive cutting to the rim tonight and Vučević looks comfortable with these mismatches. Should be a consistent combination for the Bulls tonight on offense.
Ten points combined early in this one as the Bulls pull out to a 10-6 lead. – 7:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving has 42 points and 9 threes in Charlotte. For those wondering, Klay Thompson holds the NBA record at 14, and Zach LaVine and Steph Curry are tied for 2nd at 13. – 9:01 PM
Kyrie Irving has 42 points and 9 threes in Charlotte. For those wondering, Klay Thompson holds the NBA record at 14, and Zach LaVine and Steph Curry are tied for 2nd at 13. – 9:01 PM
More on this storyline
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine’s visit with a knee specialist in Los Angeles this week went “very well,” according to coach Billy Donovan, who said Wednesday LaVine is cleared to resume play for the team after the All-Star break. LaVine had fluid drained to relieve the swelling in his left knee and he will stay away from basketball activities for 48 hours. Then, he will be cleared to participate in the All-Star Game this weekend and should return for the Bulls next week. “Right now the doctors feel totally fine with him resuming playing,” Donovan said prior to Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. “Zach felt very, very good about the meeting. … He’s probably going to be about 48 hours before he can do any activity really, but he should be able to resume any activity after that.” -via ESPN / February 17, 2022
KC Johnson: Per Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine’s visit went “very well” and some “swelling was taken out of his knee.” He was given a lubricant and he’s cleared for activity within 48 hours. LaVine is eligible physically to attend All-Star. There will be meeting with Bulls doctors about minutes -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 16, 2022
Jamal Collier: Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine’s visit with a specialist in LA went “very well.” He says the Bulls expect to have him back after the All-Star break: “The doctors don’t feel like he’s in any harms way of continuing to play” -via Twitter @JamalCollier / February 16, 2022