Zion Williamson attends Pelicans Friday practice, does light shooting

The New Orleans Pelicans post season chances might be getting a boost soon. Recent reports had Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson potentially returning sooner than later. Well, on Friday, Williamson appears to be taking the next step in his recovery from his foot injury. Williamson was seen at practice Friday morning dong some light shooting.
Source: Kendall Capps @ Clutch Points
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some perspective on Anthony Edwards having missed a handful of games with a knee injury (and being back now)…
Edwards was drafted 478 days ago, and played 4275 minutes in that time.
Zion Williamson was drafted 994 days ago, and played 2694 minutes in that time. – 6:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zion Williamson at Pelicans practice today … via @New Orleans Pelicans photography.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/apMxsz01SQ – 5:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Couple more Zion shots from an actual camera and not me trying to shoot it on my phone a court over.
From the Pelicans’ official IG: pic.twitter.com/jk5xiSP8CW – 1:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s Hoop Collective YouTube exclusive: the Pelicans have a huge decision to make with Zion Williamson this summer. So should they extend him, trade him or wait? @Brian Windhorst, @Tim MacMahon and I discussed which path we each would choose: youtu.be/NyTIyP13DgY – 1:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Devonte’ Graham on having Zion around: “It’s good. It’s good for him. I know he missed being here. Just being around your family, your brothers. It was a warm welcome when he came back. Just want to see him healthy. That’s all.” – 12:27 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
HELLO!
It’s @polkandkush Day!
– ZION is back in town
– The Pelicans go up and down
– Saints literally have no QB
– LaToya named national infrastructure leader…
– Ruston education leader caught in the lewdness
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pol… – 9:51 AM
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green said Zion Williamson will not be on the bench tonight but will be around the team starting tomorrow. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 9, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has returned to the city after spending nearly two months in Portland rehabbing his injured foot away from the team, sources told ESPN on Saturday. Williamson, who fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the summer, is set to rejoin the team next week. Sources told ESPN that Williamson will not travel with the team initially, and with the Pelicans set for a quick two-game road trip to Denver and Memphis, Williamson will be back around the team when it returns to New Orleans. -via ESPN / March 7, 2022
While he remains out indefinitely, he is now set to take the next step in his rehab process around the team, sources said. Williamson has not progressed to the point where he can even play one-on-0 yet but will work toward that under the supervision of the Pelicans’ strength and training staff. -via ESPN / March 7, 2022