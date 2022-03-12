Alex Caruso officially back for Chicago

Rob Schaefer: Alex Caruso is available vs. Cavs, per Billy Donovan. Zach LaVine (knee soreness) is out
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
More on this storyline
Joe Cowley: Billy Donovan said he has no idea where Alex Caruso actually is as far as game rhythm. LaVine had more discomfort in the knee. Donovan reiterated that LaVine’s knee has to be managed like this all year. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / March 12, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls list Alex Caruso and LaVine questionable vs. Cavs. Dosunmu (groin) and Vucevic (hamstring) are probable. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 11, 2022
Jamal Collier: Zach LaVine did not practice today. He had some knee soreness coming out of the game against the Pistons, but Donovan says he is questionable for tomorrow vs Cavs -via Twitter @JamalCollier / March 11, 2022