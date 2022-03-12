Brook Lopez nearing return from back injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the latest on Brook Lopez (questions from @Jim Owczarski): pic.twitter.com/4TNCbKB4AJ – 7:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Brook Lopez came through his week of 5-on-5 practices OK.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer offered this today in San Francisco: “I would say he’s getting close.” – 7:17 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says Brook Lopez is “getting close” to a return and working on his conditioning – 7:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked five shots last night, raising his season total to a league-leading 150 blocks.
Jackson Jr. is the third player in NBA history to record at least 100 3P made and 150 blocks in a season, joining Brook Lopez (2x) and Raef LaFrentz. pic.twitter.com/oZ5hY43uzf – 10:21 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez did not make the trip to Oklahoma City, so here is your pregame workout footage. pic.twitter.com/Q9umjll43G – 7:21 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Hawks: OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation) Doubtful: Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) Grayson Allen is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 9, 2022
Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Sunday’s game against the Suns OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery) George Hill (neck soreness) Brook Lopez (back surgery) Wesley Matthews (left hamstring soreness) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 5, 2022
Eric Nehm: Budenholzer: “Brook is going to start contact and 5-on-5 scrimmaging, which really doesn’t happen much this time of year and so he hadn’t had any of that yet. So he will now start having some scrimmage and contact and we’ll organize that. It’s another good positive step for him.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 4, 2022