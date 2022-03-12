Brook Lopez nearing return from back injury

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the latest on Brook Lopez (questions from @Jim Owczarski): pic.twitter.com/4TNCbKB4AJ7:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Brook Lopez came through his week of 5-on-5 practices OK.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer offered this today in San Francisco: “I would say he’s getting close.” – 7:17 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says Brook Lopez is “getting close” to a return and working on his conditioning – 7:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked five shots last night, raising his season total to a league-leading 150 blocks.
Jackson Jr. is the third player in NBA history to record at least 100 3P made and 150 blocks in a season, joining Brook Lopez (2x) and Raef LaFrentz. pic.twitter.com/oZ5hY43uzf10:21 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks’ first injury report for Saturday’s game vs. the Warriors in San Francisco:
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation), Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) – 8:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez did not make the trip to Oklahoma City, so here is your pregame workout footage. pic.twitter.com/Q9umjll43G7:21 PM

Eric Nehm: Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Hawks: OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation) Doubtful: Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) Grayson Allen is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 9, 2022
Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Sunday’s game against the Suns OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery) George Hill (neck soreness) Brook Lopez (back surgery) Wesley Matthews (left hamstring soreness) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 5, 2022

