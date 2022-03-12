Bucks vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 38, Golden State Warriors 32 (Q2 10:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Warriors are just 2-for-12 so far from behind the three-point line. – 9:14 PM
#Warriors are just 2-for-12 so far from behind the three-point line. – 9:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen with a corner three and a strong Bobby Portis dunk = 38-32 #Bucks lead and a #Warriors timeout early in the second quarter. – 9:13 PM
Grayson Allen with a corner three and a strong Bobby Portis dunk = 38-32 #Bucks lead and a #Warriors timeout early in the second quarter. – 9:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors aren’t doing a great job defending the 3-point line so far tonight. – 9:12 PM
Warriors aren’t doing a great job defending the 3-point line so far tonight. – 9:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors and Bucks are tied at 28 entering the second quarter. Golden State held Milwaukee to 38.5 percent shooting, but they’re just 9-26 at the other end. Jordan Poole has a team-high 7 points. And Andrew Wiggins is 2-2 from the charity stripe. – 9:10 PM
Warriors and Bucks are tied at 28 entering the second quarter. Golden State held Milwaukee to 38.5 percent shooting, but they’re just 9-26 at the other end. Jordan Poole has a team-high 7 points. And Andrew Wiggins is 2-2 from the charity stripe. – 9:10 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 at Chase Center: Warriors 28, Bucks 28
-Shooting brutal (GSW 34.6pct, MIL 38.5)
-Warriors 2/12 from 3, Bucks 6/14
-Looney doing work (5 rebs, 8 minutes)
-Giannis: 2 fouls, 6 minutes
-Poole 7p, Curry 5
-GSW 17-12 reb adv (surprise) – 9:09 PM
After 1 at Chase Center: Warriors 28, Bucks 28
-Shooting brutal (GSW 34.6pct, MIL 38.5)
-Warriors 2/12 from 3, Bucks 6/14
-Looney doing work (5 rebs, 8 minutes)
-Giannis: 2 fouls, 6 minutes
-Poole 7p, Curry 5
-GSW 17-12 reb adv (surprise) – 9:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Milwaukee’s Serge Ibaka just walked off the floor holding a towel to his right eye after the end of the first quarter. – 9:09 PM
Milwaukee’s Serge Ibaka just walked off the floor holding a towel to his right eye after the end of the first quarter. – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo played just over six minutes in the first quarter. #Bucks and #Warriors tied at 28. – 9:08 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo played just over six minutes in the first quarter. #Bucks and #Warriors tied at 28. – 9:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ibaka heading to the locker room with a towel over his right eye – 9:07 PM
Ibaka heading to the locker room with a towel over his right eye – 9:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Serge Ibaka is headed to the locker room — he’s bleeding from his face. – 9:07 PM
#Bucks center Serge Ibaka is headed to the locker room — he’s bleeding from his face. – 9:07 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors start 8-8 from the free throw line where free throws happen uncontested on a charity stripe – 9:07 PM
Warriors start 8-8 from the free throw line where free throws happen uncontested on a charity stripe – 9:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bucks 6/10 on ATB threes, 0/4 on corner 3s. Golden State has blown 3 very easy layups, shot 2/12 on 3s. Giannis missed much of the first Q due to foul trouble. Tied at 28. – 9:07 PM
Bucks 6/10 on ATB threes, 0/4 on corner 3s. Golden State has blown 3 very easy layups, shot 2/12 on 3s. Giannis missed much of the first Q due to foul trouble. Tied at 28. – 9:07 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Some jumbotron story-telling during the break and the Dubs were reacting to old cell phone models. Klay Thompson said he did indeed have a flip phone last season. – 9:04 PM
Some jumbotron story-telling during the break and the Dubs were reacting to old cell phone models. Klay Thompson said he did indeed have a flip phone last season. – 9:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Holiday and Middleton are starting to get going from 3-point range. Bucks have now made 5 triples in 11 attempts.
MIL 25, GSW 24 | 1:52 1Q – 9:02 PM
Holiday and Middleton are starting to get going from 3-point range. Bucks have now made 5 triples in 11 attempts.
MIL 25, GSW 24 | 1:52 1Q – 9:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30 just needed a little bit of space 🎯
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/lGwVVkLgJF – 9:02 PM
30 just needed a little bit of space 🎯
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/lGwVVkLgJF – 9:02 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
The crowd groan when Bjelica missed that lay-up was truly special – 9:00 PM
The crowd groan when Bjelica missed that lay-up was truly special – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Warriors in the bonus with 3:34 to go in the first – handful of loose ball fouls on the #Bucks in the early going. – 8:58 PM
#Warriors in the bonus with 3:34 to go in the first – handful of loose ball fouls on the #Bucks in the early going. – 8:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Giannis takes it back to the Freak 1s tonight: pic.twitter.com/Mjih3GUkLm – 8:56 PM
Giannis takes it back to the Freak 1s tonight: pic.twitter.com/Mjih3GUkLm – 8:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo in the opening 7+ minutes, and he is out for Serge Ibaka. – 8:54 PM
Two fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo in the opening 7+ minutes, and he is out for Serge Ibaka. – 8:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bucks run their Giannis iso on the left block. Number one key there is you can’t let him rip through to the baseline, which Looney allowed him to do. – 8:53 PM
Bucks run their Giannis iso on the left block. Number one key there is you can’t let him rip through to the baseline, which Looney allowed him to do. – 8:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nice ovation for Stephen Curry inside Chase Center on reaching 20K career points Thursday in Denver. – 8:52 PM
Nice ovation for Stephen Curry inside Chase Center on reaching 20K career points Thursday in Denver. – 8:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors run out to 13-6 lead in the first 5:16. Using quickness advantage to offset lack of size
Bucks only 2/12 FG but getting decent looks – 8:50 PM
Warriors run out to 13-6 lead in the first 5:16. Using quickness advantage to offset lack of size
Bucks only 2/12 FG but getting decent looks – 8:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Welcome to the Poole Party
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/Wo7JDhAFLW – 8:50 PM
Welcome to the Poole Party
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/Wo7JDhAFLW – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have opened this one 2-for-12 from the floor.
Poole has 7, Looney has 2 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds and a block.
#Warriors up 13-6. – 8:49 PM
#Bucks have opened this one 2-for-12 from the floor.
Poole has 7, Looney has 2 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds and a block.
#Warriors up 13-6. – 8:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rufus King alumnus Jordan Poole has 7 early points for the #Warriors – they lead the #Bucks 11-6. – 8:47 PM
Rufus King alumnus Jordan Poole has 7 early points for the #Warriors – they lead the #Bucks 11-6. – 8:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Making it happen on the court and in the community.
Prior to tonight’s game, Adonal Foyle presented Gary Payton II with the NBA Cares January Community Assist Award 👏 pic.twitter.com/fLHnA4lXZz – 8:47 PM
Making it happen on the court and in the community.
Prior to tonight’s game, Adonal Foyle presented Gary Payton II with the NBA Cares January Community Assist Award 👏 pic.twitter.com/fLHnA4lXZz – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Six straight missed shots to open this one before Kevon Looney made a shot, but Giannis Antetokounmpo got his first foul at the 10:45 mark. Steph Curry whistled for his at 10:18. – 8:43 PM
Six straight missed shots to open this one before Kevon Looney made a shot, but Giannis Antetokounmpo got his first foul at the 10:45 mark. Steph Curry whistled for his at 10:18. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Warriors star Stephen Curry has now tied #Bucks center Brook Lopez for No. 94 on the all-time games started list. – 8:40 PM
#Warriors star Stephen Curry has now tied #Bucks center Brook Lopez for No. 94 on the all-time games started list. – 8:40 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Just saw Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur here at Chase Center for Warriors-Bucks. – 8:40 PM
Just saw Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur here at Chase Center for Warriors-Bucks. – 8:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starting backcourt tonight:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney will start in the frontcourt. – 8:26 PM
Warriors starting backcourt tonight:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney will start in the frontcourt. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m sure once Stephen Curry-Klay Thomspon-Draymond Green will have something to say about thsi when they are all healthy…but do the Milwaukee #Bucks have the best Big Three in the NBA?
Here’s what the numbers say: jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:22 PM
I’m sure once Stephen Curry-Klay Thomspon-Draymond Green will have something to say about thsi when they are all healthy…but do the Milwaukee #Bucks have the best Big Three in the NBA?
Here’s what the numbers say: jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Don Nelson is just as celebrated here in San Francisco, and the former #Bucks & #Warriors head coach saw Gregg Popovich break his all-time coaching wins record last night. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:21 PM
Don Nelson is just as celebrated here in San Francisco, and the former #Bucks & #Warriors head coach saw Gregg Popovich break his all-time coaching wins record last night. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 8:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“It’s hard to put into words the accomplishment, but more importantly all the people he’s impacted.”
Coach Bud on Gregg Popovich’s milestone. pic.twitter.com/qVmmA47oAu – 8:20 PM
“It’s hard to put into words the accomplishment, but more importantly all the people he’s impacted.”
Coach Bud on Gregg Popovich’s milestone. pic.twitter.com/qVmmA47oAu – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Lock in, #DubNation
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/0FrB8FeXfn – 8:10 PM
Lock in, #DubNation
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/0FrB8FeXfn – 8:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Former Milwaukee Hamilton star Kevon Looney continues his streak as the only #Warriors player to start every game this season. – 8:09 PM
Former Milwaukee Hamilton star Kevon Looney continues his streak as the only #Warriors player to start every game this season. – 8:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole will start together for the first time ever. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney complete the Warriors starting five tonight against the Bucks. – 8:08 PM
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole will start together for the first time ever. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney complete the Warriors starting five tonight against the Bucks. – 8:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors are starting Steph, Klay and Jordan Poole together for the first time. Kerr has talked about how he likes them as a closing unit, and now is trying them out to start out.
Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney round out the starting five. – 8:05 PM
Warriors are starting Steph, Klay and Jordan Poole together for the first time. Kerr has talked about how he likes them as a closing unit, and now is trying them out to start out.
Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney round out the starting five. – 8:05 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/AZ7GKlWvql – 8:03 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/AZ7GKlWvql – 8:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Notable news: The Warriors are starting the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole backcourt tonight vs Bucks. First time they’ve started together. Next to Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney. – 8:03 PM
Notable news: The Warriors are starting the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole backcourt tonight vs Bucks. First time they’ve started together. Next to Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney. – 8:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
poetry in motion
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/unbVpcXVh6 – 7:51 PM
poetry in motion
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/unbVpcXVh6 – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Since the All-Star break, Khris is averaging 26.3 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/JmA9rbYRTr – 7:49 PM
Since the All-Star break, Khris is averaging 26.3 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/JmA9rbYRTr – 7:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn. – 7:40 PM
There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn. – 7:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
With back-to-back 39 and 43-point performances in his last two games, Giannis is currently tied for the league lead in scoring at 29.7 ppg.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/RaoAgLLIGh – 7:31 PM
With back-to-back 39 and 43-point performances in his last two games, Giannis is currently tied for the league lead in scoring at 29.7 ppg.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/RaoAgLLIGh – 7:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the latest on Brook Lopez (questions from @Jim Owczarski): pic.twitter.com/4TNCbKB4AJ – 7:26 PM
Here is Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the latest on Brook Lopez (questions from @Jim Owczarski): pic.twitter.com/4TNCbKB4AJ – 7:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks never trailed while garnering their second-largest halftime lead in franchise history cruising to a 118-99 victory at Fiserv Forum.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/zHoAKJUAGO – 7:18 PM
The Bucks never trailed while garnering their second-largest halftime lead in franchise history cruising to a 118-99 victory at Fiserv Forum.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/zHoAKJUAGO – 7:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Rook’s are ready 🎯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/g8Vxe77stx – 7:18 PM
Rook’s are ready 🎯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/g8Vxe77stx – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Brook Lopez came through his week of 5-on-5 practices OK.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer offered this today in San Francisco: “I would say he’s getting close.” – 7:17 PM
#Bucks center Brook Lopez came through his week of 5-on-5 practices OK.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer offered this today in San Francisco: “I would say he’s getting close.” – 7:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Pat Connaughton is doing some catching and “light” contact with coaches in his rehab from hand surgery. – 7:15 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Pat Connaughton is doing some catching and “light” contact with coaches in his rehab from hand surgery. – 7:15 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says Brook Lopez is “getting close” to a return and working on his conditioning – 7:05 PM
Coach Budenholzer says Brook Lopez is “getting close” to a return and working on his conditioning – 7:05 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Some injury updates from Kerr:
Otto: scrimmaged today, will likely play Monday
GP2: did not scrim, no Monday, “needs more time” before he plays
Andre: ?, has not taked to him
Wiseman: “soon,” excited to watch him in person Sunday – 7:05 PM
Some injury updates from Kerr:
Otto: scrimmaged today, will likely play Monday
GP2: did not scrim, no Monday, “needs more time” before he plays
Andre: ?, has not taked to him
Wiseman: “soon,” excited to watch him in person Sunday – 7:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Working on the weekend like usual.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/BqpHWyOObl – 6:58 PM
Working on the weekend like usual.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/BqpHWyOObl – 6:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
23.8 PPG over the last five outings for No. 3️⃣
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/5GHN9QOBl4 – 6:55 PM
23.8 PPG over the last five outings for No. 3️⃣
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/5GHN9QOBl4 – 6:55 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Otto Porter Jr scrimmaged today and is expected to play Monday, per Steve Kerr. – 6:54 PM
Otto Porter Jr scrimmaged today and is expected to play Monday, per Steve Kerr. – 6:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Otto Porter Jr. scrimmaged today and is expected to play on Monday. – 6:49 PM
Steve Kerr says Otto Porter Jr. scrimmaged today and is expected to play on Monday. – 6:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. scrimmaged today. Feeling better. Warriors expect him to return on Monday, per Kerr. Gary Payton II didn’t scrimmage. Still not on the court. Team calling him day-to-day with knee issue. – 6:48 PM
Otto Porter Jr. scrimmaged today. Feeling better. Warriors expect him to return on Monday, per Kerr. Gary Payton II didn’t scrimmage. Still not on the court. Team calling him day-to-day with knee issue. – 6:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. – who is still out with a general illness – scrimmaged today and is expected to play on Monday, Steve Kerr says.
Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala did not scrimmage and still don’t have clear timetables for returning. – 6:48 PM
Otto Porter Jr. – who is still out with a general illness – scrimmaged today and is expected to play on Monday, Steve Kerr says.
Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala did not scrimmage and still don’t have clear timetables for returning. – 6:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Here’s what a 1 to 16 playoff would look like with no conferences this year:
1) PHX vs 16) LAC
8) DAL vs 9) CHI
4) MIA vs 13) MIN
5) MIL vs 12) CLE
3) GSW vs 14) TOR
6) UTA vs 11) DEN
2) MEM vs 15) BKN
7) PHI vs 10) BOS
Which 4 teams make the semi-finals? – 5:39 PM
Here’s what a 1 to 16 playoff would look like with no conferences this year:
1) PHX vs 16) LAC
8) DAL vs 9) CHI
4) MIA vs 13) MIN
5) MIL vs 12) CLE
3) GSW vs 14) TOR
6) UTA vs 11) DEN
2) MEM vs 15) BKN
7) PHI vs 10) BOS
Which 4 teams make the semi-finals? – 5:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Injury reports for tonight’s matchup between the Warriors & Bucks: pic.twitter.com/zkCn8d1s0p – 5:39 PM
Injury reports for tonight’s matchup between the Warriors & Bucks: pic.twitter.com/zkCn8d1s0p – 5:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Caesar’s has Bam Adebayo at +250 for DPOY and Draymond Green at +5000.
Bam has missed 25 games. Draymond has missed 33 and is expected back Monday.
I don’t get this. Not one bit. Draymond was better than Bam, and if he’s missed too much time, so has Bam. pic.twitter.com/U7HnojkFUu – 4:36 PM
Caesar’s has Bam Adebayo at +250 for DPOY and Draymond Green at +5000.
Bam has missed 25 games. Draymond has missed 33 and is expected back Monday.
I don’t get this. Not one bit. Draymond was better than Bam, and if he’s missed too much time, so has Bam. pic.twitter.com/U7HnojkFUu – 4:36 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Adonal Foyle pic.twitter.com/QJrpb89zyX – 4:32 PM
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Adonal Foyle pic.twitter.com/QJrpb89zyX – 4:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 10 steals tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 4:11 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 10 steals tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 4:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey admits he must be better on the defensive end in order for Philly to have success. He acknowledged he had a tough game against Seth Curry on Thursday. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/12/tyr… via @SixersWire #NBA – 3:09 PM
Tyrese Maxey admits he must be better on the defensive end in order for Philly to have success. He acknowledged he had a tough game against Seth Curry on Thursday. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/12/tyr… via @SixersWire #NBA – 3:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Irrespective of contract, would you rather have Tyler Herro or Jordan Poole going forward? – 3:05 PM
Irrespective of contract, would you rather have Tyler Herro or Jordan Poole going forward? – 3:05 PM