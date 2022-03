Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

At the end of the half, Bulls lead #Cavs 53-42. Cavs shot 18 of 49 (36.7%) from the field and 4 of 14 (28.6%) from 3.Evan Mobley has 13 pts and 4 rebounds. Darius Garland struggling in the first half, as he is 2 of 12 from the field and missed his 3. He has 6 pts. – 9:10 PM