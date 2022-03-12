Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-28) play against the Chicago Bulls (26-26) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 42, Chicago Bulls 53 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Another herky-jerky start for cool-shooting #Cavs – trail in CHI, 53-42; CLE, 37%FG, 29% 3ptFG; reb: CHI, 26, CLE, 18; DeRozan, game-hi 17pts; CLE, just 2-3FT; Mobley, 13pts, 6-9FG, 4reb, stl, blk; Wade, 7pts, 3-5FG, 2reb; Garland, 6pts, 2-12FG, 4reb, 4asst; Rondo, 6pts, 3-5FG. pic.twitter.com/qNF91vdsDM – 9:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the half, Bulls lead #Cavs 53-42. Cavs shot 18 of 49 (36.7%) from the field and 4 of 14 (28.6%) from 3.
Evan Mobley has 13 pts and 4 rebounds. Darius Garland struggling in the first half, as he is 2 of 12 from the field and missed his 3. He has 6 pts. – 9:10 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs shooting 36.7% and were outrebounded 26-18. Bulls hit 45.5% from field, 5-13 3s. Bulls 9 turnovers, Cavs 8 (Garland 4). – 9:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
As mentioned earlier, Cavs played in Miami last night while #Bulls had 2 days off, so they should take care of business tonight, especially with no Allen/Lauri for Cleveland. – 9:09 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Bulls lead #Cavs 53-42 at half. Cavs 4 of 14 from deep and most of them wide open looks. Mobley 13p 4r, Wade 7p, Rondo 6p, Garland 6p 4r 4a (2-12 FG). DeRozan 17p 4r 4a, Dosunmu 10p, Vucevic 9p 6r – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEMAR AT THE HORN.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/rHL479LNRO – 9:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs trail 53-42 at the half. Rookie Evan Mobley looks just fine at center again despite a matchup with a more burly and seasoned Vucevic. Mobley has 13 points, 4 rebounds and a couple smooth Js. Darius Garland is 2-12 from the field. Now 6-29 over the last six quarters. – 9:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls up 11 at the half – like I said, Cavs aren’t ready for big boy games yet … – 9:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan buzzer-beating fallaway puts Bulls ahead of Cavs 53-42 at half. He has 17 to lead all scorers
Cleveland is shooting 36.7%. Darius Garland, who typically kills Bulls, is 2-12 with 4 turnovers – 9:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeRozan’s buzzer-beater puts #Bulls up 53-42 at half. D has 17 pts, Ayo 10, Vuc 9 & 6. Caruso making his usual impact has 3 steals in 15 mins.
Evan Mobley leads Cavs with 13. – 9:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up at the break.
DeMar DeRozan: 17 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast
Ayo Dosunmu: 10 pts (4-5 FG) pic.twitter.com/1dsF2AgH1m – 9:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan hits a fading buzzer beater as he tumbles to the ground to close the half, just because.
Bulls carry a 53-42 lead into the half. DeRozan (17 pts) leads scoring with Ayo (10 pts) and Vooch (9 pts) supporting.
Caruso has 3 points, 3 steals, a block and an assist. – 9:05 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 53-42 at half. DeRozan beats the buzzer at the half. 17 pts. – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC ➡️ Deebo ➡️ VOOCH
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/1lNaClmX93 – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 53, Cavaliers 42 at half
DeRozan 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Dosunmu 10 points
Vucevic 9 points, 6 rebounds
Caruso 3 points, 3 steals
Mobley 13 pts
Garland 2-12 FGs
Cavs 36.7% – 9:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Defense ➡️ Offense
That’ll make it a 7-0 run! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QuXYq5RqYV – 8:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEEBO COMING IN HOT.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/E1qt92LnpI – 8:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The extra pass 😍🤌
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/8RBzvOmyCx – 8:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls on a 21-5 run..up 39-27. Bulls 60%fg. DeRozan with 12. 7 each Ayo and Vooch. 8:34 to go 1st half. – 8:43 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan turns the corner on Wade and slams down a right-handed dunk with a little extra edge.
More assertive start from the Bulls tonight as they pull ahead to 36-27. – 8:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
One Chicago fan behind the basket after Rajon Rondo’s 3-point attempt from the corner: “Rajon, what are you doing? You never made that shot!” Other fan turns around and says, “You’re right. You’re right.” – 8:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso doing Caruso things.
Steal and long pass to Jones Jr. for a dunk – 8:38 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs trail Bulls 24-22 after 1st Q. Bulls 8 turnovers, Cavs 6 – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Settling in.
DeMar with 8 points in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/rr4r7nNUNi – 8:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Bulls lead the #Cavs 24-22. Cavs shot 9 of 23 (39.1%) from the field and 3 of 5 (60%) from 3. Cavs have to keep an eye on turnovers, as they had 6 in the first quarter.
Evan Mobley leads the Cavs with 11 points. – 8:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
First quarter was a turnover-fest, #Bulls with 8, Cavs 6. Bulls came back to lead 24-22 after one. Evan Moblet has 11 pts, DeRozan 8. – 8:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
He’s backkkkkkkk.
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/xB2iVazMed – 8:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs keep doubling the post. Vucevic. DeRozan. And the Bulls keep throwing the ball away out of it. Chicago has 8 (!!!) first quarter turnovers. There are still 2 minutes remaining. – 8:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Turnovers are eating away at everything the Bulls are doing well tonight. Eight already in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#MOBLEYROTY 🔥
@Evan Mobley has started the night 5-5 in Chi-Town! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/oRM1RpqiVM – 8:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso making stuff happen. Stripped Lamar Stevens on a fastbreak, drilled a corner 3, forced a turnover on Garland that led to a layup – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso punches the ball out of Stevens’ hands to stop a breakaway layup, then nails a 3-pointer at the opposite end on the impending play. Energetic start to the guard’s return. – 8:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Dosunmu and Bulls doing good job on Garland, who’s 0-5 with three TOs.
Mobley on the other hand . . . 11 ponits already. – 8:26 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso is already chirping out defensive directives to his teammates, giving direction for Vooch to send his man left and calling out where to send the ball after rebounds. – 8:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Standing ovation as Alex Caruso checks in for his first minutes since Jan. 21 – 8:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Here comes Alex Caruso. Solid cheer from the crowd at the United Center as he checks into the game. – 8:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Checking into the game: @Alex Caruso! pic.twitter.com/g48Z12bTBj – 8:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso checks in for first time since he suffered a fractured right wrist on Jan. 21. United Center roars its approval. – 8:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
That @USC_Hoops connection 🔥
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/KWxwq8CMp5 – 8:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland, who went 4-17 from the field last night in the loss against Miami, is visibly frustrated early against Chicago. Just slammed the ball after his baseline travel. He has missed his first 4 shots. And dropped a few F-Bombs. Has three assists tho. – 8:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch starts the game with 7 of the Bulls’ 11 points. He’s been effective early in double-team traps on Kevin Love and slashing players along the baseline.
Cleveland leads 12-11. – 8:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Headband Woo with the SWAT.
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/dpsDkoBQTG – 8:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sneaky, sneaky 😏
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/DYBHcBdOAq – 8:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Two big blocks for the Bulls to start this one. Ayo brought the heat on the opening Cavs drive and Javonte just smashed away a shot by Garland. – 8:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
One more on the road before we’ve got ourselves a homestand.
Game time. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/e8lEip1zN1 – 8:12 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green rocking the white headband. Celebrating Caruso night? – 8:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo in the “3D” Kobe 11s 👀
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/DczzYJO3S8 – 7:56 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says VanVleet’s availability in future B2B scenarios will be determined based on how he feels when they come, not set approach. Raptors have two sets remaining:
March 20 @ Philly
March 21 @ Chicago
April 7 vs. Philly
April 8 vs. Houston – 7:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby joins the starting lineup tonight against Cleveland.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/yElYEyZmUn – 7:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs will start Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Kevin Love and Evan Mobley tonight against Chicago. – 7:24 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. CHI:
Garland
Okoro
Wade
Love
Mobley
Lauri Markkanen is OUT tonight with right ankle soreness. – 7:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Starting Five in Chicago! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/MwWIHDULTV – 7:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago’s own Donovan McNabb is in the house! pic.twitter.com/j6G3LDZmg9 – 7:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lauri Markkanen out for Cavs with ankle injury. As mentioned earlier, he scored season-high 28 points last time at the UC. #Bulls – 7:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is OUT tonight with ankle soreness, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Kevin Love, sources say, will start in Markkanen’s place. The other four starters will remain the same — Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley. – 7:11 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs injury update:
Lauri Markkanen is OUT with right ankle soreness. – 7:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen is dealing with ankle soreness. It was clear when it happened in Miami last night. He went diving into either fans or the baseline cameras trying to chase down Jimmy Butler on one of his breakaway dunks. – 7:03 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was unsure whether F Lauri Markkanen (sore right ankle) will play tonight at Chicago. Bickerstaff said Friday night at Miami Markkanen aggravated the ankle, initially sprained in January, that kept him out for 11 games. – 7:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you’re watching tonight’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6vD9izTL7q – 7:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine’s knee injury continues to be a game changer for the Bulls.
Donovan said the medical staff felt he needed to take the night off even after two days of rest without playing or practicing.
He continues to emphasize LaVine is dealing with “discomfort” rather than pain. – 6:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
You can bet that when this Bulls caravan comes to a crash this season – whenever that is in the playoffs – LaVine’s exploratory knee surgery will be announced shortly after. That’s how this is shaping up. – 6:31 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Alex Caruso (after missing the past 22 games with a right wrist fracture) will make his return against the Cavaliers tonight.
Billy Donovan says there will likely be a minutes restriction.
Zach LaVine (knee) remains out. #Cavs #Bulls – 6:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
It’s well established that LaVine’s left knee will be managed on a day-to-day basis. Asked Donovan if fact LaVine is sitting after two days between games raises concern level.
Donovan: “It’s not necessarily regressing. It’s just something he has to manage and deal with.” – 6:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan said he has no idea where Alex Caruso actually is as far as game rhythm. LaVine had more discomfort in the knee. Donovan reiterated that LaVine’s knee has to be managed like this all year. – 6:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso will make his return tonight vs. Cleveland.
Welcome back, @Alex Caruso! pic.twitter.com/8josm1e1aG – 6:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso will play tonight, per Billy Donovan. He felt good after shoot around and Billy says the medical staff felt confident in his readiness.
Zach LaVine is out tonight. – 6:20 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso will play tonight against the Cavs, per Billy Donovan. Zach LaVine (knee) is out – 6:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine (knee) is out tonight. Alex Caruso is playing. #Bulls vs Cavs – 6:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (left knee soreness) will not play against Cleveland tonight.
Alex Caruso (wrist) will rejoin the lineup after a 22-game absence. – 6:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso is available vs. Cavs, per Billy Donovan. Zach LaVine (knee soreness) is out – 6:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso will play vs. Cavaliers, per Billy Donovan.
Zach LaVine is out. – 6:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back at home. It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/tMtYYnSmpv – 6:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random – The Nuggets are the only team that hasn’t allowed a 40-point game this season.
Most 40-point games allowed…
7: Hornets
6: Rockets
5: Bulls, Clippers, Blazers, Spurs
nba.com/stats/players/… – 5:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Here’s what a 1 to 16 playoff would look like with no conferences this year:
1) PHX vs 16) LAC
8) DAL vs 9) CHI
4) MIA vs 13) MIN
5) MIL vs 12) CLE
3) GSW vs 14) TOR
6) UTA vs 11) DEN
2) MEM vs 15) BKN
7) PHI vs 10) BOS
Which 4 teams make the semi-finals? – 5:39 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jaden Ivey reminds me of Colin Sexton with less defensive intensity but more size. – 5:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Looking good, Kohen! 😊
All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids. Welcome our newest Bulls fan! pic.twitter.com/lqrjSare90 – 4:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Saturday in the Second City 🏀
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/NQA95PoVuz – 4:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ahhhh, a Chicago tradition: Slaloming the car around St. Patrick’s Day revelers staggering through the streets. – 3:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I feel really out of place in Chicago because I didn’t pack any green-colored clothes. St. Patrick’s Day here is quite the spectacle. – 2:39 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs G Caris LeVert will miss his eighth straight game tonight at Chicago with a right foot sprain. F Lauri Markkanen listed as questionable with right ankle soreness. – 2:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs list Caris LeVert (foot sprain) as OUT and Lauri Markkanen (ankle soreness) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 2:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Last time he played at the United Center, Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 28 pts and hit 5-of-9 3-pointers.
#Bulls may need Tristan Thompson to match the revenge game energy – 2:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
An NBA rookie leading 18 double-doubles this season from #MobleyROTY 👊
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
