Hornets are giving Isaiah Thomas another 10-day contract

Also circulating, Thomas believes, is the idea that he would demand the same role he previously had with the Celtics and the organization would be pressured by Thomas loyalists to play him, especially if the Celtics were to lose. Thomas, 33, said he’s willing to accept any role with an NBA team on a standard contract. “It sucks because that’s just the outside talking,” he said. “Nobody’s ever asked me what I think of situations coming to a team and not playing. Nobody’s asked me that, straight up. And when they do, I tell them exactly what I told you. Whether I play or not, I can make a positive impact in any organization each and every day. That’s who I am. That’s who I’ve always been.” -via Boston Globe / March 8, 2022