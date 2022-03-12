John Salley: 'Kobe Bryant is the greatest Laker of all time'

Jason “White Chocolate” Williams is wrong … Kobe Bryant’s not only in the top five greatest Lakers of all time — he’s number one! … that’s according to former Los Angeles Lakers center (and former Kobe teammate) John Salley, who tells TMZ Sports there is no better Laker ever than the Black Mamba. “Kobe is the greatest Laker of all time,” Salley said outside of LAX this week.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
50-point games by player age:
60: Kobe Bryant, 37 (his last game)
56: LeBron James, 37
51: Jamal Crawford, 39
51: Michael Jordan, 38
50: LeBron James, 37
(No other 37-year-old-and-up has scored more than 46) – 8:43 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Scoring averages of the GOATs at age 37
LeBron James: 29.7 ppg on 51.8 FG%
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 22.0 ppg on 59.9 FG%
Kobe Bryant: 17.6 ppg on 35.8 FG%
Tim Duncan: 15.1 ppg on 49.0 FG%
Shaquille O’Neal: 12.0 ppg on 56.6 FG%
Not playing: MJ, Magic, Bill Russell, Wilt, Larry Bird – 2:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 44 points thus far, and 56 last home game, LeBron is the first Laker since Kobe, in 2006-07, to total 100 points in consecutive home games.
Bryant went for 50 on both 4/12 and 4/15 in 2007. – 12:47 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kanye West just arrived courtside but the real spotting is Rashad McCants here in a crown and a signed Kobe jersey. pic.twitter.com/qRNIiuWgAB – 11:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Asked KAT if he’s changed his free throw form, and he confirmed he has. Said the 10/15 free throw performance against Portland got him to switch it up.
KAT said this an old form he used in 8th grade after watching Kobe shoot free throws. KAT was 8/8 from the line tonight. – 9:53 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Teamed up w/ @NextGemApp for a special giveaway, which #Lakers fans & sports cards enthusiasts will love! Winner will receive PSA 9 Kobe Bryant 1998 Fleer Ultra Gold Medallion card!
TO ENTER: RT this & follow me & @NextGemApp. Winner will be announced March 14th.
Good luck! pic.twitter.com/pcLW9HYux6 – 8:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I switched it up and asked Tyrese Haliburton about his sneaker rotation yesterday (because sometimes basketball questions can get a bit stale).
“My favorite game sneaker? Kobe 8 or PG 1s. PG wears like a 12.5 or a 13, so he can’t help me out.” 😂
Haliburton wears a 14. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/hUZG052gkg – 9:05 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Rewatching Linsanity highlights and a question just came to me: What is Mike Breen’s greatest “bang?”
Kobe’s winner vs. the Suns is probably No. 1. Lin vs. the Raptors is my No. 2. There are like 900 valid options here. – 11:50 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Julius Randle broke out the Nike Kobe 8 VOLT in Dallas! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/HhOwBAJSgN – 12:48 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Josh Christopher rocked PJ Tucker’s Texas-themed Kobe 6 PEs at home. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bA5LyzaKiu – 12:44 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
PJ Tucker in a “Grinch” inspired Nike Kobe 11 at home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/lQSta0qDWZ – 12:41 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
🔥 @Devin Booker in another exclusive Kobe 6 PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/rQrqEy4ltY – 12:39 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker breaks out a Grinch-inspired Kobe 11 👀 pic.twitter.com/bsK58UxLKF – 8:53 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Players who have lost the most reg. season games to Gregg Popovich…
1. Dirk Nowitzki: 29-49 (also leader w/ playoffs included)
2. Vince Carter: 15-43
3. Zach Randolph: 11-39
4. Kobe Bryant: 25-35
5. Jamal Crawford: 14-34
5. Jason Terry: 21-34
Active leader – Rudy Gay: 7-30 – 12:16 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Still can’t forgive LeBron for not beating the Dwight Howard Orlando Magic in 2009.
We DESERVED Kobe vs. LeBron in the Finals 🥺 – 11:27 AM
Williams didn’t elaborate on why … but he said he knew the opinion would ruffle feathers. Salley wasn’t pissed about the former NBA point guard’s hot take — but he made it clear to us, Kobe is his No. 1 all-time. “When you say greatest Laker, I’m just going to go with Jerry West, then it was Magic Johnson,” the four-time champion said. “And then, 20 years of Kobe changed the whole attitude.” -via TMZ.com / March 12, 2022