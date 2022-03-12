Kings vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (24-44) play against the Utah Jazz (25-25) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Sacramento Kings 88, Utah Jazz 100 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Jazz 100-88 heading to the fourth. Running out of gas. Fox leads with 33 points, 9 assists. – 10:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
ICYMI: My piece on Klay Thompson consulting w/ Dominique Wilkins, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay & Grant Hill on how to navigate his Achilles rehab. Klay: “The big thing that I learned from all of these guys is not to force anything.” on.nba.com/3t8tQWA – 10:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have started to pull away a little, now leading 97-86. Setting the table for another blown lead. I like it. Or maybe not. We’ll see. 2:47 left 3Q. – 10:39 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are getting out and running on nearly every play tonight, and that’s made all the difference. To do it on a B2B is notable, too. – 10:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson is on a heater . The Jazz lead the kings 97-86…2:47 remaining in the third quarter – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the floater. He has 31 points, 9 assists. Kings just blew back-to-back assists for the double-double. – 10:37 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz up 10 in the second half against a bad team.
Jazz up 10 in the second half against a bad team.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The last 3 emojis you used describe what it’s like watching Jordan heat up 👀🧨😱
The last 3 emojis you used describe what it’s like watching Jordan heat up 👀🧨😱
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox opens the third quarter with his fifth triple of the night, a new season-high 🦊
Fox opens the third quarter with his fifth triple of the night, a new season-high 🦊
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox’s career-high in 3-point makes is 6, which he set in his rookie season. He’s up to 5 makes with 9:30 remaining in the 3rd. – 10:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Justin Holiday will miss the rest of tonight’s game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Donte DiVincenzo starts in Holiday’s place in the second half. – 10:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox has 5 threes tonight. Good luck to the rest of the league when Swipa is hitting from deep. Unguardable. – 10:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Donte DiVincenzo starts the third with Justin Holiday out with an illness. – 10:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jordan Clarkson getting whatever he wants vs. the Kings with 24 at half. And no Rudy Gobert.
Jordan Clarkson getting whatever he wants vs. the Kings with 24 at half. And no Rudy Gobert.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Somebody had the @Utah Jazz wish Pierre Delecto a happy birthday during halftime on the jumbotron.
Somebody had the @Utah Jazz wish Pierre Delecto a happy birthday during halftime on the jumbotron.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Jazz outscored the Kings 15-4 over the final 3:54 to take a 71-67 halftime lead. De’Aaron Fox had two points in the second quarter after scoring 20 in the first. – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 71, Kings 67. A real defensive clinic. Teams shot a combined 51-91 (56%). One positive for Utah: After allowing 20p to Fox in 1Q, he got just 2 in 2Q. JC, meanwhile, kept up his wild binge — now 24p overall on 9-11/6-8. Bogey added 14p, Don 13/4a, Royce 7/5r/4a. – 10:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 71-67 at the half. 145 ORtg for Utah, 136 DRtg.
Jazz up 71-67 at the half. 145 ORtg for Utah, 136 DRtg.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Best Western Conference unit:
#Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
#Warriors: Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Green.
#Grizzlies: Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Jr., Adams.
#Jazz: Conley, Mitchell, Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Gobert.
Best Western Conference unit:
#Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
#Warriors: Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Green.
#Grizzlies: Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Jr., Adams.
#Jazz: Conley, Mitchell, Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Gobert.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Halftime: Jazz lead 71-67. Jordan Clarkson up to 24 points on 9/11 shooting and 6/8 from 3. His shot making has been ridiculous. – 10:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox finally gets one to go in the second quarter. 22 points. Kings down 71-67 at the half. Defense has taken the night/season off. – 10:06 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Jordan Clarkson getting right vs the Kings. Outside shot is automatic. – 10:05 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent Jordan Clarkson has been spotted in a variety of Kobes, Trae Young 1s, Yeezys, Converse and Rich Paul’s New Balances.
Sneaker free agent Jordan Clarkson has been spotted in a variety of Kobes, Trae Young 1s, Yeezys, Converse and Rich Paul’s New Balances.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Clarkson is making everything. O’Neale is eurostepping. NAW is on the sidelines doing the griddy. The Jazz lead the Kings 71-65 – 10:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Royce O’Neale just running the floor has given the Jazz a bunch of momentum.
Even on the bobble at the rim he gets a Clarkson three out of it.
Royce O’Neale just running the floor has given the Jazz a bunch of momentum.
Even on the bobble at the rim he gets a Clarkson three out of it.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
back-to-the-basket Babo 🇭🇷
back-to-the-basket Babo 🇭🇷
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:37 remaining in the first half: the Jazz trail the kings 65-60 – 9:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Caruso Effect: This is first time Bulls have scored 20 or more points off turnovers since the Feb. 16 Kings game, the last before the All-Star break – 9:56 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell is definitely favoring his right leg after taking a spill going to the rim earlier in the quarter. – 9:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We want to thank Cliff for spending his 🎂105th🎂 birthday with us! Best fans in the world ❤️
We want to thank Cliff for spending his 🎂105th🎂 birthday with us! Best fans in the world ❤️
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Oh my. Jazz just honored a fan named Cliff who turned 105 today, and who’s in attendance. – 9:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jared Butler’s point guard minutes have been really good.
You can tell he’s still having to think through every possession on how he wants to attack, but he’s a +7 with four assists despite missing all three shot attempts.
Jared Butler’s point guard minutes have been really good.
You can tell he’s still having to think through every possession on how he wants to attack, but he’s a +7 with four assists despite missing all three shot attempts.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jared Butler’s been solid so far — 0-3 shooting but 4 assists, getting teammates involved. Jazz now lead 46-45 with 8:50 left til halftime. – 9:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Just a reminder that De’Aaron Fox continues to shine and is back to being the star the Kings believe he is.
Just a reminder that De’Aaron Fox continues to shine and is back to being the star the Kings believe he is.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz retake the lead on quite the self-imposed trip by the Kings. Like what Jared Butler’s done so far… he has 4 assists on some really nice passes. – 9:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox on 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄!🔥
Fox on 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐄!🔥
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ok that no look pass from Jared Butler was positively wicked….like, I’m impressed Whiteside made the catch – 9:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
things that make you go 😧
things that make you go 😧
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox with 20 points in the first quarter at Utah. 20 points is a new season-high for points in a quarter for a Kings player this season. – 9:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Jazz 42-37 at the end of the first quarter. De’Aaron Fox is cooking with 20 points already. He’s 7 of 10 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 2 for 2 at the line. – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Kings 42, Jazz 37. Utah puts up precisely zero resistance against De’Aaron Fox, who racks up 20p on 7-10/4-5, plus 4a. Kings made 16-22 shots (72.7%) and 5-7 from 3 (71.4%). Fortunately for them, JC was almost as hot — 14p on 5-6/4-5. – 9:36 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
De’Aaron Fox hangs 20 in the first quarter and the Kings lead 42-37. Jordan Clarkson’s shooting (4/5 from 3) is the reason the Jazz are even close. – 9:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Jazz 42-37 after 1Q. De’Aaron Fox is on fire. 20 points on 4/5 from 3. – 9:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kings up 42-37 after 1Q. Sans Gobert and Conley, Jazz allow a 174 DRtg so far, but Clarkson is carrying them offensively on the other end. – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter in salt lake: the Jazz trail the kings 42-37…..Clarkson came off the bench and scored 14…. – 9:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox tied his most threes in a game this season (4). Career high in 3-point made are 6 since January 28, 2018. #SacramentoProud – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is shooting 28.8% from 3-point range on the season. He hit 38.7% over the past 13 games and he’s 4 of 5 so far tonight with 16 points in the first quarter. – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1:39 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the kings 36-31 – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
How many pull-up threes does Fox have to hit before the Jazz stop going under? – 9:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes has a really nice rhythm going for a guy who has only appeared in one game since the All-Star break. – 9:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder noted a few days ago that the Jazz are 30th in defense when they go small. They’ve now allowed 31 1Q points to a Kings team missing Domas Sabonis. – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The kings have 30 in the first quarter and we have three minutes remaining….. – 9:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is feeling it with 13 points in the first 7 minutes. He’s 3 of 4 from 3-point range. – 9:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
De’Aaron Fox now “literally” got flames shooting out his ass, a source on press row might suggest – 9:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are able to get into and finish in the paint so far against the Pacers defense.
SA with 57% of their shots in the paint and 57% accuracy in the paint.
The Spurs are able to get into and finish in the paint so far against the Pacers defense.
SA with 57% of their shots in the paint and 57% accuracy in the paint.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Eric Paschall and Jordan Clarkson are Utah’s first subs tonight with Gobert/Conley/Forrest out. Paschall is playing center. – 9:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If you were to combine these two starting lineups into a 10 player pool, in order, who would the first five players drafted be?
Here’s the list:
Whiteside
O’Neale
House Jr.
Bogdanovic
Mitchell
Damon Jones
Trey Lyles
De’Aaron Fox
Harrison Barnes
If you were to combine these two starting lineups into a 10 player pool, in order, who would the first five players drafted be?
Here’s the list:
Whiteside
O’Neale
House Jr.
Bogdanovic
Mitchell
Damon Jones
Trey Lyles
De’Aaron Fox
Harrison Barnes
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz’s defense has been a little lax so far, as the Kings are getting too much space and drilling open looks — 6-9 overall, 3-4 from deep. Kings lead 17-11 with 6:47 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:47 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the kings 17-11 – 9:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with his second triple of the first quarter. 8 points. Kings lead 17-11. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Listen. Fox is not a non shooter. Why are the Jazz so aggressively going under? Lol – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man. When the Jazz go under screens they don’t play around, do they? – 9:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-26 when trailing by 15 points in a game this season.
The Spurs have trailed by 15 points in 6 of their last 8 games.
The Spurs enter 2-26 when trailing by 15 points in a game this season.
The Spurs have trailed by 15 points in 6 of their last 8 games.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Someone moved the coffee maker out of the media room before tonight’s Jazz game and now I have that same vulnerable feeling you get when you leave the house without your wallet. – 9:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No Gobert or Conley tonight for the Jazz. It’s the Damian Jones vs. Hassan Whiteside battle that you’ve all been waiting for. – 9:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Danuel & Hassan stepping in 👥
Danuel & Hassan stepping in 👥
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Meet Jael and learn about the experiences she’s having at @UUtah after receiving the #UtahJazzScholarship 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Gd70FDnWvZ – 8:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz – 3/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz – 3/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Utah Jazz – 3/12:
Domantas Sabonis (personal reasons) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE
Updated Injury Report at Utah Jazz – 3/12:
Domantas Sabonis (personal reasons) – OUT
Maurice Harkless (right ankle sprain) – AVAILABLE
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Utah Jazz has ruled out Rudy Gobert (left foot first metatarsal phalangeal joint sprain) and Mike Conley (rest) for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert is now OUT tonight with a left foot metatarsal Phalangeal joint sprain. So … where the toes meet the foot, basically. – 8:16 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert (left foot strain) is out tonight against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert has been downgraded to OUT tonight with a left foot sprain. That brings the grand total to no Conley, Gobert or Trent Forrest along rotation players for the Utah Jazz – 8:15 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert is ALSO out for tonight’s game against the Kings.
Rudy Gobert is ALSO out for tonight’s game against the Kings.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
It’s Scholar Night at the Utah Jazz! Tune into the Jazz Pregame Show to hear more about these remarkable young people ❤️
It’s Scholar Night at the Utah Jazz! Tune into the Jazz Pregame Show to hear more about these remarkable young people ❤️
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Recipients of the #UtahJazzScholarship are courtside to watch warmups 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Qsc0tPIwZl – 7:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damian Jones will start at center for the Kings tonight. Richaun Holmes will come from the bench. “Definetely will play”, Alvin Gentry mentioned. #sacramentoproud – 7:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Damian Jones will start in place of Domantas Sabonis tonight vs. the Jazz. Richaun Holmes will come off the bench. – 7:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry on Domantas Sabonis: “He’s out for personal reasons. It’s not any big deal. I think he’ll be back soon.” – 7:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says he’ll bring Donte DiVincenzo off the bench again tonight vs. the Jazz. – 7:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Moe Harkless and Jeremy Lamb will be game-time decisions for the Kings vs the Jazz. Richaun Holmes will play. #sacramentoproud – 7:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes will play. Moe Harkless and Jeremy Lamb are game time decisions. Gentry thought all three will play, but nothing for sure yet. – 7:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Richaun Holmes will play tonight. Maurice Harkless and Jeremy Lamb will be game-time decisions. – 7:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Here’s what a 1 to 16 playoff would look like with no conferences this year:
1) PHX vs 16) LAC
8) DAL vs 9) CHI
4) MIA vs 13) MIN
5) MIL vs 12) CLE
3) GSW vs 14) TOR
6) UTA vs 11) DEN
2) MEM vs 15) BKN
7) PHI vs 10) BOS
Here’s what a 1 to 16 playoff would look like with no conferences this year:
1) PHX vs 16) LAC
8) DAL vs 9) CHI
4) MIA vs 13) MIN
5) MIL vs 12) CLE
3) GSW vs 14) TOR
6) UTA vs 11) DEN
2) MEM vs 15) BKN
7) PHI vs 10) BOS
Royce O’Neale @BucketsONeale00
I know coach drew not leaving Baylor, Baylor legend 🙏🏾💚💫
I know coach drew not leaving Baylor, Baylor legend 🙏🏾💚💫
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Coming to the game tonight and want to bring items for the humanitarian drive to aid Ukraine?
Bring socks, hats, gloves, coats and more to @vivintarena or several more locations listed at the link below ⤵️
Coming to the game tonight and want to bring items for the humanitarian drive to aid Ukraine?
Bring socks, hats, gloves, coats and more to @vivintarena or several more locations listed at the link below ⤵️
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley had been added to the @Utah Jazz injury report for tonight.
Trent Forrest is also out.
Mike Conley had been added to the @Utah Jazz injury report for tonight.
Trent Forrest is also out.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday live: Sabonis ruled out for Sacramento; Bogdanovic returns for Utah Jazz
Kings gameday live: Sabonis ruled out for Sacramento; Bogdanovic returns for Utah Jazz
