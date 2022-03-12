LeBron James would never move to the Clippers?

Could James use the Clippers as leverage to get the Lakers to be aggressive in making moves this summer? During a March 7 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons discussed potential options for the Lakers to improve their roster. Lowe noted that James going to the Clippers would be a “hard no” from the Lakers star. “I actually have floated this to some people who might know, would LeBron ever go to the Clippers?” Lowe pondered. “And the answer was, ‘hard no, hard no.’”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nobody has ever won scoring championships 14 years apart. LeBron has a chance to do that; his lone scoring title was in 2007-08, and last night’s barrage put him atop this season’s scoring race. – 8:50 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
50-point games by player age:
60: Kobe Bryant, 37 (his last game)
56: LeBron James, 37
51: Jamal Crawford, 39
51: Michael Jordan, 38
50: LeBron James, 37
(No other 37-year-old-and-up has scored more than 46) – 8:43 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch LeBron drop 50 on Wizards (his second 50-point game in a row), Lakers win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/12/wat… – 8:00 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Wake up, see “he’s 37” trending, see it’s about LeBron James posting a 50-point game, realise he’s four months younger than me, have one of those mid-life moments that were funny a few years ago but aren’t now, go back to bed and try to find a position where my back doesn’t hurt. – 4:31 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron pulls up another 50 PT performance in unreal W at Home
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-pull… – 4:27 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Another home game, another 50 piece for LeBron James as the Lakers star continues to rewrite the record books for a player at this stage of his career es.pn/3J8IR1A – 4:23 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How LeBron James channeled inner NBA Jam in 50-point outburst vs. Wizards https://t.co/eCh9losGIG pic.twitter.com/DhabQ8HDY1 – 3:48 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The 50-point game by LeBron James gives him the league scoring lead by a fraction of a point over Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. It is not a three-way tie as stats on mainstream sites would seem to indicate. – 3:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel on LeBron: “The league has never seen a player at this stage of his career do what he’s doing.” – 3:31 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James is on a roll late in the Regular Season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:21 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers-Wizards was an obvious set-up for a mini-referendum on the trade last summer that both teams might be regretting.
But LeBron James doesn’t care about your narratives. With a 50-point night for the second time in a week, he seized the spotlight: ocregister.com/2022/03/11/leb… – 2:28 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Scoring averages of the GOATs at age 37
LeBron James: 29.7 ppg on 51.8 FG%
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 22.0 ppg on 59.9 FG%
Kobe Bryant: 17.6 ppg on 35.8 FG%
Tim Duncan: 15.1 ppg on 49.0 FG%
Shaquille O’Neal: 12.0 ppg on 56.6 FG%
Not playing: MJ, Magic, Bill Russell, Wilt, Larry Bird – 2:12 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
Coach POP!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!! #1 ALL TIME WINS!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 – 1:55 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Outside of Lebron, they struggled to score; kuzma also said the crowd fed of Lebron he said they’ll see the lakers again in 9 days. – 1:37 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James in 11 games starting at center this season:
35.3 PPG
55% FG
40% 3-pt FG
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on putting LeBron James’ 50-point night in context pic.twitter.com/8XqWw8LxRh – 1:24 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“He’s really good at basketball, that LeBron James.” – Frank Vogel, postgame. AK – 1:23 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel on LeBron: “The leauge has never seen a player at this stage of his career do what he’s doing.” – 1:23 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron reveals the NBA Jam teams he played with:
• Seattle Supersonics
• Dallas Mavericks
• Golden State Warriors pic.twitter.com/jwxdYMvmji – 1:17 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Among the NBA JAM teams @LeBron James used to frequent: Supersonics (Payton/Kemp) … Golden State (Mullin, Hardaway, Jr.), Mavs … he also mentioned the Bulls, but (like all of us) lamented that MJ wasn’t on it (even noting the name and likeness situation he’s learned much about!). – 1:14 AM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
LeBron factoring into MVP race one way or another. Optics of Embiid not winning scoring title could swing what could be a coin-flip vote with Jokic – 1:08 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on @Kyle Kuzma: “We matched up a lot tonight … seeing my 2 brothers, KCP and Kuz, seeing Kuz development this year has been so amazing. His playmaking, shotmaking … it’s always a welcoming feeling when you see (a championship) teammate you was in the foxhole with.” – 1:07 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
It’s a Lakers W, 122-109 over Washington. LA needed another 50 point night from LeBron James, who got a standing ovation as he walked off.
Kuzma: 23p
Kispert: 21p
Hachimura: 15p
Porzingis: 14p 14r – 1:04 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
THT primal screaming in Kuz’s face after the LeBron 50, v good comedy. pic.twitter.com/9ZDlLFE4H6 – 1:04 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In the walkoff interview, in trying to explain what it feels like to be hot like that on his route to a 2nd straight 50-point game at home, @LeBron James invoked NBA JAM, when the fire starts after 3 straight makes. – 1:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron and Russ combined for 55 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/YQhBnOeq9X – 1:03 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight: @LeBron James 50 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts, 18-25 (72% FG), 6-9 (66% 3FG), 8-8 (100% FT), W pic.twitter.com/0ATCBpDWla – 1:02 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James exits to a standing ovation from the Lakers crowd after his 50 piece pic.twitter.com/WyOGdGnIeh – 1:00 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers get a much-needed win over WAS, 122-109, after the debacle in Houston. LeBron 50p 7r 6a; Monk 21p on 8-of-12 (5-of-7 from 3); THT 15p 2s; Reaves 12p on 6-of-10; Russ 5p on 2-of-11 9a 1to. They go to PHX and play the Suns on Sunday. – 12:58 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers over the Wizards, 122-109…Great performance by Bron
-LBJ 50pts (18 of 25) 7rebs 6ast
-Monk 21pts 4ast
-THT 15pts 5rebs
-Reaves 12pts 5rebs
Next up, at Phoenix on Sunday Night…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is now leading the league in scoring.
29.71 — LeBron
29.68 — Embiid
29.66 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/IpeqrjvXjg – 12:57 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Lakers 122, Wizards 109
Kuzma: 23 pts., 7 rebs., 3 assts.
Kispert: 21 pts., 2 rebs.
Porzingis: 14 pts., 14 rebs., 2 assts.
LeBron: 50 pts., 7 rebs., 6 assts.
Records: Lakers 29-37, Wizards 29-36 – 12:57 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 122, Wizards 109
LeBron James scored 50 points for the second time in three games. The Lakers improve to 2-6 after the All-Star break and 29-37 overall. They’re now 2.5 games ahead of the Pelicans for the No. 9 seed. A much-needed W.
Up next: at Phoenix on Sunday. – 12:56 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Cracking up at THT screaming in Kuzma’s face after the shot that put LeBron at 50. AK – 12:54 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron had 17 points at halftime, and LAL were down 7.
He just checked out with 50, and LAL up 119-103 with a minute left. – 12:54 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with multiple 50-point games after turning 35. pic.twitter.com/Yg2JDW4MYr – 12:53 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron has scored 50+ points twice in the last 7 days.
He is 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/5HLluTlgX8 – 12:52 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James hits at 3, giving him 50 for the game. It’s the second time in his last three games that he’s hit 50 and the 14th time in his career. He’s 18-of-25 overall (72%), 6-of-9 from 3 and 8-of-8 from the line. – 12:52 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Say what you want about LeBron, but back-to-back 50-pt games at age 37 is insane. – 12:52 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After his latest basket, LeBron James shook his head and then gave the crazy hand signal. Yeah, it is pretty crazy to see a 37-year-old LeBron score 50 points vs Washington less than a week after dropping 56 vs Golden State – 12:52 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
LeBron James now has 50 points on 18-of-25 shooting from the field. It’s his 14th career regular-season game with at least 50 points, per @Basketball-Reference. – 12:51 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Lakers will improve to 2-6 in their last 8.
50 for LeBron.
The Lakers haven’t won a game in which LeBron did not score 50 in over three weeks. – 12:51 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
LeBron James has 50 points against the Wizards. 33 points in the second half. – 12:51 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James owning the Wizards, a tradition like none other 😭
50 piece in 36 minutes – 12:51 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 50-point home games for @LeBron James.
He got there with a triple.
He’s 18 for 25 from the field, 6 of 9 from 3 and 8 of 8 from the foul line, in his 19th NBA season. – 12:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
And some say that LeBron is too passive with looking for his shot. He usually just makes the right basketball play. And in tonight’s game, it’s involved scoring a lot. – 12:48 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
On the night the Lakers played the guys they traded for him – Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Russell Westbrook is 2-for-11 and was pulled from the game with 8:37 to go and hasn’t gotten back in. But the story of the game has been LeBron James, who is up to 47 pts – 12:48 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 44 points thus far, and 56 last home game, LeBron is the first Laker since Kobe, in 2006-07, to total 100 points in consecutive home games.
Bryant went for 50 on both 4/12 and 4/15 in 2007. – 12:47 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The last Laker with multiple 40-point games in the same month was LeBron in Nov. of his first Lakers season, via @JoeyARamirez.
Prior to that was … @NickSwagyPYoung in April 2014. Swaggy! – 12:43 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Washed King walked so “LeBron doesn’t get enough credit as a scorer” could fly. – 12:42 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B buckets from LeBron, including a skyscraping J over Kuz, have him up to 42 on the evening.
LAL have their first 10-point lead as a result, with 5:30 left. – 12:41 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James hits his staple fadeaway jumper over Kyle Kuzma and then let him know about it drawing a smile from Kuzma – 12:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Big B2B 3’s from @Malik Monk, who sat for much of the 3rd Q wiith foul trouble, have LAL up 99-91 with 7:03 to play.
LeBron has helped settled things since returning, and is +14 tonight. – 12:37 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is 2 points away from his 3rd 40-point game of the season, with 8:37 to play. – 12:34 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rough start to the 4th for LAL with LeBron sitting, as Washington rips off a 7-2 run to trim the lead to 91-89, with 9:47 to play. – 12:30 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Lakers had a 14-point edge in the 3rd, leaving the Wizards down 89-82 entering the 4th quarter. LeBron James had 19 of his 36 points in the frame. – 12:24 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 89, Wizards 82
The Lakers dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Wizards 37-23. LeBron dropped 19 in the frame and is up to 36 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists. – 12:24 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wenyen Gabriel offered a quick 5-point boost off the bench in the non-LeBron minutes to close the 3rd, with a 3 and a dunk, to help keep LAL up 7 (89-82) heading into the 4th Q.
LeBron had 19 of his 36 points in the quarter. – 12:23 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is so good that at 37 he can look around and realize “the only way we’ll have any chance is if I win the scoring title so I guess I’ll go win the scoring title.” – 12:21 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron sits at the 2:03 mark of the 3rd, after leading LAL to a 30-16 margin, enough to turn a 7-point halftime deficit into a 7-point lead. – 12:20 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron is the greatest scorer we’ve ever seen. Time to acknowledge that. – 12:17 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron had 56 points the last time he played in this building, and is up to 36 (7 for 7 FT’s after hitting a technical) late in the 3rd Q tonight. – 12:15 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron envisioning his heat check on that logo three attempt. AK pic.twitter.com/bRdMUg0Cu4 – 12:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We just want to protect homecourt.”
After losing to Raptors at home, Devin Booker and #Suns face LeBron James and Los Angeles #Lakers Sunday in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/55WwC12dZF – 12:12 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
With Russ facing his old team tonight, another look at where these Lakers are going, w/ @Bill Oram, @TheAthletic
On Jeanie’s view, the Phil Jackson factor, Rob Pelinka’s status, the LeBron landscape and more. ($1/month for six months right now)
theathletic.com/3167124/2022/0… – 12:11 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
one hell of a sequence here from LeBron pic.twitter.com/yS9TjApQFP – 12:09 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has scored the Lakers’ last 12 points in just about every way imaginable and is on one in the 3rd Q, shooting 6-for-7 in the period to bring his game total to 33 pts on 12-for-16 – 12:08 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Lebron vs. The Wizards
Washington fans knows this one all too well… – 12:08 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @LeBron James is putting on a show, inside and out, with a series of buckets that have him up to 33 points, on 12 of 16 FG’s, in his 24 minutes.
Last 2 min.:
– 18 foot fadeaway J
– driving and-1 layup into Porzingis
– long 3-pointer
– hanging, fading J over Kuz
– huge dunk – 12:07 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron thru 2 1/2 quarters…33pts (12 of 16) 5ast 4rebs…He has 16pts so far in Q3
Lakers up 74-71… – 12:07 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James just scored 12 straight points, turning a 5-point Lakers deficit into a 3-point lead. Crypto.com Arena is loving it — and James is playing to the crowd. – 12:07 AM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
LeBron just got activated in the quarter already with 16 this quarter including last 12 straight. – 12:07 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
LeBron James has scored the Lakers’ last 12 points, giving the Lakers a 74-71 lead over the Wizards with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter. – 12:06 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Just like against Golden State, looks like LeBron James is going to have to absolutely dominate to get this win over the Wizards. LeBron has 33 points so far on a 12-of-16 clip, 5-of-7 from 3, 4-of-4 from FT line as well as five assists & four boards – 12:06 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
LeBron James has outscored the Wizards 16-12 so far in the third quarter. – 12:05 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Wizards 59, Lakers 52
The Lakers once again received boos at the end of the first half. LeBron has 17 points and 5 assists. Malik Monk has 12 points. Russ has 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting. Washington is getting to the FT line (12-14) and out in transition. – 11:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL head into halftime trailing 59-52. LeBron was efficient, scoring 17 on 6 of 9 FG’s, though Westbrook struggled with his shot inside and out (1 for 10 overall), and Washington was able to run out on some of his misses at the rim. – 11:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 59, Lakers 52
Porzingis: 10 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Hachimura: 13 pts., 5 rebs.
Kuzma: 8 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts.
LeBron: 17 pts., 3 rebs., 5 assts. – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron struggled from 3 at Houston, 0 for 8 in regulation, but is 3 for 4 here tonight towards his 15 points already. – 11:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 26, Wizards 26
The Wizards closed the quarter on a 9-0 run after the Lakers took a 9-point lead. LeBron James has 9 points and 4 assists. Malik Monk has 7 points. LA took care of the ball, turning the ball over just once in comparison to their 7 assists. – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong first stint from @LeBron James, with 7 points (3 of 4 FG’s), 3 assists and a board, with LAL up 17-13 as he takes his first rest. – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, 8 assists away from 10,000 before the game, had 3 nice ones in the first 4 minutes of action, helping the Lakers take a 15-11 into the first time out. – 10:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Lakers are starting LeBron James at center tonight opposite Kristaps Porzingis. – 10:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dap up and embrace with LeBron James before tip-off, Kuzma also dapped up Frank Vogel – 10:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will start at center tonight against the Wizards, matching up initially against Kristaps Porzingis – 10:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr says keys to limiting the Los Angeles Lakers are “Transition” and establishing paint defense he said Westbrook & Lebron can be one man fast breaks.
#DCAboveAll | #Lakeshow – 9:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and THT are both good to go tonight (both were listed as questionable). – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James and Talen-Horton Tucker will play tonight vs the Wizards – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said that LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are playing tonight. – 8:49 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 56 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss LeBron James and Russell Westbrook playing together.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Lakers pic.twitter.com/lMvDMNQpK9 – 4:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening. On Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, we discussed whether this season is worth LeBron putting on extra mileage, and the lessons learned from Kuzma/KCP as Lakers, and now Wizards. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, Anthony Davis celebrated his 24th birthday with 46 points and 21 rebounds in a 125-122 win over the Hornets.
Only three players in NBA history have scored more points on their birthday: Shaquille O’Neal (61), Dominique Wilkins (53) and LeBron James (48). pic.twitter.com/eYTEWVT1Hq – 2:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether it makes sense for LeBron (and the Lakers, big picture) to keep playing on his sore knee, and tonight’s return of Kuzma and KCP! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 12:04 PM
