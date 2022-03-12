Marcus Smart on DPOY: 'Guards not winning it, that's some BS'

Keith Smart: Marcus Smart on guards not winning Defensive Player of the Year in a long time: “I don’t understand why it’s so hard for guards to win it….Guards not winning it, that’s some BS. You got me and Rob not even in the discussion for it. On the best defensive team in the league.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
We sat down to dive deep into his case back in 2020 on @The Athletic
theathletic.com/1801040/2020/0… – 10:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “You put me in front of anybody, I guarantee we’re gonna have a battle. And I guarantee they don’t want to see me neither.” – 10:49 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Marcus Smart just made a fairly bitter and fairly reasonable argument that guards should be able to win Defensive Player of the Year. – 10:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart: “I don’t play the game for the individual accolades, I play to win games.” – 10:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart on guards not winning Defensive Player of the Year in a long time: “I don’t understand why it’s so hard for guards to win it….Guards not winning it, that’s some BS. You got me and Rob not even in the discussion for it. On the best defensive team in the league.” – 10:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart on Cade Cunningham: “Shoooot. Being a Dallas kid, an Oklahoma State kid, I’ve been knowing Cade since before we were here. If you don’t do it, he’s going to bring it. He did a great job early on. And he didn’t say anything. Just did his work.” – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart: “That’s the defense we’ve been playing. That’s what we try to pride ourselves on. We slipped early on, but we picked up late.” – 10:42 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Jayson Tatum’s having an incredible last few weeks, but it doesn’t matter, because he blew the layup on what would have been the Dime of the Year from Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/tPMoZi361l – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cade Cunningham had 18 points at the half. Marcus Smart has guarded him for most of the third quarter, without a lot of switching and Cunningham has just two points. – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The game gets physical, chaotic and messy? That’s Marcus Smart time. – 9:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marcus Smart has been ridiculously good tonight.
Celtics are up by three with 3:57 left in the 3Q. – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pistons starters:
Marvin Bagley III
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 7:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams says Marcus Smart should be the DPOY. He just spent 2 answers calling Smart a great leader many times, explaining how Smart calls out opponent plays/tendencies that lead to Celtics steals. Williams says his defensive grit & drive comes from Smart – 11:07 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Asked Rob Williams if he thinks he should win DPOY, but he gives his vote to Marcus Smart. – 11:05 AM
