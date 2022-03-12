Markieff Morris returning after missing last 58 games

Ira Winderman: Markieff Morris is back for the Heat and will be available tonight vs. Wolves.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Markieff Morris to return after missing 58 games due to whiplash from Jokic hit nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/12/mar… – 7:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The fact that the Heat will have a Gabe Vincent-Tyler Herro-Markieff Morris-Dewayne Dedmon bench unit on a night they’re down some key pieces is absolutely wild lol – 6:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra noted that Markieff Morris is in game shape already since he’s been putting in the work
He’s been doing contact work – 6:21 PM
Erik Spoelstra noted that Markieff Morris is in game shape already since he’s been putting in the work
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris is ready to make his return tonight vs. Timberwolves after missing the last four months of games. The latest on where things stand miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris cleared for return, back in Heat mix. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Markieff Morris missed 58 games because of Nikola Jokic’s cheap shot that was in response to his cheap shot. That’s crazy, man. – 5:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff Morris returns
PJ Tucker immediately questionable for potential much needed time off
Interested to see how he looks – 5:50 PM
Markieff Morris returns
PJ Tucker immediately questionable for potential much needed time off
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Markieff Morris has missed Miami’s last 44 games, but he’s been cleared to play tonight against Minnesota – 5:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing over four months due to whiplash from Nikola Jokic’s push, Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris will return to lineup tonight vs. Minnesota. – 5:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game against Minnesota … Morris’ first game since the early season Nikola Jokic shove.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:45 PM
The Heat say Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game against Minnesota … Morris’ first game since the early season Nikola Jokic shove.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Markieff Morris will be available to play in tonight’s game vs the Wolves. – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris is back and available for the Heat tonight after missing the last four months of games. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris is back for the Heat and will be available tonight vs. Wolves. – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First, Victor Oladipo’s return. Now, a potential Markieff Morris return? The latest and what it means for the Heat with just four weeks left in the regular season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for tonight vs. ‘Wolves:
Jimmy Butler (toe): out
Victor Oladipo (rest): out.
Caleb Martin (knee): out.
Markieff Morris (reconditioning): out.
Javonte Smart (G League): out.
Kyle Guy (G League): out. – 2:15 PM
Heat injury report for tonight vs. ‘Wolves:
Jimmy Butler (toe): out
Victor Oladipo (rest): out.
Caleb Martin (knee): out.
Markieff Morris (reconditioning): out.
Javonte Smart (G League): out.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves:
Victor Oladipo (knee injury recovery) out
Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) out
Jimmy Butler (toe irritation) out
Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) out
Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Timberwolves:
Victor Oladipo (knee injury recovery) out
Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) out
Jimmy Butler (toe irritation) out
Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) out
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Butler, Oladipo, Martin, Markieff M all out tonight for Heat against Wolves. – 1:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris all out tonight for Heat. – 1:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: First, Victor Oladipo’s return. Now, a potential Markieff Morris return? The latest and what it means for the Heat with just four weeks left in the regular season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:54 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s win over the Cavaliers, and how Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler took the game over in the second half miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, items on Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and more in here – 9:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Markieff Morris about to make Heat whole? Plus thoughts on Heat-Cavaliers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:54 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Markieff Morris about to make Heat whole? Plus Heat-Cavs thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:28 PM
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says Markieff Morris has been doing contact recently. Also said Morris is in game shape, with all his behind-the-scenes workouts. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / March 12, 2022
Barry Jackson: Because of Morris previous neck/spinal injury combined with whiplash, Heat – after not clearing him – then left decision on clearing Morris to NBA’s Fitness to Play panel, a mechanism to resolve such issues. NBA ruling that he can play eliminates Heat liability, health concerns -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / March 12, 2022
Tim Reynolds: AP source: Markieff Morris on the cusp of returning to Heat. apnews.com/article/miami-… -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / March 11, 2022