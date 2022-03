Pacers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

📅 On this day in 2015, the @Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving scored a career-high and franchise-record 57 points in a win over the Spurs.Irving shot 7-7 on 3P and 10-10 on FT. He and Steve Smith are the only players in NBA history to make at least five 3P and 10 FT in a game without a miss. pic.twitter.com/0yYAF1e0nQ