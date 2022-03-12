Pacers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (22-45) play against the San Antonio Spurs (41-41) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Indiana Pacers 69, San Antonio Spurs 62 (Q2 00:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 point first half for Lonnie Walker IV
9 points from three
4 paint points
2 points from the FT line
Spurs cut the Pacers’ 19 point lead down to 12 – 9:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. is balling. #Pacers guard has 19 points in the first half. Indiana up 64-48 with 3:41 left before the break. – 9:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-26 when trailing by 15 points in a game this season.
The Spurs have trailed by 15 points in 6 of their last 8 games.
The only two 15-point comebacks were against Utah – 9:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
in case you wanted another look at that nasty @Devin Vassell slam 🥵
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/lFNi9rYMM5 – 9:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Keifer Sykes with the nasty crossover and jumper. #Pacers now up 56-45. – 9:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Doug McDermott (right ankle sprain) will not return. #Pacers #Spurs – 8:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner yelling out from the bench to advise rookie Isaiah Jackson from the sideline — “don’t let him do it!” after Zach Collins says something to him.
Turner wanted him to leave it alone.
Second time Jackson has been annoyed with Collins.
Double Ts, which is useless. – 8:55 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DUNKS ON DUNKS ON DUNKS 😳
@Keita Bates-Diop | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/3iHVquRpsW – 8:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Double techs on Isaiah Jackson and Zach Collins. Looked Collins went and stood over Isaiah after fouling him. #Pacers – 8:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
that second effort from @Jock Landale 💯 pic.twitter.com/1rKVRHZg7v – 8:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jock Landale with 11 points in the first half
6 paint points after the putback
3 points from outside
2 points from mid-range
Pacers’ 12 point lead cut in half – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
12 points already for Duane Washington Jr.
6 points from three
4 paint points
2 points from mid-range
#Pacers – 8:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Devin Vassell dunked all on Duane Washington Jr. But Duane comes right back with two 3s. #Pacers – 8:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 34, #Spurs 26
Every Pacer that has played has scored, except for Jalen Smith. Duane Washington Jr. has a team-high 6 points. – 8:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Pacers by 8
Landale 6 pts | Washington Jr., Goga 6 pts each
Lonnie, McDermott (out for rest of game) 5 pts each | Duarte, Buddy, Haliburton 5 pts each
Spurs +2 from FT line
Pacers +4 in paint and +6 from 3PT line – 8:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
DUAAAAAANE 😤
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/jS6tLnLt6A – 8:39 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 4-37 when trailing by double digits this season.
They’ve fallen behind by double digits in 7 of the last 8 games.
Tonight San Antonio has just 8 players available – 8:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. just went down the lane and detonated with a tomahawk jam! He gave a snarl as he ran back on defense. Buddy Hield yelled ‘WOOOOOOH!!!!!’ #Pacers up 26-17. – 8:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DIMES & DUNKS! 👀🔨
@Josh Primo ➡️ @Jock Landale pic.twitter.com/JCCt1LmKGw – 8:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte picks up his second foul. Yells, “C’mon man!” before being subbed out. #Pacers lead 18-15. – 8:28 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Doug McDermott is out for the rest of the game. Number of available players is down to eight (8). – 8:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs say McDermott is out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain – 8:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Never seen a national anthem like this. Cool stuff.
#Pacers | #Spurs pic.twitter.com/xnHi5frDgL – 8:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A nasty right-ankle sprain suffered by a Doug McDermott. Shot a 3 and landed on Brissett’s foot.
He made the three foul shots, then walked back to the locker room. He did not play in Indy in Nov. due to injury. – 8:21 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs began the night with 9 healthy bodies. Doug McDermott turning an ankle 3 1/2 minutes in is a less than optimal development. – 8:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Doug McDermott landed right on Brissett’s foot on that shot, looked painful. The Spurs are already very shorthanded tonight as only nine players are suited up. – 8:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
biiig moves by @Isaiah Jackson 💥
watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/ndiSNmp9xM pic.twitter.com/zZaHnq0gtH – 8:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett fouled Doug McDermott on 3. They’re reviewing the play to see if its a flagrant. McDermott turned his ankle. #Pacers – 8:17 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Zach Collins just needs to look to Jakob Poeltl’s survival story for inspiration. – 8:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Military Appreciation Night pres. by @USAA is underway!
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/APpJOnV4mL – 8:14 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Sure the Spurs are without their three best players, but the Pacers are missing Lance Stephenson. So… wash – 8:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson just dunked ALL on Zach Collins for an and-1. Goodness gracious! #Pacers – 8:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Chris Duarte
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson
📸 me pic.twitter.com/ZyiNn0SfAX – 8:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“This is one of the coolest things I’ve ever done in my life.” 🛫🎖
Keldon recently made a visit to Lackland US Air Force Base to meet with the 433rd Airlift Squadron and fly a C-5 flight simulator in anticipation of Military Appreciation Night tonight!
@USAA | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/1aJ7qdz1le – 8:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#FeetHeat 🔥🔥🔥
#Pacers | #Spurs | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/b8bLLupkoP – 7:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A few pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/H4JA0snfqu – 7:43 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
I’m not a fan of conference tournaments because they dilute the meaning of the regular season, but Purdue and Indiana playing for the tournament championship would have been great theater. – 7:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
let’s run it back ✌️
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/3EpYOVULS7 – 7:10 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Random – The Nuggets are the only team that hasn’t allowed a 40-point game this season.
Most 40-point games allowed…
7: Hornets
6: Rockets
5: Bulls, Clippers, Blazers, Spurs
nba.com/stats/players/… – 5:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s an update on Ben Simmons, the Nets star who has yet to fully participate in practice and could be out until April.
Patty Mills has been in an apples-to-oranges similar situation, when T-Mac joined the Spurs for their 2013 playoff push. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Indiana:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is questionable. – 5:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game vs. Indiana:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is questionable. – 5:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in San Antonio (1/2):
Goga Bitadze – Questionable (right foot)
Lance Stephenson – Out (left ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (concussion) pic.twitter.com/6ElkI0x63J – 4:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
N E WAYZ. I gotta take a nap before this #Pacers game. A little sleep deprived but in all seriousness it was worth it because a great college basketball game was on. Couldn’t pass that up.
I’m a fan of basketball more than any team, tbh. IU and Iowa put on an instant classic! – 3:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I still get 200 players when I count those who have played for the Spurs since Pop took over, including two Charles Smiths. – 3:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott (congestion) is no longer on the injury report after sitting out Friday’s game. Same goes for Josh Primo (stomach illness), who missed the last two games. – 3:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Spurs will be without Johnson (rest), Murray (bruised left calf) and Poeltl (sore back) tonight vs. Pacers.
Others out tonight: Langford (right hamstring strain) Wieskamp (congestion), Cacok (bruised left heel), Stewart (G League) and Woodard (G League). – 3:22 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Indiana will be that classic lower-seeded team nobody wants to play. – 3:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for tonight vs Indiana:
OUT
Keldon – rest
Murray – left calf contusion
Poeltl – low back soreness
Cacok – left heel contusion
Langford – right hamstring strain
Wieskamp – congestion
Stewart, Woodard II – Austin – 3:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The old “inexplicably ignore your superstar player and then heave in a contested 30-foot bank shot with 1 second left” play. Indiana should have had a counter for that. – 3:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, son of Dale, is probably a second-round type, but he’s not exactly hurting his stock today either. – 2:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Pacers come to ATL tomorrow on 2nd half of road back-to-back.
Injury report for tonight:
Questionable:
Goga Bitadze (right foot)
Out:
Malcolm Brogdon (concussion), Lance Stephenson (left ankle), Myles Turner (stress reaction, foot), T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren and Ricky Rubio – 2:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Military Appreciation Night pres. by @USAA is tonight!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/vw3iHTW7Gq
🎟 https://t.co/OOrI5VHmG4 pic.twitter.com/ZvPer7t7la – 2:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving scored a career-high and franchise-record 57 points in a win over the Spurs.
Irving shot 7-7 on 3P and 10-10 on FT. He and Steve Smith are the only players in NBA history to make at least five 3P and 10 FT in a game without a miss. pic.twitter.com/0yYAF1e0nQ – 2:31 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Dejounte Murray (calf contusion), Jakob Poeltl (back soreness) and Keldon Johnson (rest) are all OUT tonight against the Pacers.
Josh Primo, Keita Bates-Diop and Doug McDermott are no longer on the injury report, so it appears they’re all available. – 2:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
🚨New HBTJ podcast!🚨
I’m this episode (recorded before the Spurs loss), me, @Andy Larsen and @XoelCardenas what some potential playoff matchups could look like for the Jazz, and dig a bit deeper into Joe Ingles’ “very mixed emotions” comments. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tonight, the #Pacers face the #Spurs, who was the favorite team of Keifer Sykes’ late father, James.
Sykes played three preseason games for the Spurs in 2015-16 and is now in his first #NBA season.
“My dad always believed in me and always affirmed me.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 2:11 PM
