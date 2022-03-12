Pacers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Indiana Pacers (22-45) play against the San Antonio Spurs (26-41) at AT&T Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $6,204,596 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $4,909,823 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: CW35
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden
@tribjazz
After going up 15 points with 10 minutes left Friday, the Utah Jazz got outscored by 17 by the Spurs the rest of the way, and admitted they’re at a bit of a loss as to how to stop that harmful trend. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…2:02 AM

