Paul George more likely to return this season than Kawhi Leonard

As it stands, sources within the team believe that there’s a higher chance of Paul George returning than Kawhi Leonard this season. Make no mistake, Paul George isn’t in the clear, but he’s trending in a positive direction. The best hope for the Clippers is that he responds well to the non-contact ramp up, be cleared for contact, and then have some level of a return before the regular season ends.
Source: Farbod Esnaashari @ Sports Illustrated
Column by @dylanohernandez: Feel-good Clippers story won't end in triumph without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Kristaps Porzingis last night on Rui Hachimura: "He's awesome. He kind of reminds me of Kawhi [Leonard], the way he moves; big, strong body. Kawhi is obviously who he is, but Rui has the potential and he has the talent definitely. You can see what he's capable of doing."
Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George: "When they're playing, I'll let y'all know." Until then, he's tired of hearing about it.
PLUS: What the Clippers' wholesale accountability says about them (and Lue).
Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George: "When they're playing, I'll let y'all know." Until then, he's tired of hearing about it.
PLUS: What the Clippers' wholesale accountability says about them (and Lue).
Wow. This Clippers team leaves it all on the floor. I can't imagine how good they're gonna be when they finally get back Kawhi and PG. In the meantime, everyone else on this squad has learned how to step up.
The Clippers play with heart. Even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they refuse to ever give up.
Any update on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Ty?
No: ‘When they’re playing, I’ll let y’all know’
No: ‘When they’re playing, I’ll let y’all know’
Clippers coach Ty Lue on any updates for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George:
Tyronn Lue after another Kawhi/PG progress question: "I'm tired of talking about that shit…" Would rather focus on who is playing right now. And adds that when they're ready, they're ready.
Ty Lue praising Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for helping behind the scenes, but no medical update. Ty mentioned he's grown tired of questions about their return
New pod with @Adam Mares on Jokic, the wide range of styles in the NBA, Kyrie dropping 50, my gut feeling that Kawhi will be back, the Russell Wilson trade, and so much more.
🗣 Kyrie dropping 50
🗣 Will Kawhi and PG return this season?
🗣 Darius Garland’s style of play
🗣 How Jokic is influencing the game
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about how it will be hard for LA to keep Malik Monk, Clippers planning to be without PG and Kawhi, John Wall back to Washington? and more.
🆕️ @TheAthletic
The last Clippers road game in the Pacific Time Zone was preceded by on court exhibitions by injured stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
Return of both stars remains real possibility in near future. But Clippers have work to do now.
The last Clippers road game in the Pacific Time Zone was preceded by on court exhibitions by injured stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
Paul George is trying to make a return this NBA season, but he still has no timetable on if, or when he will return. While there is some uncertainty, AllClippers received a small update on his progress. League sources revealed to AllClippers that Paul George’s recent on-court shooting has been part of a multiweek non-contact ramp up regimen, where he will then be re-evaluated once again to see if he can have a return this season. George was scene doing shooting drills at practice on March 5, but the ramp up began before that. Sources indicated that George has made progress in healing and wants to play, but it’s still a situation that the Clippers will have to be incredibly careful with. There was some timeline of this, as mentioned by Chris Haynes on February 15, but the dates have shifted as the Clippers have remained cautious. -via Sports Illustrated / March 12, 2022
AllClippers spoke to numerous sources within the Clippers organization and the team is beginning to lose optimism on a Kawhi Leonard return this season. This statement was previously echoed by Ty Lue in February when he stated that Kawhi Leonard is “probably not” coming back this season. Some on the team have been operating as if Kawhi Leonard will not return, however, a Paul George return seems far more likely. -via Sports Illustrated / March 9, 2022
Andrew Greif: On TNT, @Chris Haynes says still no timeline being offered by the Clippers on Kawhi and PG’s progress. Added Ty Lue told him he wouldn’t feel all that comfortable playing them in the postseason if they can’t ramp up in the regular season. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 9, 2022